Live blog

Bus driver pulls in on Jeremy Vine...but apparently it's the cyclist's fault; "The biggest failure would have been to have never tried": Alex Dowsett reacts to Hour Record disappointment; But cyclists...; Movember Cycling Club + more on the live blog

It's Thursday live blog time and Dan Alexander is here, ready to take you one step closer to the weekend...
Thu, Nov 04, 2021 08:54
87
Bus driver pulls in on Jeremy Vine...but apparently it's the cyclist's fault;
12:27
Cardiff cyclists left waiting more than a year for bike hangars

Cyclists in Cardiff have been left waiting more than a year for a promised trial of bike hangars. Wales Online reports Cardiff Council announced the trial in October 2020, but more than a year later, no hangars have been installed. The trial was promised following a petition from Cardiff Cycle City, which gained more than 500 signatures. 

A spokesman for Cardiff Cycle City said: "It’s great the council are getting on with building new protected cycle tracks, but lack of infrastructure isn’t the only thing that prevents people from cycling.

"Many people live in terraced houses, flats, or houses of multiple occupation, that have no space for storing bikes, while the roadside space outside their house is filled with parked cars. We think it’s only fair to offer some of this space to people to store their bikes by installing cycle hangars, which make more efficient use of the kerbside as six bikes can be stored in the same space as half a car.

"If the council is serious about the climate emergency, and its ambition of getting people to switch from driving to cycling short journeys, then it is essential that cycle hangars are installed quickly and in large numbers."

Yesterday, Portsmouth City Council announced they had approved an extension to the city's bike hangar scheme.

12:24
11:39
There's life in the old dog yet...Alejandro Valverde confirms he'll continue racing in 2022 for 21st season as a pro

2022 will be Alejandro Valverde's last dance as a professional cyclist. After 21 years in the pro peloton, spanning back to the 2002 season, next year will be his final one. In that time he's won the World Championship road race, four Liège–Bastogne–Liège, five Flèche Wallonne, the Vuelta, 17 Grand Tour stages and just about every hilly race in between.

The 41-year-old announced the news via a video shared on his team's Twitter, backing up his previous quotes saying it's "with absolute certainty" 2022 will be his final year. The most recent campaign has been quiet by the Spaniard's exceptional standards, only winning three races. Valverde came close to winning a fifth stage of the Tour de France but was bested by Sepp Kuss on the stage finishing in Andorra.

11:33
Ominous...
Jeremy Vine trending

And it's got nothing to do with that bus video...

10:50
ProBikeKit launches Movember Cycling Club in fight for men's health — ride 150 miles this month for a chance to win £500 gift voucher

 

Movember Cycling Club

ProBikeKit and Movember have come together to unite the cycling industry this November, all in the name of raising funds and awareness for men's health. They've created the Movember Cycling Club (MCC) and will be hosting a number of activities and fundraising events throughout the month, including the 150 #MilesForMo Strava Cycling Challenge, an online silent auction and a limited edition merchandise collection including Little James Arnold prints.

More than 80,000 people have already joined the 150 #MilesForMo challenge, with ProBikeKit donating £1 to Movember for each participant who rides 150 miles this month. Completing the challenge will also earn you a ProBikeKit discount code and chance of winning a £500 gift voucher.

10:45
But cyclists...

Yesterday, I jokingly threatened to make this a regular feature. If pics like this keep rolling in, I'll have no choice.

First, we had the HGV being pulled out of Bristol harbour, then yesterday it was the BMW perched on a Tesco bollard...

Today, it's a Jaguar driver seeking a bit of extra elevation...if only that bollard was wearing hi-vis...

10:40
Yes, I am making sure my niece WILL be a cyclist...

Can I point you in the direction of one of our buyer's guides, Laura? 

10:08
Brooks adds a splash of colour to its Cambium saddle
2021 Open House Brooks Cambium

Ooo what’s that, some anodised blue on a Brooks saddle? The new limited edition 2021 Open House version of Brooks’ Cambium saddle features the bicycle saddle manufacturer’s rivets in anodised blue to match the components of Chris King’s seasonal range and this is contrasted against an anthracite-coloured, vulcanised-rubber saddle surface. It’s a bold look.

2021 Open House Brooks Cambium

Available in both the C17 Carved and the slimmer C15 Carved shapes, these Brooks saddles are designed to be the ideal adventure companion thanks to its all-weather performance. Reviewer John described the ‘hammock’ saddle design as “supremely comfortable” and now you can get this all-day comfort to paired up perfectly with Chris King components.

09:29
"The biggest failure would have been to have never tried": Alex Dowsett reacts to Hour Record attempt

Alex Dowsett ultimately came up short in his bid to reclaim the Hour Record, despite adding 1.618km to his previous best. The 33-year-old hit the 54.555km mark by the end of the hour and his JustGiving page, raising money for The Haemophilia Society, has raised more than £31,000 at the time of writing.

> Alex Dowsett reveals his hour record bike for tomorrow’s attempt

Despite not breaking Victor Campenaerts' record of 55.089km, Dowsett said the event had achieved its biggest goal – raising awareness of haemophilia.

"The biggest failure today would have been to have never tried and that’s the message I want to send out," the Brit said afterwards. "I spent my childhood being told what I couldn’t do. My mum, my dad, and I, we knew what we couldn’t do – football, rugby, boxing – so we set about finding what we could do. We turned a negative into an absolute positive and I’ve been able to carve a massive career out of adversity.

"That should be the message. Life can throw you a bad hand at times but it’s what you make of it. It’s how you deal with it. That’s as far as I can go and I’m proud of that and the distance that I managed to cover today but the most important point today was the awareness that we’ve brought to haemophilia."

08:36
Bus driver pulls in on Jeremy Vine...but apparently it's the cyclist's fault

We shared this video on yesterday's live blog, but since then the reaction has blown up...mainly with people feeling they've found fault with Jeremy Vine, and not the bus driver cutting him up...

So what happened? Vine was cycling in the cycle lane, the bus driver approached from behind...overtook the cyclist, started indicating and immediately pulled into the stop, forcing Vine to brake and go around. The alternative? The driver waited a few seconds, waited for Vine to pass the bus lane, checked nothing else was coming and then pulled into the bus stop a couple of seconds later than in the real scenario. Is it ridiculous to think that's fairly uncontroversial? Apparently so...

The broadcaster has been inundated with replies from people blaming him for the incident and defending the bus driver. Exhibit A:

And another...

And one more... 

Vine said he was particularly shocked by the driver's response to his use of the horn, explaining: "Not even a waved apology. I can forgive anything when there's an apology."

So in summary, in the replies, we had: cyclists shouldn't expect a non-stop commute, he indicated and you should have slowed down, why should the bus driver wait for a cyclist, both at fault, you should be aware of your surroundings, I would have slowed down quicker, the bus driver shouldn't hold up traffic to wait, cyclists should give way at the end of cycle lanes, you seem to be actively manufacturing these situations to make good videos. 

I'll let Graeme King have the final say: 

Thoughts?

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been enjoying life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England.

