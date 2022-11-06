Support road.cc

Bike at Bedtime: Limited edition Motoki Yoshio Colnago C68

This week's bike at bedtime is the perfect excuse to look at a very nice paint job!
by Jamie Williams
UPDATED Sun, Nov 06, 2022 21:56

First Published Nov 6, 2022

Colnago is no stranger to our Bike at bedtime series and when we saw this limited edition C68 by Japanese designer Motoki Yoshio we just knew we had to share it...

2022 Colnago C68 Motoki Yoshio paint

The starting point for this work of art is a Colnago C68, the latest model in the C-series range and for many, one of the best road bikes on the market. The C68 features a lugged construction that has defined the C-series for decades. Colnago claims that this frame "blends tradition with performance".

> New Colnago C68 is available with carbon or 3D-printed titanium lugs and costs up to €16,780

2022 Colnago C68 Motoki Yoshio outside Campagnolo

It's still possible to see the carbon tubes slotting into carbon lugs (connectors) at the bottom bracket, head tube, dropouts and seat tube junction albeit this is more subtle than on the previous generation C-series bikes. Dropping the lugged aesthetic in favour of a sleeker frame makes the C68 more akin to the V3-RS and Prototipo that we've seen Tadej Pogacar and Team UAE Emirates riding to glory at the world's biggest races.

Colnago says, "Respect, Harmony and Colours live together in [this] artistic version of the C68".

2022 Colnago C68 Motoki Yoshio fork

> Did disc brakes get Pogacar dropped?

The whole bike is an all Italian affair with Campagnolo supplying the groupset in the form of Ultra Record EPS and Bora Ultra wheels, in fact, even Japanese designer Motoki Yoshio is based in Milan.

2022 Colnago C68 Motoki Yoshio front

The full spec includes:

Frameset: Colnago C68 Road - Full Carbon
Handlebar: Colnago CC.01 integrated
Groupset: Campagnolo SuperRecord EPS 12x2 speed
Saddle: Selle Italia SLR flow carbon
Wheelset: Campagnolo Bora Ultra WTO 45
Tires: Pirelli PZero Race
Handlebar Tape: Colnago Grip black
Bottle Cages: Colnago carbon

The C68 isn't the lightest out there; unpainted it weighs in at 930g (Size 51cm). We imagine the extravagant paintjob will also add a significant bit to that figure! 

In the video, Motoki Yoshio explains how he traced the lines of the frame components and associated them with strong colours. The nuances came later, to "give even more harmony and highlight even better the main components."

> Ribble unveils three limited edition bikes including unreleased prototype to celebrate 125th anniversary

2022 Colnago C68 Motoki Yoshio warehouse

"Harmony,” says Motoki, “also means pleasure, balance, what I would like to feel riding this bike. When cycling is in complete harmony with the environment, those who ride live a unique experience. In the same way, a design becomes unique when it is in perfect harmony with the product."

2022 Colnago C68 Motoki Yoshio studio front

The C68 now comes with a one-piece carbon cockpit. That monocoque construction is claimed to be lighter than a conventional stem and bar at 310g for the version with a 110mm stem length and 410mm bar width, while also adding stiffness.

The bar is also flared, meaning that it is wider at the bottom of the drops to at the hoods, 2cm in fact. We often see this on gravel bikes as it allows more control when on the drops but allows the rider to maintain a more aerodynamic position when on the hoods.

> Is a 13-speed Campagnolo road groupset on the way?

2022 Colnago C68 Motoki Yoshio studio

Check out more of our Bikes at Bedtime features for everything from one-off specials to wacky racers.

What do you think of the paint job and would this be your dream money-no-object build? Let us know in the comments section below...

Jamie Williams

Jamie has been riding bikes since a tender age but really caught the bug for racing and reviewing whilst studying towards a master's in Mechanical engineering at Swansea University. Having graduated, he decided he really quite liked working with bikes and is now a full-time addition to the road.cc team. When not writing about tech news or working on the Youtube channel, you can still find him racing local crits trying to cling on to his cat 2 licence...and missing every break going...

