TECH NEWS
New products
Tech
7 of the coolest bikes from Rouleur Live2022 Rouleur Live

7 of the coolest bikes from Rouleur Live

Check out stunning models from Cannondale, Colnago, BMC, Ribble, and more
by Mat Brett
UPDATED Mon, Nov 07, 2022 12:19

First Published Nov 7, 2022

There were loads of cool bikes on display at Rouleur Live in London, which ran from Thursday until Saturday, and here are some of the most interesting ones that we spotted. For more of the best road bikes 2022, check out our buyer's guide.

Cannondale SuperSix Evo Palace EF Education

2022 Rouleur Live Cannondale Super Six Evo - 1.jpeg

Cannondale, Rapha, and Palace Skateboards created a splash in the summer with the bikes ridden by the EF Education-TIBCO-SVB and EF Education-EasyPost teams in the Tour de France and the Tour de France Femmes.

2022 Rouleur Live Cannondale Super Six Evo - 1 (1).jpeg

The design was intended to celebrate the return of the women’s version of the Tour.

2022 Rouleur Live Cannondale Super Six Evo - 2.jpeg

This is Owain Doull’s Cannondale SuperSix Evo.

www.cannondale.com

Colnago C68 x Motoki Yoshio

2022 Rouleur Live Colnago 68 - 1.jpeg

We showed you this limited edition Colnago C68 x Motoki Yoshio in last night’s Bike at Bedtime so we won’t go into great detail here.

2022 Rouleur Live Colnago 68 - 1 (1).jpeg

Motoki Yoshio is a Japanese designer based in Milan, Italy.

2022 Rouleur Live Colnago 68 - 2.jpeg

Built up with a Campagnolo Super Record EPS groupset and Campag Bora Ultra WTO 45 wheels, it’s an absolute beauty.

2022 Rouleur Live Colnago 68 - 5.jpeg

www.colnago.com

Scott Contessa Addict Dangerholm

Gustav Gullholm, known on Instagram as @Dangerholm, is well-known for creating superlight bikes and this Scott Contessa Addict Gravel weighs just 7.49kg.

2022 Rouleur Live Scott Dangerholm - 1.jpeg

It’s a cool build with upgrades everywhere. For example, the SRAM X01 Eagle AXS rear derailleur has been tuned with Hopp Carbon Parts and a painted CeramicSpeed OSPW cage while the cassette is a Leonardi Racing General Lee 9-50T. 

The wheels feature pink Pi Rope textile fibre spokes that are said to absorb vibrations better than normal. 

www.scott-sports.com

BMC Kaius 01 Two

BMC launched its Kaius gravel bike a couple of months ago with a “race-specific” geometry, a carbon layup designed to offer a low weight and “excellent power transfer”, and space for tyres up to 44mm wide.

2022 Rouleur Live BMC Kaius - 1.jpeg

Unlike BMC’s existing URS gravel bikes, there’s no suspension here although there is routing for a dropper post. BMC claims a frame weight of 910g and 400g for the fork.

This BMC Kaius 01 Two is built up with a SRAM Force eTap AXS drivetrain and Zipp’s 303 S wheelset.

www.bmc-switzerland.com

Ribble Ultra SL R 125

2022 Rouleur Live Ribble - 1 (1).jpeg

To mark its 125th anniversary Ribble showed off three bikes to represent its past, present and future, including this Ultra SL R 125.

> Ribble unveils three limited edition bikes including unreleased prototype to celebrate 125th anniversary 

2022 Rouleur Live Ribble - 1 (4).jpeg

The Ultra SL R is Ribble’s top-level aero road bike and it has been given a stunning Sapphire Blue Marble and gold leaf paint job.

2022 Rouleur Live Ribble - 2 (2).jpeg

The handlebar/stem has also been fully painted. There’s no bar tape to obscure it because the textured surface has been designed to remove the need for any. The custom gold headset cap is from Kapz.

2022 Rouleur Live Ribble - 4 (1).jpeg

This complete bike, with a SRAM Red AXS eTap groupset and Level Tri Spoke wheels, is £9,608.

www.ribblecycles.co.uk

Officina Battaglin Portofino

2022 Rouleur Live Battaglin - 1.jpeg

Battaglin describes the Portofino as “the first steel frame in the world with proprietary oversized lugs designed to fit the oversized Columbus HSS tubing and a tapered steerer”.

2022 Rouleur Live Battaglin - 3.jpeg

Both rim brake and disc brake versions are available.

2022 Rouleur Live Battaglin - 2.jpeg

The integrated cockpit and the carbon fork’s D-shaped steerer allow you to have fully hidden cable routing if you go for electronic shifting and disc brakes.

2022 Rouleur Live Battaglin - 1 (1).jpeg

Pay €5,000 (about £4,355) and you can have custom sizing and finish.

officinabattaglin.com

Reap Vekta

2022 Rouleur Live Reap - 1.jpeg

Reap Bikes is a wholly British brand, the bikes being designed and made in Stoke by engineer Martin Meir. That doesn’t just mean that the bikes are assembled in Britain; the frames are laid up here.

2022 Rouleur Live Reap - 3.jpeg

The Vekta is a new model that will be available in January. In the high-end build shown here – with a Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupset and Princeton CarbonWorks 6560 wheels – it’s priced at £11,250.

reapbikes.com

Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now over 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

