UCI unveil new 2020 calendar; Fabio Wibmer's epic lockdown vid; Car sales down 97% in April; Halfords report 1,500% rise in turbo sales; 3T giving away Harlequin Exploro; UAE firm buy Colnago + more on the live blog

After the whole original 2020 UCI calendar was completely decimated by coronavirus lockdown rules worldwide, new dates for all World Tour events have now been officially confirmed.

The new dates for the Tour de France are still listed as 29th August - 20th September, even though the French Prime Minister announced last week that no mass participation sporting events in the country can resume until September. Meanwhile, the Giro d'Italia is set to start on 3rd October, a shortened Vuelta will start on 20th October (overlapping with the Giro) and Paris-Roubaix is set for 25th October.

President David Lappartient said: “We have drawn up a solid, attractive and varied new calendar that is as realistic and coherent as possible. This has been achieved as early as was practicable and in line with information available today concerning the evolution of the pandemic. Riders, teams and organisers now have the dates they need to anticipate the resumption of racing on 1st August. This is a very important step that the entire cycling community, financially impacted by the pandemic, has been waiting for to move forward. I would like to acknowledge the spirit of solidarity and responsibility shown by all players – in this respect I thank Unipublic which accepted to reduce the length of the Vuelta Ciclista a España – and the courage that the families of professional cycling have demonstrated in these difficult times."

Here are all the dates in full for the men's calendar:

1st August: Strade Bianche (Italy)

5-9 August: Tour de Pologne (Poland)

8 August: Milano-Sanremo (Italy)

12-16 August: Critérium du Dauphiné (France)

16 August: Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic (Great Britain)

25 August: Bretagne Classic - Ouest-France (France)

29 August -20 September : Tour de France (France)

7-14 September: Tirreno-Adriatico (Italy)

11 September: Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec (Canada)

13 September: Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal (Canada)

29 September -3 October: BinckBank Tour

30 September: La Flèche Wallonne (Belgium)

3-25 October: Giro d'Italia (Italy)

4 October: Liège-Bastogne-Liège (Belgium)

10 October: Amstel Gold Race (the Netherlands)

11 October: Gent-Wevelgem in Flanders Fields (Belgium)

14 October: A Travers la Flandre (Belgium)

15-20 October: Gree - Tour of Guangxi (China)

18 October: Tour des Flandres (Belgium)

20 October - 8 November: Vuelta Ciclista a España (Spain)

21 October: Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne (Belgium)

25 October: Paris-Roubaix (France)

31 October: Il Lombardia (Italy)

And the women's:

1st August: Strade Bianche (Italy)

8 August: Postnord UCI WWT Vårgårda West Sweden TTT (Sweden)

9 August: Postnord UCI WWT Vårgårda West Sweden RR (Sweden)

13-16 August: Ladies Tour of Norway (Norway)

26 August: GP de Plouay – Lorient Agglomération Trophée WNT (France)

29 August: La Course by Le Tour de France (France)

1-6 September: Boels Ladies Tour (the Netherlands)

11-19 September: Giro d’Italia Internazionale Femminile (Italy)

30 September: La Flèche Wallonne Féminine (Belgium)

4 October: Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes (Belgium)

10 October: Amstel Gold Race Ladies (the Netherlands)

11 October: Gent-Wevelgem in Flanders Fields (Belgium)

18 October : Ronde van Vlaanderen (Belgium)

20 October: Tour of Guangxi Women’s WorldTour (China)

20 October: Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne (Belgium)

23-25 October: Tour of Chongming Island (China)

25 October: Paris-Roubaix (France)

6-8 November: Ceratizit Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta (Spain)