Mason and Magicshine do it again and David Millar's smart new shoes get our seal of approval: road.cc Recommends updated with eight top products

It was all about the bikes (and mostly off-road and electric ones) in October, as eight more top cycling products bagged road.cc Recommends awards.

From a nostalgic edition of the Road Book, to casual yet fancy kicks, to high-end gravel and endurance bikes, as always a diverse selection of cycling products made the grade this time. Here's the list, plus a bit more about why they were selected below.

> The Road Book 2011 – Cycling Almanack

> CHPT3 Transit Cycling Shoe

> Whyte RHeO 2 ST

> Prestacycle TorqRatchet Go

> Mason Resolution 3 SRAM Force

> Magicshine Rouleur Colour Photochromic Sunglasses

> Rondo Ruut CF1 G2

> Orbea Terra M20iTeam GRX 825 Di2

The Road Book 2011 – Cycling Almanack (£45.00)

Nope, we haven't got the dates wrong... it's just that the folks behind The Road Book are now going back to document vintage years after starting the chronological 'red book' editions in 2018.

This second blue edition has maintained the quality of the first one, according to our reviewer, providing a comprehensive analysis of the 2011 season. Cav, Contador, Pooley, Vos... if you want to reminisce and learn more about a classic year for road cycling, look no further!

Read our full review of The Road Book 2011

CHPT3 Transit Cycling Shoe (£195.00)

David Millar's CHPT3 brand has entered the world of footwear, and emphatically so according to our highly impressed reviewer. The fact that Millar spoken to us for a good hour about them on a recent road.cc Podcast episode also raised a chuckle from his co-commentator Ned Boulting on our most recent episode, but it turns out he has plenty of reasons to shout about them!

The Transit is a premium casual bike shoe with an SPD cleat at the bottom, and they "mean business on the bike, and look the business off it" according to Matt Lamy.

Read our full review of the CHPT3 Transit

Whyte RHeO 2 ST (£1,999.00)

ebiketips rates Whyte's first hub motor-equipped e-bike as a triumph, that is also great value at under £2,000. It's fairly light, delivers power smoothly and quietly, is comfortable and agile and looks great too.

Read the full review of the Whyte RHeO 2 ST on ebiketips

Prestacycle TorqRatchet Go (£56.00)

The Prestacycle TorqRatchet Go is everything you need in a torque tool, according to our reviewer Steve.

It's robust, highly effective, simple to use and portable, meaning it's suitable for taking with you on cycling trips. The accuracy you're able to obtain means you'll never round out a bolt again...

Read our full review of the Prestacycle TorqRatchet Go

Mason Resolution 3 SRAM Force (£5,380.00)

Mason has impressed road.cc reviewers on many occasions, and things are no different with the latest version of the steel-framed Resolution.

The Resolution 3 rides as good as it looks, with a stunning ride quality that made Stu feel at one instantly. The tyre clearance is generous, it's very comfortable and the finish is sublime.

Read our full review of the Mason Resolution 3

Magicshine Rouleur Colour Photochromic Sunglasses (£59.99)

We reckon these shades offer great value for money, with highly effective photochromic lenses and excellent coverage and eye protection for all seasons.

Though not quite on a level with super premium shades, the Magicshine Rouleurs impressed our reviewer "across the boars", and most of us won't need anything better.

Read our full review of the Magicshine Rouleur Sunglasses

Rondo Ruut CF1 G2 (£4,199.00)

The second edition of Rondo's Ruut received much praise from off.road.cc editor Aaron, who loves the adjustable geometry, stable and direct handling and the generous sizing options.

"In a market dominated by cookie-cutter designs, the Rondo Ruut CF1 G2 stands out in one of the largest growing segments in cycling."

Read the full review of the Rondo Ruut CF1 G2 on off.road.cc

Orbea Terra M20iTeam GRX 825 Di2 (£6,299.00)

"There is little the Orbea Terra gravel bike doesn't offer", said Suvi off this fun and efficient machine. It climbs well, will see you descend confidently and is a great companion for pootling around on gravel tracks too. It can take a dropper post and suspension fork, the tyre clearance is plentiful with loads of room for mudguards and it's simply a very fun bike to ride.

Read the full review of the Orbea Terra M20iTeam on off.road.cc

To see everything that has scooped a road.cc Recommends badge in one place, head over to the road.cc Recommends section.