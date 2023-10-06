Truck driver jailed for two years was above cannabis limit when he killed cyclist

A flatbed truck driver, who caused the "absolutely tragic" death of a nurse cycling to a volunteer shift on an intensive care unit during the pandemic, was more than two times over the legal limit for driving with cannabis when the collision occurred.
Douglas Toshack said he had been smoking the drug the night before the collision, and had been using cannabis for 30 years. He denied causing death by dangerous driving and was instead convicted of the lesser offence of causing death by careless driving and driving while over the legal limit for cannabis.
At a sentencing hearing at the High Court in Edinburgh, Toshack was jailed for two years and banned from driving for eight years.
"The cause of Mr Harrison's death was, first and foremost, your carelessness."
James Harrison was cycling to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary in June 2022, where he was volunteering to support the Covid response during the pandemic, when he was hit by Toshack at a junction on the A772 Gilmerton Road.
The court heard that the research nurse was heard shouting "whoa" repeatedly before the flatbed Mercedes Sprinter vehicle driven by Toshack hit him before driving over the victim, Mr Harrison dying later that day at the same hospital where he was due to work.
Toshack was deemed to have caused the death through his inattention and failure to see Mr Harrison, the judge Lord Sandison left in no doubt the "cause of Mr Harrison's death was, first and foremost, your carelessness". The judge also referenced a victim impact statement from Mr Harrison's widow and said it reflected "the devastation caused to two young children who will never see their father again".
The maximum prison sentence for causing death by careless driving is five years, while the offence of driving while over the limit for cannabis can result in a maximum six-month prison sentence, an unlimited fine and a minimum one-year driving ban
Toshack was sentenced to two years in prison, defence solicitor advocate Euan Gosney saying the driver was "completely devastated" and is genuinely remorseful.
"The impact of the offence on Mr Harrison's family has been considerable and it is accepted that the level of harm caused is of utmost seriousness," he did also admit, arguing that a community payback order and a restriction of liberty order could be a more suitable punishment than jail time, a suggestion rejected by the judge.
At the end of Toshack's eight-year driving ban he will be required to pass an extended test before being allowed to drive again.
And on the same day a motorist who killed another motorist while high on cocaine gets 12 years behind bars at Glasgow High Court. Courts feeling motorists lives are worth more than cyclists lives again, it might appear?
https://www.edinburghlive.co.uk/news/edinburgh-news/coked-up-driver-who-...
Using drugs regardless should be enough to sentence someone.
... and for those not using drugs we should be even quicker to convict and impose stronger sentences - because they don't even have the excuse of impairement!
Of course, we rightly criticise those who choose to drive while intoxicated. That is after all a choice which makes crashes more likely. It's also a handy shorthand for the "other" (only - statistically - a substantial proportion of people in the UK use drugs including alcohol). However, so does speeding, not driving to the conditions, phone use, driving while tired, driving while distracted (perhaps the kids are playing up?)... And - for understandable legal reasons - we grant each driver before the court the benefit of the doubt that this is a single isolated incident and they have never driven this badly before.
"Throwing the book at drink-drivers (and now drug-drivers)" (if we did!) is I think a symptom of our feeling that "driving is normal, bad driving is understandable, dangerously bad driving is excusable (and actually 'careless' legally)". There has to be *something* beyond the pale, surely? Ah - drink driving! They are the "other" which puts the rest of us on the right side of the fence.
Driving in the first place (as opposed to cycling, walking, getting the bus / tram / train / taking a taxi, just not making that journey at all) makes us more likely to be the cause of someone else's injury. Naturally in our driveogenic environment we don't often see driving as making a choice. We also don't think about the additional risk to others we create when we do so. That's because that risk is normally small - for over decades people have learned (the hard way) that the roads are only "for" motor vehicles. And - slowly - authorities have patched some safety back in.
So we should amend the phrase "if you want to murder without penalty use a vehicle" with the caveat "just make sure you're sober when you do it".
Which drugs? I take a low-dosage spirin - does that count?
The only time I've ever been car-pranged on a bike was the summer of 1980, when going to work (spit). A lady came out of a junction across the main highway, clipping my back wheel (although I had seen her suddenly put her foot down and tried, unsuccessfully, to dance out of the way). Broken wrist for me. She was t-boned by the car that was in the traffic stream behind me.
Rozzer investigations discovered that she was woozed from some downers prescribed by her quack for anxiety. She had become too unanxious, especially about the rest of the traffic.
Was she an evil drugged up criminal or just a victim of poor quackery? Or was it the cultural assumption that you can drive in any condition you like as its some sort of natural right?
In all events, she was prosecuted and her insurance paid out wodges to me and another. That was when there was still a justice system, though, before Toryspiv neglected it to death.
Its just ridiculous. Being genuinely remorseful when you kill someone shouldn't come into sentencing. Unless you are the absolute dregs of society then of course you are remorseful when you hurt someone.
The fundamental problem is still that everything around driving is considered a right not a priviledge and we still accept the idea that inattention when driving a few tonnes of metal is just a whoopsie.
A guy is dead, a family devastated and the punishment is 1 year behind bars combined with an 8 year ban from driving. The mind, as always, boggles.
"arguing that a community payback order and a restriction of liberty order could be a more suitable punishment than jail time,"
Aye right, you kill a man while driving after using illegal substances ( for 30 years) and stacking shelf's in a charity shop would be a suitable punishment. Bet he said it with a straight face as well.
You're for the revenge then? Personally I feel this is nae good to anyone, even the revenge-avid pitchfork wielders, who degrade their character and charm (if they have any left by then) by indulging in blood lust or similar.
On the other hand, any community service I'd impose were I a judge (no chance - you can stop worrying) would be rather more demanding. When the daily grind of it was over, the nightly grind would commence, with the earnings paid over to the victm's family until ..... possibly for the rest of the perpetrator's lifetime.
No return to a normal life or a license to drive (or do any other nice thing). Just work forever, although you get a cell to sleep in and three bowls of nutricious gruel a day. (I am the generous one).
Read up an British gaols, man! They cost us all a fortune whilst producing and emitting streams of criminals even more vicious and adept at crime than when they went in! The re-offending rate is huge.
And think on, lad - when looking at a Toryspiv member of the ubermench with the wrong expression is a high crime, in a few years after the ascension of Empress Truss, even you and me might end up in the gaol with a grinning monster called Bubba. Revenge (especially that doled out by a Toryspiv for nothin' much) will not seem sweet then, no.