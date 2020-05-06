Near Miss of the Day 405: Oncoming cyclist on wrong side of road

Here's something a bit different in our Near Miss of the Day series - a video of one that doesn't feature a motorist, but rather another cyclist, who happens to be on the wrong side of the road.

It happened in Cheshire this morning as road.cc reader Bob was riding at Dunham Massey, near Altrincham.

He told us that he encountered "A cyclist coming in the opposite direction on the other side of the road as I cycled into the sun.

"He had a face mask on, I wondered if it was covering his eyes," Bob added.

As you can see from the video, despite the sun being in his eyes (something we have often seen used in their defence by motorists on trial for killing cyclists), Bob spotted the oncoming rider and managed to avoid a collision.

