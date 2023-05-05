UCI to make "eventual decision" on transgender policy in August and will "take into account all elements" of heated debate

The UCI has said that it recognises concerns around the participation of transgender athletes in its events and has "agreed to debate and take an eventual decision" at its next meeting in Glasgow. Previously cycling's world governing body stated that its “rules are based on the latest scientific knowledge” but "will take into account all elements" when making its next policy decision.

After discussion around transgender participation rules went far beyond the endemic cycling audience following Austin Killips’ victory in the general classification at the UCI’s 2.2 event Tour of the Gila in New Mexico earlier this week, the UCI has come under fire by some parts of the media, and even some former athletes as well.

On Tuesday, the same day that Killips won, the UCI defended its policy by issuing the statement: “The UCI acknowledges that transgender athletes may wish to compete in accordance with their gender identity.

“The UCI rules are based on the latest scientific knowledge and have been applied in a consistent manner. The UCI continues to follow the evolution of scientific findings and may change its rules in the future as scientific knowledge evolves.”

However, after the backlash that erupted from media outlets such as the Telegraph, the Daily Mail and Fox News, the UCI said yesterday: “The subject of the participation of transgender athletes in international competitions was discussed at the UCI Management Committee meeting.

“The Management Committee decided to analyse the current situation by reopening consultation with the athletes and National Federations, and therefore agreed to debate and take an eventual decision at its next meeting, in Glasgow, in August.

“The UCI's objective remains the same: to take into consideration, in the context of the evolution of our society, the desire of transgender athletes to practise cycling. The UCI also hears the voices of female athletes and their concerns about an equal playing field for competitors, and will take into account all elements, including the evolution of scientific knowledge.”

This marks a shift in the UCI’s stance with the body saying that it’s open to reconsider its policy, days after affirming that it stands by its current rules.

According to the UCI’s guidelines, trans women are allowed to compete in women’s competitions if their testosterone levels have been below 2.5 nanomoles per litre for at least 24 months. The average testosterone level for cis women is between 0.5 and 2.4 nanomoles per litre.

Austin Killips passed rhe UCI’s tests, and was thus was entitled to participate at the New Mexico stage event. She credited her victory to the preparation, training and support from her team, Amy Foundation.

“It's exciting. I'm over the moon about it. I structured my entire training block around it, so it feels good to have it come to fruition,” Killips said in an interview yesterday, also adding that it was “incredibly painful to be othered” and she couldn’t have done it without looking up to other trans athletes like Natalie van Gogh and Molly Cameron.

Although former athletes like tennis legend Martina Navratilova, former British Olympic swimmer Sharron Davies and former cyclo-cross world champion Alison Sydor have spoken out against her participation in women's cycling events, Killips has also received support from pro road cyclist Ayesha Rosena, Anna McGowan and US Olympic rower Kendall Chase.

Speaking after the stage, Killips' directeur sportif said she was “really stoked” about the victory and pointed to the "perfect" work of the whole team to deliver the win, a view shared by the mother of Emily Bridges — the British transgender cyclist who was barred from competing at the women's British Omnium Championship after British Cycling's last-minute suspension of its transgender policy.

Bridges' mother said Killips won Tour of the Gila "because [the] tactics of the team worked”. “Anybody/everybody involved in cycling at an elite level knows that a GC win is always as a result of support of teammates,” she wrote on Twitter. “Fab team ride. And great GC win.

“All the people rocking up who mysteriously and suddenly have an interest in women's cycling. As Julie states (and those involved in elite cycling know), Austin's GC victory was a result of a concerted team effort that came together. What a fab result.”