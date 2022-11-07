If you want aero on a budget, the Vel 60 RL Carbon Tubeless Disc wheelset should be on your wish list. Their deep-section carbon rims give a real-world boost to performance, and they are solid and reliable too. They might not compete on performance with the best road bike wheels if money's no object, and they aren't the lightest out there, but for this sort of money that's hardly an issue – they're certainly good value.

There is nothing hugely special about the Vels. There is no new technology, no 'out there' design, no 'unobtainium' new material that is going to change wheel design as we know it. This isn't a criticism, though. Vel has taken all of the current thinking and quality components on the market, and used it to create a well-built, durable wheelset that gives your speed a boost on the flat or when descending.

The 60mm-deep carbon fibre rim tapers from 27.5mm wide externally into a v-shape with a small radius where the nipples are seated.

The rims certainly aren't as bulbous as some on the market, and the 60 RLs don't feel as fast as something like the Hunt Limitless range, which are hugely wide, and very rounded.

Saying that, the Vels do still give a noticeable aero advantage once your speed gets above the low 20mph mark. As you get to around 22-23mph you can feel your speed increasing without the need to put in extra power – and you get a bit of a swooshy noise as they roll along, which we all know is worth an extra couple of watts.

They handle well too. Some deep-section wheels can feel fast in a straight line but once you start to lean them over or turn through a corner they can feel sluggish and a bit cumbersome. These don't.

They can catch a crosswind as you pass a gateway or something on breezy days, but not so much that it stopped me fom riding in the drops or made me save them for still days only. They feel very stable overall.

At 1,810g (with tubeless tape fitted) on our scales, the 60 RLs aren't what you'd class as lightweight, but then again if you are looking for aero gains, weight is a secondary concern. You aren't going to be buying the Vels to head off to the mountains, after all; they're not climber's wheels.

They are still quick enough off the line without feeling draggy, and thanks to plenty of stiffness from the 24 spokes, front and rear, mating the rims to the Vel-branded RE (Rapid Engagement) aluminium alloy hubs, you don't need to worry about any of your effort being wasted.

The RL's freehub offers 102 teeth, or engagement points, mated to six pawls, so lock-in is instantaneous.

Internally the rim width is 20.3mm, which makes them ideally compatible with 25mm to 34mm tyres according to Vel.

I tried them with both a 25mm and a 32mm pair, and fitment was relatively straightforward, whether using an inner tube or running them tubeless.

Vel stands by its workmanship with a three-year warranty (up from two years if you register within three months of purchasing), and while the test period has only been a couple of months, they are showing no signs of not being able to deal with the weather or the poor finish of my local roads.

They have a maximum pressure limit of 120psi, and a maximum system weight of 110kg. That means bike, rider and any kit can't be more than 110kg.

Value

Price, though, is where the Vels really stand out. At just £799 (and £590 currently) the 60 RLs are some of the cheapest you can buy with this depth of rim.

Hunt is rarely rivalled when it comes to value, but even its 65 Carbon Aero Disc wheelset (I tested the 40/50 combo a couple of years back) is more expensive at £849. They are a fair bit lighter, though, at 1,596g.

And Scribe's Aero Wide+ wheels are available in a 60mm depth, with a claimed weight of 1,579g, for £870.

Conclusion

The 60 RLs are a quality package for the money. There are lighter and faster options out there, but not for this sort of money. If you are a time triallist or road racer looking for some free speed on a budget then these can't be overlooked.

Verdict

Real world speed boost on a sensible budget, with reliability added in

