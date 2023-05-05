Popular cycling and walking route to be reopened to cars despite concerns of “unnecessary danger”

A popular walking and cycling route in Bristol is set to be reopened to motor traffic three years after it was temporarily closed, despite warnings from campaigners and local councillors that it would create “unnecessary danger to pedestrians and cyclists”.

Bristol City Council is planning to reopen Avon Crescent after repair works are finished on a nearby walkway later this year, turning it into a one way road for cars driving eastbound from Merchants Road down to Cumberland Road, Bristol Live reports.

In the last three years, Avon Crescen has been shut to through traffic. Temporary roadblocks were introduced which effectively turned it into a cul-de-sac, blocking any cars, buses or lorries from driving through, but maintaining access for residents and deliveries.

The street has since become increasingly popular with people walking and cycling around the Harbourside, due to the lack of traffic. But campaigners are warning that removing the roadblocks will increase the traffic and deem the road with narrow pavements completely unsuitable for pedestrians or cyclists.

Writing to the council, the Bristol Cycling Campaign said: “Avon Crescent is a key walking and cycling route enabling people to walk from one side of the harbour to the other. For many people, walking or cycling around the Harbourside is a frequent journey. Many, many cycling and walking journeys use Avon Crescent every day.

“The footway on the east side of Avon Crescent is very narrow and totally unsuitable and inadequate for the amount of pedestrian traffic now using the road, particularly on a weekend. There is no footway on the west side of Avon Crescent. Fully re-opening Avon Crescent will create an unnecessary danger to pedestrians and cyclists. Motor vehicles can currently gain access to this road and they do not need through access.”

Green Councillor Patrick McAllister, representing Hotwells and Harbourside, added: “I share concerns of residents who feel their safety and health will be imperilled by reopening Avon Crescent to traffic. The route is now more fully integrated as a walking and cycling route, and this newfound use of the road would be in all likelihood wiped out if it reopened to traffic.”

However, council bosses are claiming that proposed bus gate restrictions further down Cumberland Road will lead to a steep drop in traffic.

A Bristol City Council officer said: “The proposed bus gate on Cumberland Road will significantly reduce the level of traffic using Avon Crescent when compared to before the Chocolate Path repair closure, meeting many of the objectives for changes to the road.

“The closure of Avon Crescent currently in place for the Chocolate Path repair work will cease in early 2023 and it is proposed that the bus gate come into effect at the same time.”

Previously in 2014, the council had proposed plans to turn Avon Crescent into a “shared space” with no pavements, giving “pedestrians, cyclists and cars equal right” by “encouraging to vehicles to slow down”.

However, those plans have been officially scrapped now after lack of funding and safety concerns raised by residents.