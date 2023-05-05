Join us for Fantasy Giro d'Italia!

Is it May already? Hard to believe we're already in Grand Tour season, and with half of the Italian alpine climbs under several metres of snow, it must be Giro time! It starts tomorrow, and you can play along with road.cc Fantasy Cycling.
If you haven't played our Fantasy Cycling game before then it's simple: pick a team of riders you think will do well, and if they do, you get points. And if you get enough points, then you win.* You can either play against the whole of the road.cc Fantasy Cycling community or you can create a mini league for your friends/family/work colleagues/cycling club/etc. There are bragging rights to be secured!
Start playing Fantasy Cycling today!
It's simple to get started with Fantasy Cycling:
- You'll need to register as a road.cc user, if you haven't already
- Head over to the Fantasy Cycling game and log in to create your account
- Join the competitions you want to play, and get picking!
There are actually three different competitions for the Giro. The standard game gives you a limited number of transfers over the 21 stages, so if your riders get injured, or fall ill, or are just crap, you can swap them out. Plus you get to pick the best riders for each stage depending on the type of stage it is. Like, for instance, just as an example, maybe Filippo Ganna for the opening time trial, possibly.
With the Purist competition you get one go at picking your team, just like the directeurs sportif do: once the race starts, that's it. So make it count! As well as the normal purist competition there's one just featuring the Italian riders for a bit of extra fun.
Play for free!
You can play up to eight competitions for free, every season. If you get the Fantasy Cycling bug then as a road.cc subscriber you can play as many as you want, all year!
> Start playing today at fantasy.road.cc
* you probably won't win. I never do, and I made the bloody thing
"Zip your lips, Captain Kirk"
Not at all. It's also not rude to point out that the actions of 20% or 0.1% of a group* do not reflect the group as a whole. So the original claim...
that would take a lot of paint, I hear the inside is pretty big.
while true, no one would have won those tours without cheating.
A lot of merit in this, the AI will not vary from shift to shift, the AI will likely more accurately estimate the close passing distance. Highway...
He's linked to his downloaded pdf. Searching for it gives this link https://www.veiligheid.nl/sites/default/files/2022-06/VeiligheidNL...
Translation, before the crash I wasn't very wary when driving, but this obviously did not contribute to the collision in any way.
Not sure about that green one...
This story is so unambiguously wretched and scuzzy ...
Halstead Head Street shuts 'for the foreseeable' as car crashes into building...