"Sir, we're gonna need a longer B-screw": Bike shop baffled by bizarre chain routing that left despairing mechanic with "absolutely no f****** hope"; Mountain bike world champ to target road races in 2025 + more on the live blog

It's Thursday, which means unfortunately for you lot Dan Alexander has wrestled control of the live blog keyboard off Ryan and is ready for a bumper day of news, reaction, the usual silliness and more...
Thu, Nov 07, 2024 09:36
Bike shop baffled by chain routing (trench-tales/Instagram)
09:16
"Sir, we're gonna need a longer B-screw": Bike shop baffled by bizarre chain routing that left despairing mechanic with "absolutely no f****** hope"

"Even an Altus couldn't save them..."

We haven't checked in with the Trench Tales Instagram page for a while. Beginning to crave our much-needed dose of mechanical misfortune, we looked and weren't disappointed. I'm sure some of my earlier chain routing attempts might have looked something like this... praise the lord that was quickly remedied via the proper route through a rear derailleur and a bike shop with a penchant for Instagram sharing never got a look at it.

"As always, there's absolutely no f****** hope," the mechanic behind the page concluded, finding some amusement in the very existence of the classic 'you bike shops are on the Shimano take' joke. 

We're kind of intrigued to see if it actually works as an inadvertent, overly complex and unnecessarily heavy single speed set-up. 

Trench Tales reckon it "ever-so-slightly-sorta-kinda" would work... "unless it didn't"

As ever, the comments section was a hive of helpful advice and back-seat drivetraining, one follower joking: "Just screw in the B tension and you should be good."

Another helpfully added: "Always aim for a clean chainline."

The page dedicated to showcasing life in the trenches as a bike shop mechanic, its undramatic bio simply "the abyss, gazing back" has a rich history of live blog gold, from battered rusty bikes that had the toughest of lives, to unbelievably worn tyres and drivetrains, Trench Tales has seen it all. Good motivation to get your chain checker out once in a while...

Bike shop horrified by drivetrain (@trench_tales/Instagram)

> "Just replace the chain, it'll be fine"

The genre of social media posts from bike shops and mechanics showing questionable maintenance was the subject of an online discussion the other month, one cyclist suggesting shops shouldn't be "shaming your customers on social media", that debate sparked after a California-based mechanic posted an image of a cracked stem with the caption: "Came in for new cables, leaving with a new stem too… #YourBikeHatesYou"

Cracked bike stem (image: @velohanger on Instagram)

Some said that while these sort of posts can come across as elitist and may appear like they are taking a knock at those just taking their first steps in the home mechanic journey, but others argued that if done with no harmful intentions and more importantly, keeping the cyclist/user anonymous, it can be some quick insightful content in jest.

One person said: "How is this shaming? showing clearly worn out parts and showing that they look over the bike completely to make sure their customers ride safe?" to which the original poster replied: "It's the 'your bike hates you' hashtag. This picture with a different caption would be a lot more helpful."

14:22
Cyclists in London stopped at red light outside marks and spencer - copyright Simon MacMichael

13:49
"Selfish and reckless" drug driver jailed after killing cyclist while speeding and five times over cocaine limit, before "fleeing and weaving web of lies"
Island Brow, St Helens; Inset: Anya Foster (Merseyside Police)

> "Selfish and reckless" drug driver jailed after killing cyclist while speeding and five times over cocaine limit, before "fleeing and weaving web of lies"

12:35
How the other half Zwift

Fair play, Mr Abrahamsen, fair play... 

12:12
Nopinz, I'm begging you to please release something for runners...
NY Marathon pin post (Facebook)

Please, Nopinz, anything... an adhesive see-through pocket that can be stuck to bare chest? Anything to not see this on the timeline again...

11:25
11:15
Chris Boardman marvels at world's biggest bike parking facility... which is in the Netherlands (obviously)

This is Utrecht Central Station's 12,500-space bike parking metropolis. Melissa and Chris Bruntlett, the authors of 'Building the Cycling City: The Dutch Blueprint for Urban Vitality', pointed out it cost €30 million and then made the case for why that's "an absolute bargain".

An external analysis put the cost of the bike parking facility (including construction and operation) at €1 per user per day, where the cost of bus or tram travel was €3 per user per day. So enabling cycling to the station saved millions in public transport subsidies each year.

The savings were even more dramatic when compared to accommodating car travel to the station. The related negative externalities—such as congestion, pollution, road safety, and public health—were calculated in the tens of millions each year; even in the most optimistic scenarios.

Furthermore, a great deal of traffic congestion can be relieved by replacing a small proportion of cars with other modes. The provision of cycling and public transport supports this shift; allowing authorities to postpone or even supersede road expansions that cost them billions.

By executing this type of social cost-benefit analysis, and considering the full economic impact of alternative scenarios—including doing nothing—cities like Utrecht can justify "extravagant" infrastructure investments, because they know it saves taxpayer money year after year.

Active Travel Commissioner Chris Boardman took note, replying to the thread: "A systemic approach that is fit for the future, on its own, pointless but as part of an integrated transport strategy, it's proven effective, bluntly, ensuring trains are readily supplied with customers is good, joined up investment (and it's nice!)" 

10:46
Mountain biking world champion signs for Team Jayco AlUla, will compete in road races next year
Alan Hatherly at 2024 Olympic Games (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Following in Tom Pidcock's footsteps, South African mountain bike star Alan Hatherly is coming over to the road next season and has signed with Jayco AlUla. The team says the 28-year-old — who won the Mountain Bike Cross Country World Championships in September and picked up bronze at the Olympics — will combine road racing with MTB in an exciting cross-discipline venture.

Alan Hatherly at 2024 Olympic Games (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Hatherly's Olympic achievement made him the first African rider to win a medal in the discipline. He won't be a complete newbie to the road, having previously finished second at the South African time trial championships.

"I am incredibly excited for this new chapter in my cycling career and very grateful for the opportunity to ride for GreenEDGE Cycling for the next two seasons," he said. "I think now is the perfect moment for me to get out of the comfort zone and develop even further.

"Moving to a WorldTour road team is of course something totally new for me, it will be a steep learning curve, and I will be learning from the best. Combining road and MTB is new and refreshing and I am really looking forward to where this journey can go."

10:37
Mason and Magicshine do it again and David Millar's smart new shoes get our seal of approval: road.cc Recommends updated with eight top products
roadcc-recommends-montage-11-2024

> Mason and Magicshine do it again and David Millar's smart new shoes get our seal of approval: road.cc Recommends updated with eight top products

Dan Alexander

Dan is the road.cc news editor and joined in 2020 having previously written about nearly every other sport under the sun for the Express, and the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Dan has been at road.cc for four years and mainly writes news and tech articles as well as the occasional feature. He has hopefully kept you entertained on the live blog too.

Never fast enough to take things on the bike too seriously, when he's not working you'll find him exploring the south of England by two wheels at a leisurely weekend pace, or enjoying his favourite Scottish roads when visiting family. Sometimes he'll even load up the bags and ride up the whole way, he's a bit strange like that.

Latest Comments

 