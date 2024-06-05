Out of the ordinary STOLEN BIKE ALERT! Penny-farthing pinched from London cyclist; UAE Team Emirates rider goes off course during Dauphiné time trial; "We need physical barriers between motorists & cyclists" + more on the live blog

"It doesn't matter how well trained he is or how well he cycles. Paint isn't infrastructure and it won't help him. We need physical barriers between motor traffic and cyclists. And no... clearly the pavement isn't an option here or anywhere else."

Those are the words of a road.cc reader who goes by the username AZB on Twitter/X and has highlighted the issues that face families that wish to cycle journeys in London and many other places.

The road in question, heading southbound on Upper Tooting Road, is actually part of CS7, a major cycling route from the City to Colliers Wood in south London, but this section is "particularly bad" and one of Tooting's numerous areas where AZB reports there is "literally nothing to keep cyclists safe".

"They often have those soft little wands (many of which have been hit by drivers) but loads of parts of CS7 are like this and make cycling there really hard," they explained. "I cycle with my children really often but rarely go through the CS7 with them riding independently because it's not wide enough to ride side by side and I simply don't trust drivers to see him and not turn across and hit my children.

"I can't count the number of times a driver has failed to see or failed to give way to me on my bike so I just know they won't see or give way to him. It's the main cycle route for us from Kingston into central London and although we very very rarely cycle all that way independently, we often take smaller journeys along the CS7 and most of it is pretty bad for safe cycling."

Journeys to school are better as "it's quiet roads and when we get to the busier roads, he's able to ride on the pavement there".

Last August, a video of a five-year-old having to navigate traffic and a blocked bike lane while cycling to school with his father went viral, the child's impressive bike-handling skills and the state of many British routes for vulnerable road users the main talking points.

One of the child's parents told road.cc: "When I speak to my friends with kids, the primary reason they don't cycle with their kids is safety. I think driving behaviours affect kids riding as a form of transport as their parents are put off using a bike over the car due to safety."

Just a couple of months ago, students, pupils, and teachers at a north London school aiming to encourage active travel have called on the local authority to install safety measures at a crossroads described as "unsafe and extremely intimidating", after 11 incidents which saw pedestrians or cyclists hit by motorists in the past five years.

It's not the first time AZB has featured on road.cc with the issue of child cycle safety, a video in 2022 also going viral and prompting discussion on Jeremy Vine's Channel 5 show, as well as criticism from two Conservative politicians (if you'd believe it?!)

In the clip, a driver could be seen refusing to wait a few seconds for the parent and child to pass, continuing at speed past the pair as they cycled on a road narrowed due to parked cars.

Susan Hall, who failed in her bid to become London's mayor, claimed: "Surely the issue here is that a 5-year-old should not be on the public highway riding a bike!" The comments were unsurprisingly widely criticised.

Conservative peer Baroness Foster — appointed to the House of Lords by then Prime Minister Boris Johnson in December 2020 — also argued: "A child that small should not be cycling on a road! A completely irresponsible decision along with your comments that puts the entire onus on the car drivers if/when something goes horribly wrong!"

Much of the discussion from cyclists centred around challenging the "car-centric" mindset of the politicians who refused to accept children should be making journeys by bike on roads, as well as featuring calls from many for more protected infrastructure to allow vulnerable road users safer journeys.

