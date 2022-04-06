Who'd have thought it? Highway Code changes working wonders + more on the live blog

January's Highway Code changes arrived to a backdrop of criticism and hysteria from certain sections of the press (and a loophole-loving lawyer)...

It will cause chaos, carnage, collisions and casualties, some said, yet three months on — has much actually changed?

Not really, was the consensus when we asked readers over on our forum, with some saying they'd seen slight improvements, and fewer still saying they'd seen significantly better/worse driving.

So, when Jim's Wheels, a Twitter account documenting the experiences of a South Gloucestershire rider "bimbling around on my bike", shared a video titled "A driver who has read the Highway Code! Hurrah!", we thought we'd better take a look...

A driver who has read the Highway Code! Hurrah! pic.twitter.com/TPnml0XHE9 — Jim's Wheels (@JimsWheels) April 5, 2022

Some have pointed out the driver possibly only waited as they realised they'd committed a must get in front faux pas, pushing past only to turn straight across the cyclist's path.

Perhaps Andrew Buss summed it up best...

Still poor anticipation, but we'll take the end result — Andrew Buss (@ambuss) April 5, 2022

The video began the identity sweepstake...is the driver a cyclist? Are they Dutch?

One reply summed up the disbelief on Cycling Twitter: "Well done that driver, the world didn’t appear to end, there was no catastrophic crash or whiplash." Who'd have thought it, eh?

A rarest of species, there's got to be space in the Natural History Museum for this clip...

Quick, have him stuffed and put on display! — Philip Ball (@pmb1000) April 5, 2022

Sir Chris Hoy recently had his say on how the Highway Code changes have improved his riding experience, saying he's had fewer close passes, although former UCI president Brian Cookson argued some drivers are still taking "unquantifiable risks".

"Anyone else noticed fewer close passes when out on your bike since the change in the Highway Code?" the retired track star said.

“Could be a coincidence, but I’ve just had an amazing couple of hours on the road and not a single scary moment! Long may it continue."

What do we reckon? Are the changes filtering through to road users? Have you experienced less close passes? Let us know in the comments...