Coming soon… the road.cc Recommends awards 2024/25: we’ll reveal the very best bikes, components and accessories, plus our overall Bike of the Year

Get ready for our annual celebration of all that’s best in the world of cycling: the road.cc Recommends Awards begin on Thursday, 9th January 2025.

Our awards recognise the best bikes, components, accessories, and clothing from everything that we've reviewed over the past year.

If you haven’t checked out road.cc Recommends, it’s your go-to hub for top-tier products. We carefully review hundreds of items every year, and select only the exceptional for road.cc Recommends, adding a new batch at the end of each month.

Now, we’ve gone even further, revisiting road.cc Recommends to select the best of the best for our awards. Whether you’re considering a new road bike or you just want a rack, a backpack or bib tights, tools or tyres, we’ll guide you to the top choices.

For components, accessories, and clothing, we’ll highlight our favourites from the past 12 months and present three different types of awards:

Bargain Buy This award is given to products that provide the best value for money in their category.



Money No Object We take the price out of the equation for this one; it’s all about performance.



Editor’s Choice This award goes to products that offer the best combination of performance and value for money.

We’ll do things a little differently with bikes, counting down the best models in various categories. We’ll then take the highest performers from each category, present our overall top 10, and announce the road.cc Recommends Bike of the Year 2024/25.

Here’s what to expect:

Wednesday 8th January road.cc Recommends Accessories of the Year 2024/25

Thursday, 9th January road.cc Recommends Clothing of the Year 2024/25

Friday, 10th January road.cc Recommends Components of the Year 2024/25

Monday, 13th January road.cc Recommends Tyres of the Year 2024/25

Tuesday, 14th January road.cc Recommends Wheels of the Year 2024/25

Wednesday, 15th January road.cc Recommends Bargain Buys of the Year 2024/25

Thursday, 16th January road.cc Recommends Bikes of the Year 2024/25: Electric bikes

Friday, 17th January road.cc Recommends Bikes of the Year 2024/25: Gravel and adventure bikes

Monday, 20th January road.cc Recommends Bikes of the Year 2024/25: Money no object bikes

Tuesday, 21st January road.cc Recommends Bikes of the Year 2024/25: Road bikes

Wednesday, 22nd January road.cc Recommends Bikes of the Year 2024/25: Best bikes (overall)

Stay tuned; it’s all happening from Wednesday.