Hill & Ellis release new Canvas Collection pannier bags

The new range features zip-away pannier mounts and a removable shoulder strap for off the bike carrying.

While we’re certainly not fashionistas here at road.cc, we do know a tidy-looking bag when we see one. London-based bike bag brand, Hill & Ellis has just released a new canvas collection of panniers and we think they look rather nice.

The press release reads: “Imagine cycling from Regent’s Park Canal, sweeping past the natural beauty of London Zoo and the shining majesty of the golden-domed London Mosque and Prince Albert Memorial, to the tropical oasis within the modernist architecture of the Barbican”.

If you live outside of the capital, like some of us do, you can substitute in your own local landmarks, but this gives you a good idea of who the bags are aimed at. Though Hill and Ellis describe the new Canvas Collection as “stylish and functional in equal measure – perfect for the discerning, design-conscious cyclist”.

Hill & Ellis says that “each bag is made in high-quality water-resistant canvas” and feature “a 16litre capacity, zipped pocket and space for a 15inch laptop whilst remaining lightweight and durable for a comfortable ride.”

The pannier mounts allow you to fit the bags to a 6-18mm rack and once you take the pannier off the bike, the mounts can be hidden using the zippered flap.

Two hooks allow you to attach the included shoulder strap for easier off the bike carrying. Bags in the Canvas Collection are priced from £88 to £98.

HillandEllis.com