Bus driver pulls in on Jeremy Vine...but apparently it's the cyclist's fault; "The biggest failure would have been to have never tried": Alex Dowsett reacts to Hour Record disappointment; But cyclists...; Movember Cycling Club + more on the live blog

Cyclists in Cardiff have been left waiting more than a year for a promised trial of bike hangars. Wales Online reports Cardiff Council announced the trial in October 2020, but more than a year later, no hangars have been installed. The trial was promised following a petition from Cardiff Cycle City, which gained more than 500 signatures.

A spokesman for Cardiff Cycle City said: "It’s great the council are getting on with building new protected cycle tracks, but lack of infrastructure isn’t the only thing that prevents people from cycling.

"Many people live in terraced houses, flats, or houses of multiple occupation, that have no space for storing bikes, while the roadside space outside their house is filled with parked cars. We think it’s only fair to offer some of this space to people to store their bikes by installing cycle hangars, which make more efficient use of the kerbside as six bikes can be stored in the same space as half a car.

"If the council is serious about the climate emergency, and its ambition of getting people to switch from driving to cycling short journeys, then it is essential that cycle hangars are installed quickly and in large numbers."

Yesterday, Portsmouth City Council announced they had approved an extension to the city's bike hangar scheme.