feature
Tech
Coming soon… the road.cc Recommends awards 2024/25: we’ll reveal the very best bikes, components and accessories, plus our overall Bike of the Year

Starting later this week, we’ll unveil a whole year’s worth of the very best cycling products. From superb bikes to the finest components and accessories and top-performing clothing, join us in our celebration of cycling excellence
by Mat Brett
UPDATED Mon, Jan 06, 2025 09:10

First Published Jan 6, 2025

Get ready for our annual celebration of all that’s best in the world of cycling: the road.cc Recommends Awards begin on Thursday, 9th January 2025. 

Our awards recognise the best bikes, components, accessories, and clothing from everything that we've reviewed over the past year.

If you haven’t checked out road.cc Recommends, it’s your go-to hub for top-tier products. We carefully review hundreds of items every year, and select only the exceptional for road.cc Recommends, adding a new batch at the end of each month.

Now, we’ve gone even further, revisiting road.cc Recommends to select the best of the best for our awards. Whether you’re considering a new road bike or you just want a rack, a backpack or bib tights, tools or tyres, we’ll guide you to the top choices.

For components, accessories, and clothing, we’ll highlight our favourites from the past 12 months and present three different types of awards:

Bargain Buy This award is given to products that provide the best value for money in their category.
 
Money No Object We take the price out of the equation for this one; it’s all about performance.
 
Editor’s Choice This award goes to products that offer the best combination of performance and value for money.

We’ll do things a little differently with bikes, counting down the best models in various categories. We’ll then take the highest performers from each category, present our overall top 10, and announce the road.cc Recommends Bike of the Year 2024/25.

Here’s what to expect:

Wednesday 8th January road.cc Recommends Accessories of the Year 2024/25
Thursday, 9th January road.cc Recommends Clothing of the Year 2024/25
Friday, 10th January road.cc Recommends Components of the Year 2024/25

Monday, 13th January road.cc Recommends Tyres of the Year 2024/25
Tuesday, 14th January road.cc Recommends Wheels of the Year 2024/25
Wednesday, 15th January road.cc Recommends Bargain Buys of the Year 2024/25
Thursday, 16th January road.cc Recommends Bikes of the Year 2024/25: Electric bikes
Friday, 17th January road.cc Recommends Bikes of the Year 2024/25: Gravel and adventure bikes

Monday, 20th January road.cc Recommends Bikes of the Year 2024/25: Money no object bikes
Tuesday, 21st January road.cc Recommends Bikes of the Year 2024/25: Road bikes
Wednesday, 22nd January road.cc Recommends Bikes of the Year 2024/25: Best bikes (overall) 

Stay tuned; it’s all happening from Wednesday.

Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now over 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

