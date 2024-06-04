Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to Features
feature
Tech
Dream or nightmare? JonnyMole's Dream Machine 2.5 is a gravel bike… but not as we know it2024 JonnyMole Dream Machine 2.5 - 1 (4)

Dream or nightmare? JonnyMole's Dream Machine 2.5 is a gravel bike… but not as we know it

Concept bike which comes with two top tubes and two down tubes “to seamlessly integrate bags and luggage”, an integrated saddle, and a cantilever seatpost to smooth the ride
by Mat Brett
UPDATED Tue, Jun 04, 2024 21:55

First Published Jun 4, 2024

0

Italian design studio JonnyMole has published details of its Dream Machine 2.5 concept bike which it reckons is “the future of gravel cycling”. It’s certainly radical, so let's take a look.

2024 JonnyMole Dream Machine 2.5 - 7

“The Dream Machine 2.5 merges advanced technologies with a captivating design, featuring a unique dual-frame that not only gives the bike a distinctive presence on the road but also delivers superior performance and the ability to integrate a wide range of accessories,” says JonnyMole.

A dual-frame? What does that mean?

2024 JonnyMole Dream Machine 2.5 - 6

The vast majority of bikes have two chainstays and two seatstays in order to accommodate the rear wheel, and JonnyMole extends that division forward, giving its bike two seat tubes, two down tubes, and two top tubes.

> Check out the original JonnyMole Dream Machine from 2013

Some conventional features remain. You get just one bottom bracket shell, and the dual top tubes and down tubes merge towards the front of the bike. The head tube is a single piece too, although the fork has an external steerer.

Why not go with a more orthodox design? JonnyMole reckons that its dual-frame structure “allows unprecedented customisation, enabling cyclists to seamlessly integrate bags and luggage to tackle any adventure with style and convenience”.

> Weird, wild, whacky & cool: 22 of the maddest, baddest and best concept bikes we’ve ever seen 

Check out the Instagram video (below) and you’ll see what JonnyMole has in mind. A water bottle fits between the tubes, and bags, presumably made especially for this bike, also slot into the spaces.

The dual-section seat tube is interrupted, merging into extended seatstays which go on to join the top tubes. This bit of the design is a little like you see on Trek’s seventh-generation Madone and its mystery new bike that’s currently being raced by Lidl-Trek in the Dauphiné.

> Trek’s new road bike: what is it and what do we know so far? 

2024 JonnyMole Dream Machine 2.5 - 5

The idea is that it is cantilevered “to ensure a smooth and comfortable ride even on the most irregular paths”. In other words, the lack of support behind the top sections of the seat tubes are intended to allow some down/up movement at the saddle.

Speaking of the saddle, that’s integrated into the frame. 

“With a rear opening for smoother and more flexible riding, it follows the cyclist's movement on any terrain,” according to JonnyMole.

Okay, but we know how fussy some people are about their saddles – both the model and the positioning – so integrating it into the frame design seems like a bad idea. Interesting, but it’s a hard no from us.

2024 JonnyMole Dream Machine 2.5 - 3

The JonnyMole Dream Machine 2.5 also features integrated lights and brakes.

“Not only do they improve overall aerodynamics, but they also offer a practical and aesthetically pleasing solution,” says JonnyMole.

2024 JonnyMole Dream Machine 2.5 - 2

Up front, the fork integrates with the frame at both the top and bottom of the head tube and melds into the stem and handlebar. Oh, and with yet more integration, this unit also features aero bars. Down below, the front brake bolts to its own special extension behind the dropout, and there’s a vaguely similar design for the rear brake too. 

2024 JonnyMole Dream Machine 2.5 - 10

We know what you’re thinking: how would you tweak your ride position? Also, if you damage the handlebar section, say, that’s a lot to replace in one go. In JonnyMole’s defence, this is a concept bike so it’s more about ideas than practicalities. Function usually takes a backseat in these designs.

What do you reckon, though? Good ideas or a load of old nonsense?

Check out loads more Bikes at Bedtime here. 

JonnyMole
road.cc Bike at Bedtime
Bike at bedtime
Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now over 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

Latest Comments

 