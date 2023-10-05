"That's it, that's all you get!": A humdinger to add to the puzzling cycle lane collection; How to train like a Tour de France champ — step one, get a dog; Roglič transfer news; Vandalism the result of "anti-active travel rhetoric" + more on the live blog

This one slipped through the net earlier in the week but was simply too good (or should that be bad) not to give a live blog shout out... a quite exceptional addition to the collection of Britain's most brainless bike lanes...

Trying to plan a cycling route, and faced with crap like this. What, just ride smack into the kerb ffs? Even a shared path would be a bonus here. pic.twitter.com/urM1x2rsAx — Paul Marshall (@paulm844) October 1, 2023

At least they were kind enough to install a sign telling you it was the end of the cycle route, as if you wouldn't notice when you abruptly slam into the kerb. And again, don't worry about the fact you're going to have to stop, if you don't crash, and either go out into the busy road or lug your bike onto the verge, we painted the tarmac green for you!

Don't worry, it gets even better...

And if you get doored, well so be it. pic.twitter.com/HJKRSFanYG — Paul Marshall (@paulm844) October 2, 2023

This is York Road in Jarrow, in the North East, and Paul updated everyone that he unsurprisingly opted against going all the way to be "catapulted into a traffic hell roundabout".

"I've seen worse," he added. "It should ideally stop further back or lead to a shared path. The kerb particularly bothers me as it would be easy to assume there'll be a dropped kerb, then realise last minute that there's not; especially if you're heading right, suddenly got to cross two lanes."

Thankfully, a rider from Australia was on hand to make us feel marginally less bad about our infrastructure...