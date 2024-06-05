Out of the ordinary STOLEN BIKE ALERT! Penny-farthing pinched from London cyclist; UAE Team Emirates rider goes off course during Dauphiné time trial; "We need physical barriers between motorists & cyclists" + more on the live blog

"It doesn't matter how well trained he is or how well he cycles. Paint isn't infrastructure and it won't help him. We need physical barriers between motor traffic and cyclists. And no... clearly the pavement isn't an option here or anywhere else."
Those are the words of a road.cc reader who goes by the username AZB on Twitter/X and has highlighted the issues that face families that wish to cycle journeys in London and many other places.
[@azb2019/Twitter]
The road in question, heading southbound on Upper Tooting Road, is actually part of CS7, a major cycling route from the City to Colliers Wood in south London, but this section is "particularly bad" and one of Tooting's numerous areas where AZB reports there is "literally nothing to keep cyclists safe".
"They often have those soft little wands (many of which have been hit by drivers) but loads of parts of CS7 are like this and make cycling there really hard," they explained. "I cycle with my children really often but rarely go through the CS7 with them riding independently because it's not wide enough to ride side by side and I simply don't trust drivers to see him and not turn across and hit my children.
"I can't count the number of times a driver has failed to see or failed to give way to me on my bike so I just know they won't see or give way to him. It's the main cycle route for us from Kingston into central London and although we very very rarely cycle all that way independently, we often take smaller journeys along the CS7 and most of it is pretty bad for safe cycling."
Journeys to school are better as "it's quiet roads and when we get to the busier roads, he's able to ride on the pavement there".
> "Currently, it is not safe for some children to cycle to school": Sustrans' Head of Behaviour Change on "fostering a culture of active travel" in schools
Last August, a video of a five-year-old having to navigate traffic and a blocked bike lane while cycling to school with his father went viral, the child's impressive bike-handling skills and the state of many British routes for vulnerable road users the main talking points.
One of the child's parents told road.cc: "When I speak to my friends with kids, the primary reason they don't cycle with their kids is safety. I think driving behaviours affect kids riding as a form of transport as their parents are put off using a bike over the car due to safety."
Just a couple of months ago, students, pupils, and teachers at a north London school aiming to encourage active travel have called on the local authority to install safety measures at a crossroads described as "unsafe and extremely intimidating", after 11 incidents which saw pedestrians or cyclists hit by motorists in the past five years.
It's not the first time AZB has featured on road.cc with the issue of child cycle safety, a video in 2022 also going viral and prompting discussion on Jeremy Vine's Channel 5 show, as well as criticism from two Conservative politicians (if you'd believe it?!)
In the clip, a driver could be seen refusing to wait a few seconds for the parent and child to pass, continuing at speed past the pair as they cycled on a road narrowed due to parked cars.
Susan Hall, who failed in her bid to become London's mayor, claimed: "Surely the issue here is that a 5-year-old should not be on the public highway riding a bike!" The comments were unsurprisingly widely criticised.
Conservative peer Baroness Foster — appointed to the House of Lords by then Prime Minister Boris Johnson in December 2020 — also argued: "A child that small should not be cycling on a road! A completely irresponsible decision along with your comments that puts the entire onus on the car drivers if/when something goes horribly wrong!"
Much of the discussion from cyclists centred around challenging the "car-centric" mindset of the politicians who refused to accept children should be making journeys by bike on roads, as well as featuring calls from many for more protected infrastructure to allow vulnerable road users safer journeys.
> "You couldn't make it up": Driver – in untaxed, SORN-registered car with expired MOT – mounts pavement on wrong side of the road… then chastises six-year-old for cycling on same footpath
Add new comment
26 comments
https://www.bristol247.com/news-and-features/news/fiasco-festival-way-cl...
and
"Ban fossil fuel ads to save climate, says UN chief"
Does this mean British Cycling has to drop Shell?
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cv22vl99vwro
"Man (on electric motobrike) admits snatching 24 phones in an hour...
Stringer also admitted dangerous driving and driving without insurance."
Will be interesting to see what sentence it gets.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cd116nk2p30o
https://metro.co.uk/2024/06/05/car-crashes-group-12-children-leaving-sev...
Interesting to read the (as usual, badly written) headline state "car crsshes into" only to be followed by "a motorist smashed into"...
The Sagan advert is actually for Zlaty Bazant 0.0% Radler ("cycling beer", basically a wheat beer shandy that's supposedly an isotonic), so pretty appropriate actually.
More collective responsibility
https://www.onlondon.co.uk/dave-hill-londons-cyclists-must-improve-their...
" Go to Copenhagen, so often cited as an example London ought to follow, and be astonished by the civility of cyclists there compared to the casual rule-breaking and extreme sport mentality prevalent here. "
Anyone been to Copenhagen and able to comment ?
Thanks for that link.
A very amusing read.
I have. It's notable that red lights are held in much greater regard over there (including amongst pedestrians) which may have something to do with their two-phase left turns and the sheer amount of traffic using the separated infrastructure (not as much opportunity to misbehave if you're travelling in a large group of cyclists). I did notice quite a number of cyclists/scooterists using their mobile phones whilst travelling which I believe is illegal over there, so I don't think they're necessarily any more well behaved than people over here.
Must pay it a visit.
This chimes with my (brief, now old) observations in e.g. NL. Actually while some rules seem more scrupulously observed if you look there's plenty of lawbreaking, not just of the "technical" kind.
Yes, people do differ a bit in their general attitude to compliance with authority. But they definitely vary around specific rules. (And not just in places where the policing's such that if you do it, you'd be very lucky to be able to do it again...)
I think the UK's unexamined ideal of Good Cyclists (if they exist) confuses things. We've probably all internalised it. So Good Cyclists are like cycle-monks - they scrupulously keep all the "rules", written and customary, and are highly skilled riders who are somehow far more considerate than the mass of the walking, driving public. (We all know what Bad Cyclists are...)
Noting that in the UK even in places where there is a "lot of cycling" (a few places in London) I'm not sure it's full "mass cycling" yet (though it's encouraging). So there's still probably a skew away from the normal spread of the population (in terms of age, socioeconomic categories etc.) That also goes for the one place where there may be sufficient cyclists to count - Cambridge.
The infrastructure is also designed for cyclists, so probably much less 'need' to break the rules to make steady progress?
In UK many/most signal controlled junctions don't sense cycles, so what is one to do if there are no motor vehicles? Also no green waves etc etc.
Also, if there was no separated infrastructure in NL DK cities, motor traffic would be swamped & grind to a halt.
"The London cycling demographic contains heavy over-representation of white males from higher-income households."
Couldn't the same be said for cars ?
This fact is in itself revealing of the discriminating nature of motor dominated road traffic, it largely excludes all sorts of "weaker" demographics, children, the elderly, women... Not that the author of that piece would recognise that, given that his aim, after a few paragraphs where he pretends to be really interested in cycling, is to disparage cyclists.
I feel this is an oxymoron
Everyone knows that there is no such thing as a tailwind, only a headwind
Is it possible, in densely-built cities, to make full-separation cycling facilities? Part of the reason that murder strips exist is that it isn't - not to mention hugely expensive in the short stretches where it is.
Why is separation of cyclists from other road users seen as desirable? Because many of the other road users are intrinsically lethal, due to both the nature of their transport machines and the nature of themselves when using them (and sometiomes when not using them but just walking about).
It isn't ever going to be a practical solution to build fully separate cycling (or walking) infrastructure for every possible journey. The cost would be gigantic; the need to make vast amounts of compulsary purchases to tarmac or pave a complete inhibitor of the very idea.
What to do, then?
There are two basic solutions: ban the vulnerable from existing urban roadways (a la motorways) or ban the dangerous machines and drivers who make others vulnerable.
I'm for the latter. Motorised vehicles of vast weight and speed driven by any old human are not just killing and maiming millions worldwide per year but poisoning everywhere they go. They're a major deleterious factor in a large range of current damages and ills around the planet.
Most will poh-pooh the idea that cars et al can be done away with. That's just their lack of imagination, really.
It's probably going to happen fairly soon all by itself. The problem is that cyclists, pedestrians, most humans and most other living organisms are likely to be done away with too. One major do-away-with-'em factor will be motorised transport - until it all disappears up its own fundamental orifice.
Yes it most certainly is possible. Where the roads are narrow, it's a simple case of making them one-way for motorised traffic.
I would argue that it's far more expensive to not have separated cycling facilities as that impacts the health of the population (more sedentary and effects of tyre/exhaust pollution).
Netherlands spends €500 million a year on cycling infrastructure and gets €18 billion of benefit in return in terms of reduced cost to their health service, reductions in workplace lateness and absenteeism and so on. €36 back for every €1 spent and yet we are told that it's not practical/cost-effective to do the same in the UK.
It is a little known fact that the Dutch pioneered genetic engineering. Back in the 80s they had genetically engineered a strain of grain that ended up making musical tones when the wind blew across it. They trademarked it as Holland Oats.
The United Nations refused to recognize the trade mark, saying "I can't go for that, no can do."
Say It Isn't So? Could that not be Just Your Imagination? Ah well, Who Said the World Was Fair?
In Richmond Park in South West London parts of the park are closed to unauthorised vehicles with more parts closed at weekends. In the closed sections authorised vehicles are expected to drive at 10mph with hazard warning lights flashing*.
Similar restrictions could/should be applied to roads where the roads are too narrow for a car to pass a cyclist either because of adjacent buildings or parked cars.
Ultimately cars are going to have to have power-to-weight ratio limits (as was done for motorcyclists decades ago) and location-based speed restrictions that also activate warning lights and other safety devices.
Given how difficult it is to get drivers to obey 20mph (and any other) speed restrictions I don't see this happening for a very long time, but how else to curb the enormous number of road casualties every year?
* few obey this regulation however
I agree most of the permitted vehicles don't follow this rule (parents of children at the Royal Ballet School in their SUVs are particularly bad) but I was riding there on Sunday and coming down Sawyers Hill towards Roehampton Gate there was a car following the rules to the letter, 10 mph and hazards on, and the behaviour of certain cyclists around it was ridiculous. They were approaching from behind at speeds in excess of 30 mph and skimming the car so close that I was worried that the slightest flinch from the driver would cause a potentially fatal accident. A couple of the people doing this were making "wanker" signs to the driver as they passed. They were doing all this into the face of heavy oncoming cyclist traffic going up the hill, with a number of those riders having to swerve out of the way for the big brave men (yes, they were all men) to come through. It was really disappointing to see a small minority behaving so dangerously and inconsiderately towards someone who was actually sticking to the rules that have been implemented to protect cyclists.
https://youtu.be/nNkwVr1Kwws
From: https://bicycledutch.wordpress.com/2018/10/09/cycling-in-the-hague/
Highest population density city in NL = The Hague (true in 2019 and AFAIK still the case)
Apparently quite a bit less cycling than e.g. Amsterdam - it's on the low side for NL. The difference seems to be filled by greater public transport usage. Apparently they're making efforts to improve matters.
We only need physical barriers because so many terrible, aggressive dangerous drivers are allowed to be on the road.
Lets improve cycling infrastructure AND remove as many dangerous drivers as possible from the road through serious punishment for dangerous driving and regular retesting of all drivers. This would improve safety for pedestrians, cyclists and drivers, not just for cyclists.
How do you remove those dangerous drivers from the road?
Hand over the first step of dash cam reporting not to the police but to the DVLA, they could then remove the license from any driver who did something which would have been grounds for failing a driving test and forward anything which falls into the insanely high bar of the careless and dangerous driving laws to the police for proscecution. This would make queues for driving tests longer but that is literally the deterrant needed to stop people doing stupid shit to save a few seconds. "I could pull out in front of this cyclist but if they have a camera I can't drive for 5 months while I wait for a test slot." would be enough to stop most of the stuff that puts our lives at risk every day. The malicious violent drivers and the people who drive without a license wouldn't be stopped...but they are already not being stopped so the situation isn't worse.
Collars for motorists if they get too close or use the cycle lane.
"The collars play a tune to redirect the cattle when they come close to a boundary, and then give them a gentle shock if they do not divert."
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/videos/crggxxk28g6o