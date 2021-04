Jeremy Vine laughs off "absolute class" road rage incident with Rolling Stones fan; 91-year-old's double LEJOG challenge; Remco signs five-year deal; Tory's bike lane rant; Driver gets jail time; Bouhanni received racist messages + more on the live blog

Penn Live reports a Pennsylvania man has been given a prison sentence for critically injuring a toddler being carried in her mother's bicycle-pulled carrier. The District Attorney D. Peter Johnson said Tyler Bean-Dowell knew he had hit her and yet still drove off. The County Judge Michael T. Hudcock sentenced Bean-Dowell to one to nine years in state prison and ordered him to pay the $16,000 medical costs.

The incident happened last April when Abigail Martin was riding her bike and pulling her 11-month-old daughter. In the crash her daughter suffered severe head injuries that have required multiple surgeries and it is unknown if the injuries will be permanent.

Bean-Dowell did not stop and told police he hadn't seen the damage to the passenger-side mirror until he was driving home. Parts of the mirror were found on the front seat of his vehicle and there was small shreds of glass on his jacket. He was taken to custody later that day and pleaded guilty to aggravated assault by vehicle last October.