Cyclists amused to find sex toy among "newly revealed items of car window detritus" after overgrown cycle lane finally gets cut; Ashes fever hits the Tour de France peloton; UAE and Pogačar to appear on second TdF Netflix season + more on the live blog

Welcome to the Pleasure(velo)drome... that needs some work, admittedly...

The good people of Wilford and Ruddington have undergone a long-running campaign to get this bike path more regularly cut by the council, the overgrown greenery often spilling out into the cycle route, narrowing access and pushing riders closer to the road.

Thankfully, the repeat attempts to get the powers that be to listen have been successful, one local rider reporting the path has now been added to the 'urban programme' of maintenance, meaning it will get four or five cuts a year rather than the one or two it used to get.

The first of those cuts was done, revealing... well... this...

Those CO2 inflators are getting quite high-tech, aren't they?

The road.cc reader who forwarded us the details of this amusing addition to the route speculated it could be the next 'Wanksy', the community-spirited artist spraying penis paintings around potholes to get the council to fix them sooner.

"Interesting twist on the saga of neglected bike paths," Julian told us. "This could be the female version of the aforementioned geezer..."

Notts People on Bikes, a group promoting cycling in the area, commendably swerved any immaturity you might find on such websites as this... commenting only that it shows "if you keep campaigning on and on... then eventually, even some simple, low-cost/no-brainer good stuff might get done for those who want to travel actively."