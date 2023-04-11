“A good initiative badly implemented won’t work”: Resident slams new cycle lane as “bumpy” and “dangerous”

A resident from Reading has criticised the council for implementing “bumpy” cycle lanes that “disappear before junctions”, thus putting cyclists more in danger and not doing anything to “encourage more cycling”, but only helping the councillors claim that “they did something”.

There had been ongoing roadworks for improving cycling and walking on Shinfield Road between Christchurch Green and Shinfield Rise, and the council announced in late March that the first sections were nearing completions.

However, Leonid Yanovich, a cyclist from Reading contacted the Reading Chronicle criticising the state of the new cycle lanes. He said: “I am watching with great sadness at what Reading Transport are doing along Shinfield road. A good initiative badly implemented won't work.

“The surface on the cycle paths they create is bumpy. It would be acceptable for a pavement but not for a cycle path. I will not cycle on this bumpy surface, which pushes me into more danger than before the ‘improvements’ on the narrow remains of the car lanes.”

He added that the cycle paths consisted of short stretches of elevated surface, causing bicycles to jump up and down from them. And worst of all, they disappear before the junctions putting cyclists back into the traffic, something that the council did not change even after the improvements.

“Hence, there is absolutely nothing that would add to the cyclists' safety to encourage more cycling,” said Yanovich.

Earlier, Reading Borough Council’s Lead Councillor for Climate Strategy and Transport Tony Page had said: “I’m pleased at the progress we’ve made so far on our work to introduce a fully segregated new cycle lane along the Shinfield Road. The segregated cycle lane links to key centres of employment in Reading, such as the Royal Berkshire Hospital, The University and, of course, the Town Centre itself.

“As part of our wider Climate Emergency Strategy, this work underlines the Council’s wholehearted commitment to tackling poor air quality which we know exists in parts of Reading. It has never been more important to create realistic alternatives to the private car, not only in terms of tackling congestion and air quality but also for the residents and local communities who live on key routes.”

Page also said that the Shinfield Road works preceded the council’s plans to implement further cycling and walking improvements stretching in other major areas of the city, as well as the decision to make permanent the fully segregated cycle lane along Sidmouth Street.

The Sidmouth Street cycle lane had come into existence after two cycling fatalities in the city within the span of 24 hours back in 2020, as one of the council’s seven cycling and pedestrian routes worth £1.5 million.

However, Yanovich said that he believes the only benefit of these new cycle paths, which have been in the works since October last year, would be for the councillors to be able to claim that they “did something”.

“The new bumpy paths are very uncomfortable to ride on any bike unless someone is riding as slow as a pedestrian. It is not the case when you try getting as fast as you can from home to the town or back. I have to stay on the better surface of the road with the cars. That space is now narrow and more dangerous because of these ridiculous ‘improvements’,” he said.