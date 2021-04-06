Vittoria launches run-flat Air-Liner inserts for road bikes

Vittoria has expanded its Air-Liner MTB and Gravel range of tubeless inserts to include an option for tubeless road tyres of any brand. If you suffer a puncture that your tubeless system fails to seal, the Vittoria Air-Liner Road system is designed to allow you to roll on punctured tyres, so you can get back home.
The Air-Liner Road system sets out to provide peace of mind and protection for the ride ahead, whether you are training, touring or even racing.
According to Vittoria, the Air-Liner system provides “unmatched bump compliance and impact protection, while ensuring bead lock at lower pressures”.
“The lightweight material absorbs no sealant, ensuring that punctures are sealed as normal, and extending the useful life of the insert,” says Vittoria.
The brand’s proprietary tubeless Multiway Valve uses multiple large holes within the tyre chamber that are designed to eliminate valve clogging as well as providing ease of use while adjusting air-pressure.
The system has already been used as a “secret weapon” within the pro peloton, by the likes of Alexander Kristoff as he won Gent-Wevelgem in 2019.
The Air-Liner Road is available in three sizes, 25mm, 28mm and 30mm, weighing 24g, 31g and 39g respectively.
Vittoria’s Road Tubeless Tool-kit, consisting of a pair of pliers and six clips, is said to make installing the Air-Liner Road inserts quick and easy. Vittoria says the patented pliers provide a gentle yet secure grip on the tyre, which is needed when removing the tyre bead from the rim. This is said to create space for the included clips to be inserted between the tyre and rim. The handles of the pliers are also designed to be used as tyre levers during mounting and dismounting to prevent damage to the rim and tyre.
We’ve noticed you’re using an ad blocker. If you like road.cc, but you don’t like ads, please consider subscribing to the site to support us directly. As a subscriber you can read road.cc ad-free, from as little as £1.99.
If you don’t want to subscribe, please turn your ad blocker off. The revenue from adverts helps to fund our site.
If you’ve enjoyed this article, then please consider subscribing to road.cc from as little as £1.99. Our mission is to bring you all the news that’s relevant to you as a cyclist, independent reviews, impartial buying advice and more. Your subscription will help us to do more.
Anna has been hooked on bikes ever since her youthful beginnings at Hillingdon Cycle Circuit. As an avid road and track racer, she reached the heady heights of a ProCyclingStats profile before leaving for university. Having now completed an MA in Multimedia Journalism, she’s hoping to add some (more successful) results. Although her greatest wish is for the broader acceptance of wearing funky cycling socks over the top of leg warmers.
You have to get one's priorities right. Forget that tri-bars are dangerous especially when imitated by youngsters. As is descending when off the...
No one will ever know, as she blocks anyone who tries to question her stance, such as pointing out there have been 0 reported accidents around the...
Clearly they are expected to NOT be a pedestrian or cyclist. Remember, "If It Saves One Life" (TM)
A couple of stops for me as I trundle around the Cheshire Cycleway, the café at Jodrell Bank - popular with cyclists and has a bike shed visible...
I went to get tested at a pop-up facility at a local sports club. The NHS website clearly said drive-in or pedestrian access. By 'local' I mean 1/4...
I have the full 5-min clip from my Go-Pro . I only uploaded the short section as the span of attention is generally short....
So are you suggesting that we should give in to bullies?
I'd settle for being able to do a one-handed wheelie down the high street. The women would come easy after that.
Apologies! I thought you were being sarcy cos the pics looked... very similar! I've had more tea now.
As a collarary to your N=1 example, I'll give mine. I've been running tubeless on my road bikes since 2011 and have done well over 100,000km. In...