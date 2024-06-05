Support road.cc

Out of the ordinary STOLEN BIKE ALERT! Penny-farthing pinched from London cyclist; UAE Team Emirates rider goes off course during Dauphiné time trial; "We need physical barriers between motorists & cyclists" + more on the live blog

It's Wednesday and Dan Alexander is back in the live blog hot seat for today's dose of cycling news, reaction and more...
Wed, Jun 05, 2024 09:16
26
Out of the ordinary STOLEN BIKE ALERT! Penny-farthing pinched from London cyclist; UAE Team Emirates rider goes off course during Dauphiné time trial; "We need physical barriers between motorists & cyclists" + more on the live blogStolen penny-farthing
14:10
Out of the ordinary STOLEN BIKE ALERT!

Here's a blast from the past for some of you readers who've been around for a while, the return of STOLEN BIKE ALERT! It's being brought out of the cupboard, slightly dusty, for this bike theft with a difference...

Stolen penny-farthing

Fellow penny-farthing lover Jeremy Vine shared the appeal saying: "Important we get this back. Red rear tyre will make it difficult to fence."

Yep, I'm sure it'll be that red rear tyre that's making it hard to shift...

16:37
2023 Bike fit Jamie laser specialized

16:03
York Regional Police close pass campaign with drone (York Regional police)

16:01
15:34
Remco Evenepoel wins Critérium du Dauphiné time trial, takes control of GC contest

In the end nobody could trouble Remco Evenepoel once he'd bested Josh Tarling's early benchmark, the Belgian taking a dominant win and claiming the race lead from Derek Gee, who put in a respectable ride but ultimately fell short of defending the jersey.

Primož Roglič rallied to take third on the day but sits 33 seconds behind Evenepoel on GC. It was a grim day for the rest, Juan Ayuso, Tao Geoghegan Hart, Aleksandr Vlasov, Jack Haig and Jai Hindley all shipping time to the stage winner. It puts the Belgian press on notice for a pre-Tour frenzy should their man hold out through the second half of the week as the race passes into the mountains. The others will be hoping the disrupted preparation catches up with Remco, but so far it's all looking very positive for the Soudal Quick-Step man...

14:25
Remco removes Tarling from the hot seat

That could well be the stage. Part of me wonders if poor Josh Tarling is just relieved to be free from his hot seat incarceration... almost certainly not considering that would have been a massive win for the Ineos Grenadiers youngster. He'd probably have sat there until midnight if required.

Evenepoel was one second down on the Brit at the second checkpoint but timed his effort perfectly, finishing 17 seconds clear after some monstrous closing kilometres. Looking at those left to finish, and their first time check efforts, Juan Ayuso may be the only person who can spoil the Belgian's day. We hyped him up but Primož Roglič was 26 seconds down on Remco at that aforementioned checkpoint. It looks like Patrick Lefevere's going to be a happy man this evening...

14:04
"This climb wasn't on today's menu": UAE Team Emirates rider Nils Politt goes off course during Dauphiné time trial

'Tight bend coming up, keep an eye on the exit of the corner, hold that speed through the turnnnnnn... bleep...' 

"This climb wasn't on today's menu..." the official Critérium du Dauphiné account joked, the big German Nils Politt not looking too bothered by his U-turn detour. He certainly took it better than at last year's Tour when he snapped his chain before performing a roadside bike fit amid neutral service blundering. Third time lucky...

Nils Politt neutral service nightmare (GCN/Eurosport)

By the time Politt crossed the line he had set the fourth fastest time, more than two minutes down on that set by a rampaging Josh Tarling at the start of the day. The GC favourites are preparing their efforts so it remains to be seen where Politt and Tarling end up, Remco Evenepoel setting the fastest time at the first checkpoint and Primož Roglič still warming up at the Bora-Hansgrohe bus. It could be an interesting next hour or so. Whatever you do, don't copy Nils...

12:37
Does a very long wait in the hot seat await Josh Tarling?

The Critérium du Dauphiné time trial is underway, Ineos Grenadiers rider Josh Tarling the first to cross the line in Neulise. He wasn't the first to start however, the Welsh powerhouse passing three riders on his way to the fastest time so far. He'll now head to the hot seat where a quite lengthy wait will presumably commence, potentially all the way until about quarter to four when the final challenger will finish. 

The noises out of the Tarling camp were that he won't be at 100% today, having taken some time off after Paris-Roubaix, however he's two and a half minutes quicker than anybody else so far. Around an hour until Remco Evenepoel rolls down the start ramp, and then Primož Roglič will get underway at 15:11. Can anybody beat Tarling?

11:22
Police release video of violent attack on cyclist near Box Hill which left victim seriously injured with punctured lung when masked thugs on motorbike kicked him off popular cycle path
Violent attack on cyclist near Box Hill (Surrey Police)

> Police release video of violent attack on cyclist near Box Hill which left victim seriously injured with punctured lung when masked thugs on motorbike kicked him off popular cycle path

11:10
Astana Qazaqstan budget will be one of three biggest in pro peloton if deal with Chinese partner agreed
Astana Qazaqstan at 2023 Tour de France (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

L'Equipe has this morning reported that Astana Qazaqstan may be getting some new backing, a Chinese partner apparently interested in almost doubling the team's budget. The French newspaper describes the potential deal as "XXL" and says a Chinese businessman is prepared to buy the team from the Kazakhs in 2025 in a five-year agreement.

The Astana name has been in the peloton since 2006, the team the first to be financed by government funds, a move that has since been repeated by Bahrain, UAE and Israel. L'Equipe says, if the deal comes together, the team would enjoy a significantly increased budget, placing them within the top three best backed outfits in the peloton.

10:43
A Tale of Two (Cycling) Cities

8.30am in London yesterday morning, as filmed by Rory McCarron a cycling lawyer at Leigh Day:

8.45am in Paris this morning, as filmed by Brice Perrin:

Down(tube) and out in Paris and London didn't make the cut for the headline, but seemed too tortured not to give a mention before I move on...

10:35
2024 Scott Addict RC 30 - riding 3.jpg

10:15
Dame Sarah Storey (and many others from across the cycling community) wish Kate Richardson speedy recovery after hit-and-run rules pro rider out of Tour of Britain

Journalist and presenter at Sky Sports Sanny Rudravajhala also commented on the story...

There has been plenty of discussion given the high-profile nature of the incident, 
Tim Egan suggesting that "road violence and violence against people on bikes is normal in England". I'm sure some of you in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland would edit that to the whole of the United Kingdom.

"My son races at under 16 level but does most of training on turbo trainer and in car free space, I now commute on canal, my wife rides on pavement and canal. Is totally lawless with no justice for victims," he added.

Mark: "Depressing how outside of the cycling press this has also received zero coverage."

Ross McGibbon: "Always use a camera. Let's get the dangerous drivers caught for everyone's benefit."

Bev G-o: "Having been knocked hit by a car [driver] overtaking me and it then having a head-on collision with the car coming towards it, it terrifies me the number of drivers that make serious errors of judgement regarding overtaking cyclists.

"Cameras front and back are the way to get these people prosecuted for their reckless and dangerous driving. If it wasn't for my camera, two drivers would have got away with this. Instead, they were both prosecuted for driving without due care and attention. No, my camera didn't stop me being hit but it helped get justice and charges brought against those involved.

"I hope she's okay, recovers quickly and this experience doesn't stop her from doing the sport she loves."

09:21
"We need physical barriers between motorists and cyclists": Parent highlights cycling safety issues families face just trying to get from A to B by bike

"It doesn't matter how well trained he is or how well he cycles. Paint isn't infrastructure and it won't help him. We need physical barriers between motor traffic and cyclists. And no... clearly the pavement isn't an option here or anywhere else."

Those are the words of a road.cc reader who goes by the username AZB on Twitter/X and has highlighted the issues that face families that wish to cycle journeys in London and many other places.

Child and parent cycle on "particularly bad" route for cycling (@azb2019)

[@azb2019/Twitter]

The road in question, heading southbound on Upper Tooting Road, is actually part of CS7, a major cycling route from the City to Colliers Wood in south London, but this section is "particularly bad" and one of Tooting's numerous areas where AZB reports there is "literally nothing to keep cyclists safe".

"They often have those soft little wands (many of which have been hit by drivers) but loads of parts of CS7 are like this and make cycling there really hard," they explained. "I cycle with my children really often but rarely go through the CS7 with them riding independently because it's not wide enough to ride side by side and I simply don't trust drivers to see him and not turn across and hit my children.

"I can't count the number of times a driver has failed to see or failed to give way to me on my bike so I just know they won't see or give way to him. It's the main cycle route for us from Kingston into central London and although we very very rarely cycle all that way independently, we often take smaller journeys along the CS7 and most of it is pretty bad for safe cycling."

Journeys to school are better as "it's quiet roads and when we get to the busier roads, he's able to ride on the pavement there".

> "Currently, it is not safe for some children to cycle to school": Sustrans' Head of Behaviour Change on "fostering a culture of active travel" in schools

Last August, a video of a five-year-old having to navigate traffic and a blocked bike lane while cycling to school with his father went viral, the child's impressive bike-handling skills and the state of many British routes for vulnerable road users the main talking points.

5-year-old cyclist on the A10, London (Twitter)

One of the child's parents told road.cc: "When I speak to my friends with kids, the primary reason they don't cycle with their kids is safety. I think driving behaviours affect kids riding as a form of transport as their parents are put off using a bike over the car due to safety."

Just a couple of months ago, students, pupils, and teachers at a north London school aiming to encourage active travel have called on the local authority to install safety measures at a crossroads described as "unsafe and extremely intimidating", after 11 incidents which saw pedestrians or cyclists hit by motorists in the past five years. 

It's not the first time AZB has featured on road.cc with the issue of child cycle safety, a video in 2022 also going viral and prompting discussion on Jeremy Vine's Channel 5 show, as well as criticism from two Conservative politicians (if you'd believe it?!) 

In the clip, a driver could be seen refusing to wait a few seconds for the parent and child to pass, continuing at speed past the pair as they cycled on a road narrowed due to parked cars.

Viral video debated on Jeremy Vine show (screenshot Twitter video/ @azb2019)

Susan Hall, who failed in her bid to become London's mayor, claimed: "Surely the issue here is that a 5-year-old should not be on the public highway riding a bike!" The comments were unsurprisingly widely criticised.

Conservative peer Baroness Foster — appointed to the House of Lords by then Prime Minister Boris Johnson in December 2020 — also argued: "A child that small should not be cycling on a road! A completely irresponsible decision along with your comments that puts the entire onus on the car drivers if/when something goes horribly wrong!"

Much of the discussion from cyclists centred around challenging the "car-centric" mindset of the politicians who refused to accept children should be making journeys by bike on roads, as well as featuring calls from many for more protected infrastructure to allow vulnerable road users safer journeys.

> "You couldn't make it up": Driver – in untaxed, SORN-registered car with expired MOT – mounts pavement on wrong side of the road… then chastises six-year-old for cycling on same footpath

08:21
Dream or nightmare? JonnyMole's Dream Machine 2.5 is a gravel bike… but not as we know it

In case you were on the night shift and need a quick pre-bed look at a bicycle... 

2024 JonnyMole Dream Machine 2.5 - 1 (4)

> Dream or nightmare? JonnyMole's Dream Machine 2.5 is a gravel bike… but not as we know it

07:57
Cyclist-turned-actor? Peter Sagan stars in Slovakian beer advert

If ever there was a way to get over failing to amass enough points to qualify for the cross-country mountain bike event at this summer's Olympics, sunning yourself on a nice beach somewhere with a few beers would be right up there. And when you've already won almost everything possible on the road, becoming an international superstar in the process, cashing some nice cheques promoting a few products back in Slovakia must seem a pretty cushty arrangement. 

He's already famously auditioned for the Danny Zuko role in Grease, so maybe an acting career will follow?

Peter Sagan in Grease.JPG

And who knows, maybe cycling-related beer ads will blow up and in the not too distant future we'll see Cav being wheeled out to promote the 'joys' of sipping a pint of Carling on a summer's afternoon? Something tells me Tom Pidcock won't be getting the Amstel gig any time soon...

Tom Pidcock, 2024 Amstel Gold Race (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Obviously we'll have to get a few crates of the Zlatý Bažant delivered to the road.cc office for a review. Purely for important research and testing purposes, of course, although if possible we'd be after something a little bit stronger than the alcohol-free ones Sagan's seen slugging. 

Maybe alcohol-free is for the best where the three-time world champion is concerned, considering this is the same Sagan who was last summer handed a three-month suspended prison sentence for drink driving.

Sagan was also banned from driving for three months after being caught "dangerously" riding his scooter the morning after a night out in Monaco in May 2023.

Officers reported spotting Sagan trying to park his scooter "in a space reserved for two-wheelers" and then "very quickly noticed the signs of the scooter driver's drunkenness". 

Dan Alexander

Dan is the road.cc news editor and has spent the past four years writing stories and features, as well as (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. Having previously written about nearly every other sport under the sun for the Express, and the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for the Non-League Paper, Dan joined road.cc in 2020. Come the weekend you'll find him labouring up a hill, probably with a mouth full of jelly babies, or making a bonk-induced trip to a south of England petrol station... in search of more jelly babies.

26 comments

brooksby | 2 hours ago
https://www.bristol247.com/news-and-features/news/fiasco-festival-way-cl...

Quote:

The stretch of Festival Way next to the White City allotments – a much-used walking and cycling path between the city centre and Ashton Court – is now shut until January 2025 in order to facilitate the building of new homes by Vistry Group.

But the closure and the diversion put in place has been called a “fiasco”, with Bristol’s new transport boss, Green councillor Ed Plowden, taking personal responsibilty to improve the situation “and to try to make sure something like this doesn’t get signed off again”.

and

Quote:

Sustrans’ founder John Grimshaw has suggested his own diversion route, saying that the current diversion “is not a cycling diversion if you are forced to walk along a narrow pavement”

mitsky | 2 hours ago
2 likes

"Ban fossil fuel ads to save climate, says UN chief"

Does this mean British Cycling has to drop Shell?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cv22vl99vwro

mitsky | 2 hours ago
2 likes

"Man (on electric motobrike) admits snatching 24 phones in an hour...
Stringer also admitted dangerous driving and driving without insurance."

Will be interesting to see what sentence it gets.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cd116nk2p30o

Avatar
0 likes

https://metro.co.uk/2024/06/05/car-crashes-group-12-children-leaving-sev...

Quote:

At least seven children have been seriously injured after a motorist smashed into a group of leisurely cyclists at a French holiday hotspot this morning.

Three of the 12-strong group are in critical condition after the 83-year-old driver ploughed into the group as they cycled in single file along Avenue de Coligny in La Rochelle, Western France.

mitsky replied to brooksby | 2 hours ago
0 likes

Interesting to read the (as usual, badly written) headline state "car crsshes into" only to be followed by "a motorist smashed into"...

Avatar
0 likes

The Sagan advert is actually for Zlaty Bazant 0.0% Radler ("cycling beer", basically a wheat beer shandy that's supposedly an isotonic), so pretty appropriate actually.

Avatar
0 likes

More collective responsibility

https://www.onlondon.co.uk/dave-hill-londons-cyclists-must-improve-their...

" Go to Copenhagen, so often cited as an example London ought to follow, and be astonished by the civility of cyclists there compared to the casual rule-breaking and extreme sport mentality prevalent here. "

Anyone been to Copenhagen and able to comment ?

mitsky replied to Hirsute | 4 hours ago
0 likes

Thanks for that link.
A very amusing read. 4

hawkinspeter replied to Hirsute | 4 hours ago
2 likes

Hirsute wrote:

More collective responsibility

https://www.onlondon.co.uk/dave-hill-londons-cyclists-must-improve-their...

" Go to Copenhagen, so often cited as an example London ought to follow, and be astonished by the civility of cyclists there compared to the casual rule-breaking and extreme sport mentality prevalent here. "

Anyone been to Copenhagen and able to comment ?

I have. It's notable that red lights are held in much greater regard over there (including amongst pedestrians) which may have something to do with their two-phase left turns and the sheer amount of traffic using the separated infrastructure (not as much opportunity to misbehave if you're travelling in a large group of cyclists). I did notice quite a number of cyclists/scooterists using their mobile phones whilst travelling which I believe is illegal over there, so I don't think they're necessarily any more well behaved than people over here.

Avatar
0 likes

Must pay it a visit.

This chimes with my (brief, now old) observations in e.g. NL.  Actually while some rules seem more scrupulously observed if you look there's plenty of lawbreaking, not just of the "technical" kind.

Yes, people do differ a bit in their general attitude to compliance with authority.  But they definitely vary around specific rules. (And not just in places where the policing's such that if you do it, you'd be very lucky to be able to do it again...)

I think the UK's unexamined ideal of Good Cyclists (if they exist) confuses things.  We've probably all internalised it.  So Good Cyclists are like cycle-monks - they scrupulously keep all the "rules", written and customary, and are highly skilled riders who are somehow far more considerate than the mass of the walking, driving public.  (We all know what Bad Cyclists are...)

Noting that in the UK even in places where there is a "lot of cycling" (a few places in London) I'm not sure it's full "mass cycling" yet (though it's encouraging).  So there's still probably a skew away from the normal spread of the population (in terms of age, socioeconomic categories etc.)  That also goes for the one place where there may be sufficient cyclists to count - Cambridge.

I love my bike replied to hawkinspeter | 4 hours ago
2 likes

The infrastructure is also designed for cyclists, so probably much less 'need' to break the rules to make steady progress?

In UK many/most signal controlled junctions don't sense cycles, so what is one to do if there are no motor vehicles? Also no green waves etc etc.

Also, if there was no separated infrastructure in NL DK cities, motor traffic would be swamped & grind to a halt.

Avatar
2 likes

"The London cycling demographic contains heavy over-representation of white males from higher-income households."

Couldn't the same be said for cars ?

Avatar
1 like

Mr Hoopdriver wrote:

"The London cycling demographic contains heavy over-representation of white males from higher-income households."

Couldn't the same be said for cars ?

This fact is in itself revealing of the discriminating nature of motor dominated road traffic, it largely excludes all sorts of "weaker" demographics, children, the elderly, women... Not that the author of that piece would recognise that, given that his aim, after a few paragraphs where he pretends to be really interested in cycling, is to disparage cyclists.

Avatar
1 like

I feel this is an oxymoron

//pbs.twimg.com/media/GPT0-rdXAAEdYYd?format=jpg&name=small)

brooksby replied to Hirsute | 3 hours ago
3 likes

Everyone knows that there is no such thing as a tailwind, only a headwind 

Avatar
0 likes

Is it possible, in densely-built cities, to make full-separation cycling facilities? Part of the reason that murder strips exist is that it isn't - not to mention hugely expensive in the short stretches where it is. 

Why is separation of cyclists from other road users seen as desirable?  Because many of the other road users are intrinsically lethal, due to both the nature of their transport machines and the nature of themselves when using them (and sometiomes when not using them but just walking about).

It isn't ever going to be a practical solution to build fully separate cycling (or walking) infrastructure for every possible journey. The cost would be gigantic; the need to make vast amounts of compulsary purchases to tarmac or pave a complete inhibitor of the very idea.

What to do, then?

There are two basic solutions: ban the vulnerable from existing urban roadways (a la motorways) or ban the dangerous machines and drivers who make others vulnerable.

I'm for the latter. Motorised vehicles of vast weight and speed driven by any old human are not just killing and maiming millions worldwide per year but poisoning everywhere they go. They're a major deleterious factor in a large range of current damages and ills around the planet.

Most will poh-pooh the idea that cars et al can be done away with. That's just their lack of imagination, really. 

It's probably going to happen fairly soon all by itself. The problem is that cyclists, pedestrians, most humans and most other living organisms are likely to be done away with too. One major do-away-with-'em factor will be motorised transport - until it all disappears up its own fundamental orifice.

 

hawkinspeter replied to Cugel | 7 hours ago
2 likes

Cugel wrote:

Is it possible, in densely-built cities, to make full-separation cycling facilities? Part of the reason that murder strips exist is that it isn't - not to mention hugely expensive in the short stretches where it is.

Yes it most certainly is possible. Where the roads are narrow, it's a simple case of making them one-way for motorised traffic.

I would argue that it's far more expensive to not have separated cycling facilities as that impacts the health of the population (more sedentary and effects of tyre/exhaust pollution).

Rendel Harris replied to hawkinspeter | 6 hours ago
4 likes

hawkinspeter wrote:

I would argue that it's far more expensive to not have separated cycling facilities as that impacts the health of the population (more sedentary and effects of tyre/exhaust pollution).

Netherlands spends €500 million a year on cycling infrastructure and gets €18 billion of benefit in return in terms of reduced cost to their health service, reductions in workplace lateness and absenteeism and so on. €36 back for every €1 spent and yet we are told that it's not practical/cost-effective to do the same in the UK.

hawkinspeter replied to Rendel Harris | 5 hours ago
5 likes

Rendel Harris wrote:

Netherlands spends €500 million a year on cycling infrastructure and gets €18 billion of benefit in return in terms of reduced cost to their health service, reductions in workplace lateness and absenteeism and so on. €36 back for every €1 spent and yet we are told that it's not practical/cost-effective to do the same in the UK.

It is a little known fact that the Dutch pioneered genetic engineering. Back in the 80s they had genetically engineered a strain of grain that ended up making musical tones when the wind blew across it. They trademarked it as Holland Oats.

The United Nations refused to recognize the trade mark, saying "I can't go for that, no can do."

Rendel Harris replied to hawkinspeter | 5 hours ago
1 like

hawkinspeter wrote:

It is a little known fact that the Dutch pioneered genetic engineering. Back in the 80s they had genetically engineered a strain of grain that ended up making musical tones when the wind blew across it. They trademarked it as Holland Oats.

The United Nations refused to recognize the trade mark, saying "I can't go for that, no can do."

Say It Isn't So? Could that not be Just Your Imagination? Ah well, Who Said the World Was Fair?

Pub bike replied to Cugel | 7 hours ago
0 likes

In Richmond Park in South West London parts of the park are closed to unauthorised vehicles with more parts closed at weekends.  In the closed sections authorised vehicles are expected to drive at 10mph with hazard warning lights flashing*.  

Similar restrictions could/should be applied to roads where the roads are too narrow for a car to pass a cyclist either because of adjacent buildings or parked cars.

Ultimately cars are going to have to have power-to-weight ratio limits (as was done for motorcyclists decades ago) and location-based speed restrictions that also activate warning lights and other safety devices.

Given how difficult it is to get drivers to obey 20mph (and any other) speed restrictions I don't see this happening for a very long time, but how else to curb the enormous number of road casualties every year?

* few obey this regulation however

Rendel Harris replied to Pub bike | 4 hours ago
3 likes

Pub bike wrote:

In Richmond Park in South West London parts of the park are closed to unauthorised vehicles with more parts closed at weekends.  In the closed sections authorised vehicles are expected to drive at 10mph with hazard warning lights flashing*. 

* few obey this regulation however

I agree most of the permitted vehicles don't follow this rule (parents of children at the Royal Ballet School in their SUVs are particularly bad) but I was riding there on Sunday and coming down Sawyers Hill towards Roehampton Gate there was a car following the rules to the letter, 10 mph and hazards on, and the behaviour of certain cyclists around it was ridiculous. They were approaching from behind at speeds in excess of 30 mph and skimming the car so close that I was worried that the slightest flinch from the driver would cause a potentially fatal accident. A couple of the people doing this were making "wanker" signs to the driver as they passed. They were doing all this into the face of heavy oncoming cyclist traffic going up the hill, with a number of those riders having to swerve out of the way for the big brave men (yes, they were all men) to come through. It was really disappointing to see a small minority behaving so dangerously and inconsiderately towards someone who was actually sticking to the rules that have been implemented to protect cyclists.

chrisonabike replied to Cugel | 4 hours ago
0 likes

Cugel wrote:

Is it possible, in densely-built cities, to make full-separation cycling facilities?

https://youtu.be/nNkwVr1Kwws

From: https://bicycledutch.wordpress.com/2018/10/09/cycling-in-the-hague/

Highest population density city in NL = The Hague (true in 2019 and AFAIK still the case)

Apparently quite a bit less cycling than e.g. Amsterdam - it's on the low side for NL.  The difference seems to be filled by greater public transport usage.  Apparently they're making efforts to improve matters.

Patrick9-32 | 8 hours ago
3 likes

We only need physical barriers because so many terrible, aggressive dangerous drivers are allowed to be on the road. 

Lets improve cycling infrastructure AND remove as many dangerous drivers as possible from the road through serious punishment for dangerous driving and regular retesting of all drivers. This would improve safety for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers, not just for cyclists. 

Patrick9-32 replied to Patrick9-32 | 7 hours ago
4 likes

How do you remove those dangerous drivers from the road? 

Hand over the first step of dash cam reporting not to the police but to the DVLA, they could then remove the license from any driver who did something which would have been grounds for failing a driving test and forward anything which falls into the insanely high bar of the careless and dangerous driving laws to the police for proscecution. This would make queues for driving tests longer but that is literally the deterrant needed to stop people doing stupid shit to save a few seconds. "I could pull out in front of this cyclist but if they have a camera I can't drive for 5 months while I wait for a test slot." would be enough to stop most of the stuff that puts our lives at risk every day. The malicious violent drivers and the people who drive without a license wouldn't be stopped...but they are already not being stopped so the situation isn't worse. 

Hirsute replied to Patrick9-32 | 6 hours ago
2 likes

Collars for motorists if they get too close or use the cycle lane.

"The collars play a tune to redirect the cattle when they come close to a boundary, and then give them a gentle shock if they do not divert."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/videos/crggxxk28g6o

Latest Comments

 