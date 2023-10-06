"This is supposed to be 2023, not 1823": Cyclists slam Aldi for opening a new store with no bike parking; Primož Roglič joins Bora-Hansgrohe; Almost 20 cars line up on the cycling lane near Richmond Park during school hours + more on the live blog

Aldi's track record with cyclists hasn't been the best lately. The German supermarket chain has already been in the bad books of cyclists quite a few times this year, and it's manage to draw ire once again with the opening of a new store in Coventry yesterday.

The supermarket store in Central Six Retail Park in Coventry opened its doors yesterday, but it seemed like it was only interested in doing so to those who arrived driving a car, as it had neither any cycle parking areas, nor provisions for those with mobility aids.

> “Those are definitely middle aisle bike stands”: Cyclists raise security fears after discovering that new cycle stands at Aldi entrance can be lifted out of the ground

Local transport campaigner James Avery tagged Aldi on Twitter and wrote: "Why are you opening a new store tomorrow with no cycle parking, when it's the very first planning condition required in the approval?"

@AldiUK Why are you opening a new store tomorrow with no cycle parking, when it's the very first planning condition required in the approval? pic.twitter.com/2PKhdadjHX — Plastic Paradise (@PlasticPlanners) October 4, 2023

He added that the planning condition stated that "the development shall only operate in accordance with the external lighting, cycle parking stands, visibility barriers to Warwick Road and entrance barriers to the car parking areas as approved under application". Except, the retail park in Coventry, located right next to the train station, doesn't have any.

Avery said that the retail park goes back to the 1990s, when no cycle parking was mandated. He said: "There are no cycle stands on this very long strip mall retail park on the edge of the city.

"So council officers appear to have assumed cycle parking was included, or thought the trolley bay included cycle parking, or they just don't care."

Avery told road.cc: "The blue routes are cycle paths or low traffic roads - the retail park itself, like most retail parks, sits inside its own defacto 'LTN', as there's only one road in and out for cars. The Starley Statue is 1 minute away by bike."

On the Twitter thread, Avery added that it is required of Aldi to provide mbulant and wheelchair-bound disabled people with suitable convenient access into and throughout the building at all times.

"Surely ambulant disabled *includes* every form of mobility aid which needs to be parked outside the store, rather than taken in - including recumbents, trikes & handcycles?

"So Aldi are opening a new store in complete contravention of Equality Act 2010, as there is no suitable parking for mobility aids outside the store. This is supposed to be 2023, not 1823."

> “It’s going to cause unspeakable damage”: Cycling campaign slams Aldi and council for putting cyclists and pedestrians in danger and “only thinking about drivers”

It's not the first time Aldi has been drawn into criticism because of poor provisions for cyclists. In June, cyclists blasted the supermarket for opening a store in Longwater, Norwich with no safe cycling and pedestrian paths and crossings in place.

Derek Williams from the Norwich Cycling Campaign told road.cc: "It’s going to be downright dangerous, it’s going to cause unspeakable damage."

And a week later, cyclists raised security fears after discovering that new cycle stands at Aldi entrance were not even bolted to the ground and could be lifted out of the ground at the store in Leamington Spa.

Posted in a local group, someone discovered that the new @AldiUK hadn’t actually secured their bike stands into the ground and they can just be lifted out pic.twitter.com/wA1UiaVWR4 — Claire Lucas (@profclairelucas) June 28, 2023

"Cyclists are customers too, and retailers can and should do better," added one Twitter user, while David joked that "those are definitely Aldi middle aisle bike stands".

West Midlands walking and cycling commissioner Adam Tranter, who praised the facilities last year as an example of how it is "possible for supermarkets to do cycle parking right", also expressed disappointment at the pick-up-and-go bike stands, writing: "Argh! And I had such high hopes."

Me too, Adam. A shame, I wonder if Aldi would do the same sort of stuff in their native Germany...