Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

"That's it, that's all you get!": A humdinger to add to the puzzling cycle lane collection; How to train like a Tour de France champ — step one, get a dog; Roglič transfer news; Vandalism the result of "anti-active travel rhetoric" + more on the live blog

Two days to the weekend, Dan Alexander will be kicking off the countdown with Thursday's live blog...
Thu, Oct 05, 2023 09:18
6
"That's it, that's all you get!": A humdinger to add to the puzzling cycle lane collection; How to train like a Tour de France champ — step one, get a dog; Roglič transfer news; Vandalism the result of "anti-active travel rhetoric" + more on the live blogDodgy cycle lane (Google Maps)
08:07
"That's it, that's all you get!": A humdinger to add to the puzzling cycle lane collection

This one slipped through the net earlier in the week but was simply too good (or should that be bad) not to give a live blog shout out... a quite exceptional addition to the collection of Britain's most brainless bike lanes...

At least they were kind enough to install a sign telling you it was the end of the cycle route, as if you wouldn't notice when you abruptly slam into the kerb. And again, don't worry about the fact you're going to have to stop, if you don't crash, and either go out into the busy road or lug your bike onto the verge, we painted the tarmac green for you!

Don't worry, it gets even better...

This is York Road in Jarrow, in the North East, and Paul updated everyone that he unsurprisingly opted against going all the way to be "catapulted into a traffic hell roundabout". 

"I've seen worse," he added. "It should ideally stop further back or lead to a shared path. The kerb particularly bothers me as it would be easy to assume there'll be a dropped kerb, then realise last minute that there's not; especially if you're heading right, suddenly got to cross two lanes."

Thankfully, a rider from Australia was on hand to make us feel marginally less bad about our infrastructure...

10:22
"Mindless" low-traffic neighbourhood vandalism the result of "anti-active travel rhetoric"
LTN vandalism (Safer Greener Silverknowes @safer_sknowes)

This was the scene at one low-traffic neighbourhood in Edinburgh, vandals having chucked paint over a planter and sign preventing through traffic. Safer Greener Silverknows, a group promoting a "safer, healthier and more pleasant community for everyone" said the "mindless"  vandalism had potentially occurred thanks to "yobs emboldened by the pro-car, anti-active travel rhetoric" we've heard this week...

> Cycling charity accuses Conservatives of "ill-fated attempt to win" votes with pro-motoring policies "undermining" active travel success

09:34
Coach of Wout van Aert and Primož Roglič set to join Bora-Hansgrohe

The consensus seems to be that Bora-Hansgrohe will be the team lucky enough to have Primož Roglič winning races for them next season, a rumour strengthened by the reports that his and Wout van Aert's coach Marc Lamberts is also expected to join the team.

Het Laaste Nieuws broke that news, explaining how the coach who has worked with Van Aert since the Jumbo-Visma rider was a teenager is to leave the team this winter.

Primož Roglič, 2023 Vuelta a España (Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency)

[Luis Angel Gomez/SprintCyclingAgency]

Bora looks the likely destination for Roglič, the team moving ahead of Ineos Grenadiers, Lidl-Trek and Movistar in the race, with Jumbo-Visma reportedly set to receive a €3 million transfer fee for the early termination of his contract, the deal being financed by Red Bull who will pay the Slovenian €5.5 million per year for two years. Not a bad life...

09:15
Join the road.cc Zwift club
Zwift road.cc group ride

Tempted to take your training indoors now the evenings are getting darker? We've got a road.cc Zwift club that you can join, if you haven't already had your fix during the rest of the day!

We've got some ride plans for over the winter to keep us all motivated... oh, and there might be road.cc socks up for grabs too!

Join the road.cc Zwift club here!

08:36
How to train like a Tour de France winner — step one, get a dog

Primož Doglič, Tadej Dogačar, Tom Pidcocker Spaniel, Lianne Whippet, Bark Cavendish, Enric Mastiff, Lotte Kopuppy. I'm here all week folks...

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

Add new comment

6 comments

Avatar
brooksby | 49 min ago
0 likes

Quote:

"Mindless" low-traffic neighbourhood vandalism the result of "anti-active travel rhetoric"

Bears/woods, Pope/Catholic... I could go on.

Avatar
Rendel Harris | 1 hour ago
5 likes

St.Bernard Hinault.

Avatar
mark1a replied to Rendel Harris | 46 min ago
1 like

Sa-luke-i Rowe

Jack Russell Haig

Avatar
the little onion replied to Rendel Harris | 43 min ago
2 likes

Tadej Pugacar

Avatar
mark1a replied to the little onion | 33 min ago
1 like

Egan Bernese

Avatar
HoarseMann | 1 hour ago
2 likes

Hopefully with the new LTN1/20 cycle infrastructure design guide these sort of rubbish cycle lanes will be a thing of the past.

I spotted this cracking 2m cycle lane recently, resplendent with circular cycle lane sign, immediately followed by a cyclists dismount sign (but given the amount of overgrowth, you'd probably fall off before you got a chance to dismount).

I get it's designed so you can stop on the left before crossing over, but it's clearly of no use to anyone. I had a look at streetview to see it only took four years to be reclaimed by nature...

Latest Comments

 