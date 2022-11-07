7 of the coolest bikes from Rouleur Live

There were loads of cool bikes on display at Rouleur Live in London, which ran from Thursday until Saturday, and here are some of the most interesting ones that we spotted. For more of the best road bikes 2022, check out our buyer's guide.

Cannondale SuperSix Evo Palace EF Education

Cannondale, Rapha, and Palace Skateboards created a splash in the summer with the bikes ridden by the EF Education-TIBCO-SVB and EF Education-EasyPost teams in the Tour de France and the Tour de France Femmes.

The design was intended to celebrate the return of the women’s version of the Tour.

This is Owain Doull’s Cannondale SuperSix Evo.

www.cannondale.com

Colnago C68 x Motoki Yoshio

We showed you this limited edition Colnago C68 x Motoki Yoshio in last night’s Bike at Bedtime so we won’t go into great detail here.

Motoki Yoshio is a Japanese designer based in Milan, Italy.

Built up with a Campagnolo Super Record EPS groupset and Campag Bora Ultra WTO 45 wheels, it’s an absolute beauty.

www.colnago.com

Scott Contessa Addict Dangerholm

Gustav Gullholm, known on Instagram as @Dangerholm, is well-known for creating superlight bikes and this Scott Contessa Addict Gravel weighs just 7.49kg.

It’s a cool build with upgrades everywhere. For example, the SRAM X01 Eagle AXS rear derailleur has been tuned with Hopp Carbon Parts and a painted CeramicSpeed OSPW cage while the cassette is a Leonardi Racing General Lee 9-50T.

The wheels feature pink Pi Rope textile fibre spokes that are said to absorb vibrations better than normal.

www.scott-sports.com

BMC Kaius 01 Two

BMC launched its Kaius gravel bike a couple of months ago with a “race-specific” geometry, a carbon layup designed to offer a low weight and “excellent power transfer”, and space for tyres up to 44mm wide.

Unlike BMC’s existing URS gravel bikes, there’s no suspension here although there is routing for a dropper post. BMC claims a frame weight of 910g and 400g for the fork.

This BMC Kaius 01 Two is built up with a SRAM Force eTap AXS drivetrain and Zipp’s 303 S wheelset.

www.bmc-switzerland.com

Ribble Ultra SL R 125

To mark its 125th anniversary Ribble showed off three bikes to represent its past, present and future, including this Ultra SL R 125.

> Ribble unveils three limited edition bikes including unreleased prototype to celebrate 125th anniversary

The Ultra SL R is Ribble’s top-level aero road bike and it has been given a stunning Sapphire Blue Marble and gold leaf paint job.

The handlebar/stem has also been fully painted. There’s no bar tape to obscure it because the textured surface has been designed to remove the need for any. The custom gold headset cap is from Kapz.

This complete bike, with a SRAM Red AXS eTap groupset and Level Tri Spoke wheels, is £9,608.

www.ribblecycles.co.uk

Officina Battaglin Portofino

Battaglin describes the Portofino as “the first steel frame in the world with proprietary oversized lugs designed to fit the oversized Columbus HSS tubing and a tapered steerer”.

Both rim brake and disc brake versions are available.

The integrated cockpit and the carbon fork’s D-shaped steerer allow you to have fully hidden cable routing if you go for electronic shifting and disc brakes.

Pay €5,000 (about £4,355) and you can have custom sizing and finish.

officinabattaglin.com

Reap Vekta

Reap Bikes is a wholly British brand, the bikes being designed and made in Stoke by engineer Martin Meir. That doesn’t just mean that the bikes are assembled in Britain; the frames are laid up here.

The Vekta is a new model that will be available in January. In the high-end build shown here – with a Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 groupset and Princeton CarbonWorks 6560 wheels – it’s priced at £11,250.

reapbikes.com