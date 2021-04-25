Cyclist fined for riding along motorway to 'visit his gran in hospital'

A cyclist who rode along the M60 while drunk because he wanted to 'visit his gran in hospital' has been fined.

Aaron Quinn, 28, said 'I ain't going to be doing this again at all' after he was sentenced for the 'really unusual offence'.

Quinn was spotted by officers travelling down the slip road onto the motorway in February this year.

Other motorists reported him to the police, Manchester Magistrates Court heard.

Manchester Evening News report that officers travelled towards junction 17 before pulling up in front of Quinn, of Warrington, on the hard shoulder.

He was said to be wearing all black and no lights were illuminated on his bike.

After pulling him over, officers breathalysed him and he was found to have 60 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The drink drive limit is 35 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath

Prosecuting, Stacey Morrow said police became aware of Quinn on the bike on February 25 of this year, when he was seen riding along the slip road.

She said: “Other road users reported the pedal cycle.

“He proceeded towards Junction 17 and when he arrived he saw the defendant on his pedal cycle along the hard shoulder of the motorway.

“He described him to be dressed all in black and said no lights were illuminated on the bike at all.

“The defendant stated he was riding along the motorway in order to get to Warrington because his gran had been admitted to hospital.

“He also admitted drinking two lagers, two ciders and a few other bits.

“He was cautioned and took part in a roadside breath test, and the lowest reading was 60 milligrams of alcohol.”

Mitigating, Suzanne Dooley said: “On the day in question, the defendant has received some terrible news in relation to his grandmother who was diagnosed with terminal cancer.

“He accepts he started drinking and the reason why he was on the motorway was he was making an attempt to cycle to see her.

“He accepts he was extremely upset and wasn’t thinking straight.”

Sentencing Quinn, Manchester JP Mrs Johnston said: “To be honest, this is a really unusual offence, I don’t think we’ve ever seen this before.

“You put your own life in danger here, that’s the thing we want you to take home.”

Speaking from the dock, he replied: “I ain’t gonna be doing this again at all.”

Quinn pleaded guilty to being drunk in charge of a pedal cycle, being excluded traffic on a special road and two offences of using a bicycle when the retro reflectors were not fitted.

He was fined £100, and ordered to pay £85 costs and £34 victim surcharge.