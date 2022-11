Steep descent + all the mud in Belgium = cyclocross crash chaos; Pro donates 75kg of team kit to Rwandan riders; Cyclists win right to photograph cars parked in bike lanes; Weekend round-up + more on the live blog

Mud, glorious mud...

THIS muddy and slippery (from the Masters champs this morning, Friday) pic.twitter.com/oKxKscvAPd — Matt J Smith 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@_urban_spaceman) November 4, 2022

It was a big, ol' weekend of Belgian cyclocross with the European Championships held at the infamously lumpy (and muddy) Namur. Fortunately (or unfortunately, depending on your perspective) the organisers appeared to have straightened this turn out by Saturday so the big names wouldn't have to plummet down a wall of sheer muddy steepness...straight into a 90-degree bend...

Anyway, on the course Fem van Empel and Michael Vanthourenhout took the jerseys in the elite races, but women's U23 champ Puck Pieterse and men's U23 silver medallist Thibau Nys were our heroes of the weekend for their skills...

PUCK IS THE COOLEST PERSON I LOVE HER SO MUCH 😍 #EuroCross22 pic.twitter.com/TGoP7Kmt2y — Katy M (@writebikerepeat) November 6, 2022

Get that lad on a road bike smashing it up the Paterberg please...

It wasn't just the pros though...closer to home poor James had one hell of a bike cleaning job yesterday afternoon...