Tory peer blasts "nuisance" cycle lanes...despite claiming to be a keen cyclist + more on the live blog

Happy Friday! The weekend is just around the corner, Dan Alexander will be bringing it home with your final live blog of the week
Fri, Nov 05, 2021 09:04
Tory peer blasts
08:46
Tory peer blasts "nuisance" temporary cycle lanes...despite claiming to be a keen cyclist

Yesterday it was a talkRadio caller justifying his subsequent anti-LTN rant with that familiar qualifying statement, "as a cyclist...". Ediz, despite "cycling most places", took issue with the "agenda" of LTNs pushing traffic away from one neighbourhood to another.

Sorry, Ediz, we've had a higher bid...a bid from the House of Lords in fact...

Lord Peter Cruddas is today's "keen cyclist" suprisingly against cycling infra. He's the founder of online trading company CMC Markets and was named the richest man in the City of London by the 2007 Sunday Times Rich List. The Lord was nominated for his peerage last year by a certain Boris Johnson (whatever happened to him?) and subsequently donated £500,000 to the Conservative Party.

That's the background info, here's the meat of what he said...

"To clarify, I am a keen cyclist myself and during the lockdown I even bought myself a new bicycle," he told the House.

With that out the way, Lord Cruddas went on to make his main point..."To clarify my concerns, I am only referring to the temporary cycle lanes and if they become permanent they will be even more of a nuisance...in that context it seems to me that given the government has given emergency funding to TfL during the pandemic, there is an opportunity to contribute to any debate about their continued existence in a meaningful way."

So...what do we make of that?

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been enjoying life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England.

