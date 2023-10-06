Support road.cc

"This is supposed to be 2023, not 1823": Cyclists slam Aldi for opening a new store with no bike parking; Primož Roglič joins Bora-Hansgrohe; Almost 20 cars line up on the cycling lane near Richmond Park during school hours + more on the live blog

It’s Friday and Adwitiya is here to bring you all the latest cycling news for the final road.cc live blog before the last Monument of 2023
Fri, Oct 06, 2023 09:41
"This is supposed to be 2023, not 1823": Cyclists slam Aldi for opening a new store with no bike parking; Primož Roglič joins Bora-Hansgrohe; Almost 20 cars line up on the cycling lane near Richmond Park during school hours + more on the live blogAldi store in Coventry (Twitter: @PlasticPlanners)
14:32
Lesson in building cycling culture: From Seville with love
08:09
"This is supposed to be 2023, not 1823": Cyclists slam Aldi for opening a new store with no provisions for bike parking or any other mobility aids

Aldi's track record with cyclists hasn't been the best lately. The German supermarket chain has already been in the bad books of cyclists quite a few times this year, and it's manage to draw ire once again with the opening of a new store in Coventry yesterday.

The supermarket store in Central Six Retail Park in Coventry opened its doors yesterday, but it seemed like it was only interested in doing so to those who arrived driving a car, as it had neither any cycle parking areas, nor provisions for those with mobility aids.

> “Those are definitely middle aisle bike stands”: Cyclists raise security fears after discovering that new cycle stands at Aldi entrance can be lifted out of the ground

Local transport campaigner James Avery tagged Aldi on Twitter and wrote: "Why are you opening a new store tomorrow with no cycle parking, when it's the very first planning condition required in the approval?"

He added that the planning condition stated that "the development shall only operate in accordance with the external lighting, cycle parking stands, visibility barriers to Warwick Road and entrance barriers to the car parking areas as approved under application". Except, the retail park in Coventry, located right next to the train station, doesn't have any.

Avery said that the retail park goes back to the 1990s, when no cycle parking was mandated. He said: "There are no cycle stands on this very long strip mall retail park on the edge of the city.

"So council officers appear to have assumed cycle parking was included, or thought the trolley bay included cycle parking, or they just don't care."

Aldi Coventry map (Twitter: @PlasticPlanners)

Avery told road.cc: "The blue routes are cycle paths or low traffic roads - the retail park itself, like most retail parks, sits inside its own defacto 'LTN', as there's only one road in and out for cars. The Starley Statue is 1 minute away by bike."

On the Twitter thread, Avery added that it is required of Aldi to provide mbulant and wheelchair-bound disabled people with suitable convenient access into and throughout the building at all times.

"Surely ambulant disabled *includes* every form of mobility aid which needs to be parked outside the store, rather than taken in - including recumbents, trikes & handcycles?

"So Aldi are opening a new store in complete contravention of Equality Act 2010, as there is no suitable parking for mobility aids outside the store. This is supposed to be 2023, not 1823."

> “It’s going to cause unspeakable damage”: Cycling campaign slams Aldi and council for putting cyclists and pedestrians in danger and “only thinking about drivers”

It's not the first time Aldi has been drawn into criticism because of poor provisions for cyclists. In June, cyclists blasted the supermarket for opening a store in Longwater, Norwich with no safe cycling and pedestrian paths and crossings in place.

Derek Williams from the Norwich Cycling Campaign told road.cc:  "It’s going to be downright dangerous, it’s going to cause unspeakable damage."

And a week later, cyclists raised security fears after discovering that new cycle stands at Aldi entrance were not even bolted to the ground and could be lifted out of the ground at the store in Leamington Spa.

"Cyclists are customers too, and retailers can and should do better," added one Twitter user, while David joked that "those are definitely Aldi middle aisle bike stands".

West Midlands walking and cycling commissioner Adam Tranter, who praised the facilities last year as an example of how it is "possible for supermarkets to do cycle parking right", also expressed disappointment at the pick-up-and-go bike stands, writing: "Argh! And I had such high hopes."

Me too, Adam. A shame, I wonder if Aldi would do the same sort of stuff in their native Germany...

12:51
Folks, did we just see Patrick Lefevere pull off a masterclass?
12:25
Is the saga finally coming to a close?! Jumbo-Visma and Soudal Quick-Step merger to reportedly NOT go ahead
Remco Evenepoel Vuelta 2022 (Wout Beel)

Is this the end? Is it the biggest chapter of cycling's silly season this year finally coming to a close?

If reports from the Netherlands are to be believed, the rumbling soap opera that has been the rumours of two of the most dominant teams in the peloton, Jumbo-Visma and Soudal Quick-Step merging together to form a super-team, has finally reached its climax, with the will-they-won't-they actors deciding to step away from each other and continue their own journeys.

Sorry, I might have been spending too much time at the theatres but according to Sporza, Soudal's team boss Patrick Lefevere and financier Zdenek Bakala are supposedly continuing together until 2025, potentially putting the merger rumours to bed.

Sepp Kuss and Jonas Vingegaard celebrate after stage 20 of the 2023 Vuelta a España (Tommaso Pelagalli/SprintCyclingAgency)

With Jumbo pulling out of sponsorship from TJV and Amazon reportedly looking ready to swoop in as the sponsor of the Dutch team, now slightly weakened by the departure of one of its prime GC riders Primož Roglič but still stacked with strong riders nonetheless, it may be a sign that after all, not much will change going into the 2024 season. 

The future of Evenepoel still stays in doubt according to the Belgian media, but cycling fans all around the world, you can maybe start breathing in sighs of relief!

11:49
11:42
Soudal Quick-Step's Twitter account is on a roll

Whoever runs Soudal Quick-Step's Twitter account is on a mission to keep their job, whatever the future of the team holds.

First the wonderfully in-depth history of Legnano during the quieter moments of the Coppa Bernocchi earlier this week, then the absolutely cracking dig at Chelsea's inability to put the ball in the opposition's net (which sadly got jinxed as Chelsea put two past Fulham's inept defence on Monday), and now striking gold with this tweet.

11:18
"Cyclist rolls through give way on wrong side of road outrage"... or just Danny MacAskill things?
10:42
Evenepoel at 2023 Tour de France (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
"Only thing we can do is wait and hope it ends well": Remco Evenepoel says Soudal Quick-Step riders have ZERO information about impending merger with Jumbo Visma

It's a difficult time at the Soudal Quick-Step camp. Trying to stay steady amidst the Jumbo-Visma-shaped storm, with no certainty about what the future holds for many of its pro riders who may go from being a part of a dominant team to suddenly being left with nothing in the matter of the few coming weeks.

While members have been doing everything to keep the sinking ship afloat, with two its riders putting up a defiant display of resilience by winning two more races this week, and taking the team's tally of victories to 55 this season, question marks still linger over the future of some of the best cyclists in the world.

> “We don’t agree with all this s***”: Soudal Quick-Step’s Ilan Van Wilder speaks out against Jumbo-Visma merger after storming to Tre Valli Varesine win, as pundits decry “bloodbath” following reports that only 6 Soudal riders will feature in new team

And one of them is Remco Evenepoel, with a ridiculous palmares to his name, including road race and time trial world champion as well Vuelta a España and Liège-Bastogne-Liège, proving that there's nothing the 23-year-old Belgian can't do. 

But if you've been following the saga which has dominated cycling in the last couple of weeks, you would probably know of his apparent disdain for the all-conquering Dutch team which became the first team in modern cycling history to win all three Grand Tours in one season.

Remco Evenepoel (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

In an interview with HLN Wielrennen, Evenepoel has said the riders don't know anything and have zero information about their own future, let alone of the team.

He said: "We just don’t know anything. I only know what the media writes about it. We get zero information. So we have no answers. There are question marks, with everyone. The only thing we can do is wait and hope it ends well.

"We can’t assess what'll come the next days & weeks. There’s time until 31/12 to sign with whomever, so there’s no hurry. At the same time there is, everyone wants to know asap what'll happen with the team. This close to the holidays it’s not nice to sit with lingering questions."

Evenepoel added that he's focusing on tomorrow's final monument race of the year, when the peloton goes back to Italy for Il Lombardia. He was out in Lombardy and posted his route on Strava, although it may have been swept away by Tadej Pogačar's Strava monster recon ride (it was 40 seconds faster than the 2021 Il Lombardia peloton), who's also set to race and hopefully give us the Remco vs Pogi showdown we were promised in Liège in April.

10:27
Scottish newspaper brands World Championships a "ridiculous decision" and a "vanity project"
Women’s elite road race, 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships, Glasgow (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

In a Scotsman Comment article representing its editorial stance, the newspaper labelled the hosting of the event a "vanity project", highlighting other services and budgets that have been slashed and suggesting that now "Scottish taxpayers will have to foot the bill" for it being over budget.

> Scottish newspaper brands World Championships a "ridiculous decision" and a "vanity project"

10:12
"Is that a cycling lane or a car parking lane?" Hundreds of metres long queue of cars line up on cycle lane and pavement

Another perfect example of why cyclists don't use the cycling lane.

I checked, it's 19 cars, spanning over 300 metres, all parked up on the cycle lane near Richmond Park during school hours next to the Roehampton Gate School.

09:19
Primož Roglič to Bora-Hansgrohe, here we go!

As another transfer season specialist journalist would say, Here We Go!

Bora–Hansgrohe has announced that Giro d'Italia winner Primož Roglič will ride for the Germany-based team from the 2024 season onwards, bringing one of the biggest chapters from this year's cycling silly season saga to an end.

The Grand Tour and Monument-winning Slovenian said: "I am looking forward to this step, even though a team change is kind of like new territory for me. The good memories of when we met years ago made the talks easy. But the decisive factor was that the team is really motivated to work with me, and that we hold the same ideas."

Meanwhile, Ralph Denk, Team Manager for BORA said: “As a cyclist and Team Manager, patience is required. It is not always the first attack that leads to success. Eight years ago, Primož almost joined us as a neo-pro. Now he comes to us as a pro with a long list of victories that very few others have achieved.

"For us, the decisive factor was not what has been achieved, but what lies ahead. Together we want to leave our mark on the big races. Primož appreciates the strength of our squad and knows the great potential of his future teammates. I am convinced that his personality will inspire the entire team, because he is a leader with the will to win, and is also a team player at the same time. Most of all, however, he really loves what he does and for me, that is the key to success."

That's an end to one chapter, now can we get some updates on Soudal-Visma please?

Adwitiya Pal

Adwitiya joined road.cc in 2023 as a news writer after completing his masters in journalism from Cardiff University. His dissertation focused on active travel, which soon threw him into the deep end of covering everything related to the two-wheeled tool, and now cycling is as big a part of his life as guitars and football. He also covers local and national politics for Voice Wales, and sometimes writes about science, tech and the environment. Living right next to the Taff trail in the Welsh capital, you can find him riding his bike on the scenic routes, fighting his urge to stop pedalling and click photographs (apparently not because he's bonking).

Add new comment

25 comments

Avatar
brooksby | 1 min ago
0 likes

Wasn't Priory Lane on road.cc once before? - some manic looking bloke in a too tight leather jacket complaining that cyclists weren't using the cycle path...

Avatar
eburtthebike | 1 hour ago
7 likes

"Is that a cycling lane or a car parking lane?"

Under the government's (government - ha, ha, ha) new Plan for Drivers, it is perfectly legal to drive and park on the footpath: war on the motorist innit.  I haven't checked but I'm pretty sure that's true.

Check yourself https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/plan-for-drivers/the-plan-for...

I would but I'd like to hang on the shred of sanity I've still got.

Avatar
perce replied to eburtthebike | 56 min ago
0 likes

I've just read it. I don't know whether to laugh or cry.

Avatar
the little onion replied to eburtthebike | 54 min ago
0 likes

The government declared a consultation on banning pavement parking in, IIRC, 2014, and in the last few weeks, there were off-the-record briefings with journalists that they weren't going to ban it.

Avatar
BalladOfStruth replied to eburtthebike | 51 min ago
3 likes

Well that's a worrying document to read through. Lots of anti-LTN, 15-minute city conspiracy nonsense (I'm not sure how providing local amenities within a 15-minute walk, so people aren't forced to drive is "policing people's lives").

Three highlights for me were:

"Drivers are justifiably irritated by traffic not flowing when it easily could."

You mean that thing caused, almost exclusively, by people conducting pointlessly short journeys by car and clogging up the roads?

 

"10. Smarter traffic lights. A £20 million ‘Green Light Fund’ to tune up traffic signals to better reflect current traffic conditions and get traffic flowing."

Gee, I can't wait for the 5-minute wait to cross a road to get even longer. We can't go inconveniencing the people in the motorised armchairs now, can we?

 

"An insurance company poll of drivers in 2023 found that the examples of bad driving that most upset people were:

  • driving to the front of a merge lane and then pushing in (37%)
  • not merging in until the last minute (35%)"

You mean merge-in-turn exactly as instructed by the Highway Code?

 

Avatar
mikewood replied to BalladOfStruth | 14 min ago
1 like

BalladOfStruth wrote:

 

"An insurance company poll of drivers in 2023 found that the examples of bad driving that most upset people were:

  • driving to the front of a merge lane and then pushing in (37%)
  • not merging in until the last minute (35%)"

You mean merge-in-turn exactly as instructed by the Highway Code?

 

Thought exactly the same. One of many misconceptions that mandatory periodic testing/refresher courses could address. Just like you get in the workplace...

Avatar
Clem Fandango replied to eburtthebike | 6 min ago
1 like

Jebus wept (great name for a band before anyone suggests it).

"It is not right that some drivers feel under attack."

Most of the increasingly marginalised "non-drivers" (ie people that don't happen to be behind the wheel in a given moment) on the other hand.... fair game for them to feel almost permanently under attack?

Avatar
Matthew Acton-Varian | 2 hours ago
1 like

Hosting a sporting event costs money, who knew?

If nobody was willing to put any money towards host a sporting event of any kind there would be no sporting industry. Hundreds of thousands, if not millions worldwide would be out of work.

No police/steward presence = no security and no road closures, and therefore no guarantee of safety to the public.

No willingness to provide finance for venues = no arenas, stadiums etc.

No sport, no clubs and teams where among the professional ranks of any sport can employ numerous full time and part time non-sporting staff.

I get there is a balance to be struck, but the old addage of speculate to accumulate rings stong bells here.

Avatar
EK Spinner replied to Matthew Acton-Varian | 1 hour ago
1 like

but this is in Glasgow, where sport involves kicking a wee round bag of wind or ... er no thats it

Avatar
Surreyrider replied to EK Spinner | 1 hour ago
1 like

There's the Glasgow Kiss, although not strictly sport I guess.

Avatar
HoldingOn replied to Surreyrider | 57 min ago
1 like

Charlie Mackenzie wrote:

You know, Scotland has its own martial arts. Yeah, it's called F*** You. It's mostly just head butting and then kicking people when they're on the ground.

Can't believe its 30 years old.

Avatar
Backladder replied to EK Spinner | 1 hour ago
1 like

EK Spinner wrote:

but this is in Glasgow, where sport involves kicking a wee round bag of wind or ... er no thats it

Leave Niccola out of it!

Avatar
Matthew Acton-Varian replied to Matthew Acton-Varian | 1 hour ago
0 likes

And also, since when as any Government funded project been completed with in budget, local or national? Strugging to think of one.

Avatar
quiff | 3 hours ago
4 likes

Looks like there are quite a few Sheffield stands outside that Aldi - someone's just put trolleys in them... 

Avatar
redimp | 3 hours ago
0 likes

Ineos are probably holding out for Remco being released when JV and SQ merge

Avatar
Matthew Acton-Varian replied to redimp | 3 hours ago
0 likes

Ineos are looking a little light on number sfor 2024 with a number of riders out of contract and very little in the way of new signings.

Avatar
Surreyrider replied to Matthew Acton-Varian | 1 hour ago
0 likes

I think they have 15 or so. They need 27 to retain their licence.

Avatar
peted76 | 3 hours ago
0 likes

"Except, the retail park in Coventry, located right next to the train station, doesn't have any"

I know Central Six in Coventry and unless they've removed them there are/were five or six sheffield stands at the entrance to the shopping park.. PLUS there are 162 new bicycle stands just 100 yards further away at the train station. 

The person who publicised this seems very angry about not an awful lot. I don't dispute that six isn't enough.. but there is somewhere to put your bike.

Avatar
brooksby replied to peted76 | 1 hour ago
3 likes

Very few people would choose to park their bike at a nearby railway station in order to go to the shops.  Locking up at railway station bike parking is like going swimming in shark-infested water wearing a bacon wetsuit...

Avatar
chrisonatrike replied to brooksby | 46 min ago
0 likes

Quite right.  How do we normally organise this?  Ah - multi-storey car parks just on the edge of the main centres.

Just change the middle word then:

Amsterdam Beursplein underground cycle parking.

Amsterdam Just Got Awesomer (underwater bike parking)

Park (car) and ride (bike)

Utrecht bike parking (admittedly by the railway station - they have another in the centre of town)

Avatar
eburtthebike | 4 hours ago
6 likes

Like almost all retailers, Aldi are very hot on the environment:

"Helping to create a better environment for generations

We’re continually striving to find better ways to care for our planet. From finding innovative solutions to reduce energy and gas consumption, to reducing food waste and cutting back on packaging. Being Greener Everyday is at the forefront of everything we do."

Except reducing the carbon footprint of their customers.  I've looked through their environment pages and can find nothing about helping their customers create a better environment, which is a bit odd, because the way that their customers travel is probably the biggest effect the company has on the environment.

Any chance road.cc could ask them about that?

I'm not aware of any supermarket with even adequate cycle parking.  Certainly not where I used to live in Bristol, with the possible exception of Waitrose.  The local Aldi had none, nor the Tesco, and while the Sainsbury's had some, they intially put them them round the back, possibly blocking the fire exit, then they re-vamped the store and put them as far from the entrance as possible.

Avatar
Jetmans Dad replied to eburtthebike | 4 hours ago
3 likes

eburtthebike wrote:

Any chance road.cc could ask them about that?

Seems unlikely.

While they are clearly a conglomerator of news on cycling from around the media, rather than a journalistic outlet in their own right, they could do readers an immense service by following up on some of these stories when mainstream media clearly is not interested in doing so. 

Their reports do occasionally include words like ... x has been asked for comment ... I have rarely seen any follow up on those questions. 

Shame really. 

Avatar
Surreyrider replied to Jetmans Dad | 1 hour ago
0 likes

I find their 'near miss of the day' series pointless. It can't be called a campaign as a campaign has objectives to achieve and it appears to have none beyond website clicks, which changes nothing.

Avatar
BalladOfStruth replied to Surreyrider | 39 min ago
2 likes

Surreyrider wrote:

I find their 'near miss of the day' series pointless. It can't be called a campaign as a campaign has objectives to achieve and it appears to have none beyond website clicks, which changes nothing.

At best, it's something to point at when people don't believe how badly cyclists get treated on the roads. NMOTD has earned me a few thousand karma on Reddit when someone's started an anti-cyclist circle-jerk, and it's opened a few eyes when I've shown it to them, but that's about it.

Avatar
headingley replied to eburtthebike | 3 hours ago
6 likes

ALDI in Meanwood (Leeds) had excellent coverered (with sliding doors) cycle parking - until they removed it and replaced it with a trolley park. Cyclists now have to secure bikes to the trolley park bars which I'm sure is more inconvenient for the shop. Worth pursuing them via planning conditions - if it needs approval then cycle parking should be made a condition of any grant.

