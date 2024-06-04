Dream or nightmare? JonnyMole's Dream Machine 2.5 is a gravel bike… but not as we know it

Italian design studio JonnyMole has published details of its Dream Machine 2.5 concept bike which it reckons is “the future of gravel cycling”. It’s certainly radical, so let's take a look.

“The Dream Machine 2.5 merges advanced technologies with a captivating design, featuring a unique dual-frame that not only gives the bike a distinctive presence on the road but also delivers superior performance and the ability to integrate a wide range of accessories,” says JonnyMole.

A dual-frame? What does that mean?

The vast majority of bikes have two chainstays and two seatstays in order to accommodate the rear wheel, and JonnyMole extends that division forward, giving its bike two seat tubes, two down tubes, and two top tubes.

Some conventional features remain. You get just one bottom bracket shell, and the dual top tubes and down tubes merge towards the front of the bike. The head tube is a single piece too, although the fork has an external steerer.

Why not go with a more orthodox design? JonnyMole reckons that its dual-frame structure “allows unprecedented customisation, enabling cyclists to seamlessly integrate bags and luggage to tackle any adventure with style and convenience”.

Check out the Instagram video (below) and you’ll see what JonnyMole has in mind. A water bottle fits between the tubes, and bags, presumably made especially for this bike, also slot into the spaces.

The dual-section seat tube is interrupted, merging into extended seatstays which go on to join the top tubes. This bit of the design is a little like you see on Trek’s seventh-generation Madone and its mystery new bike that’s currently being raced by Lidl-Trek in the Dauphiné.

The idea is that it is cantilevered “to ensure a smooth and comfortable ride even on the most irregular paths”. In other words, the lack of support behind the top sections of the seat tubes are intended to allow some down/up movement at the saddle.

Speaking of the saddle, that’s integrated into the frame.

“With a rear opening for smoother and more flexible riding, it follows the cyclist's movement on any terrain,” according to JonnyMole.

Okay, but we know how fussy some people are about their saddles – both the model and the positioning – so integrating it into the frame design seems like a bad idea. Interesting, but it’s a hard no from us.

The JonnyMole Dream Machine 2.5 also features integrated lights and brakes.

“Not only do they improve overall aerodynamics, but they also offer a practical and aesthetically pleasing solution,” says JonnyMole.

Up front, the fork integrates with the frame at both the top and bottom of the head tube and melds into the stem and handlebar. Oh, and with yet more integration, this unit also features aero bars. Down below, the front brake bolts to its own special extension behind the dropout, and there’s a vaguely similar design for the rear brake too.

We know what you’re thinking: how would you tweak your ride position? Also, if you damage the handlebar section, say, that’s a lot to replace in one go. In JonnyMole’s defence, this is a concept bike so it’s more about ideas than practicalities. Function usually takes a backseat in these designs.

What do you reckon, though? Good ideas or a load of old nonsense?

