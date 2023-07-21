Support road.cc

Cyclists amused to find sex toy among "newly revealed items of car window detritus" after overgrown cycle lane finally gets cut; Ashes fever hits the Tour de France peloton; UAE and Pogačar to appear on second TdF Netflix season + more on the live blog

It's Friday and Dan Alexander will be bringing you all the news and reaction from the cycling world...
Fri, Jul 21, 2023 09:11
Cyclists amused to find sex toy among "newly revealed items of car window detritus" after overgrown cycle lane finally gets cut; Ashes fever hits the Tour de France peloton; UAE and Pogačar to appear on second TdF Netflix season + more on the live blogCycle lane sex toy (Notts Cycle Chat/Facebook)
07:54
Cyclists amused to find sex toy among "newly revealed items of car window detritus" after overgrown cycle lane finally gets cut

Welcome to the Pleasure(velo)drome... that needs some work, admittedly...

The good people of Wilford and Ruddington have undergone a long-running campaign to get this bike path more regularly cut by the council, the overgrown greenery often spilling out into the cycle route, narrowing access and pushing riders closer to the road.

Thankfully, the repeat attempts to get the powers that be to listen have been successful, one local rider reporting the path has now been added to the 'urban programme' of maintenance, meaning it will get four or five cuts a year rather than the one or two it used to get.

The first of those cuts was done, revealing... well... this...

Those CO2 inflators are getting quite high-tech, aren't they?

The road.cc reader who forwarded us the details of this amusing addition to the route speculated it could be the next 'Wanksy', the community-spirited artist spraying penis paintings around potholes to get the council to fix them sooner.

"Interesting twist on the saga of neglected bike paths," Julian told us. "This could be the female version of the aforementioned geezer..."

Notts People on Bikes, a group promoting cycling in the area, commendably swerved any immaturity you might find on such websites as this... commenting only that it shows "if you keep campaigning on and on... then eventually, even some simple, low-cost/no-brainer good stuff might get done for those who want to travel actively."

09:52
Dave Walker's latest cartoon: "I love the Tour de France, but questions needed to be asked about some of the sponsors"
09:35
UAE Team Emirates and Tadej Pogačar to appear on second season of Netflix's Tour de France Unchained

BUT... as reported by GCN's Daniel Benson, "all inside the team footage will be supplied by the team. They will grant Netflix interviews but this is not the level of access that others teams give." 

So maybe not quite the all-access behind-the-scenes look at stage 17 we were all hoping for...

09:11
Ashes fever hits the Tour de France peloton

DSM, whose directeur sportifs are quite clearly supporting the home team but whose Tour squad includes four Aussies (Sam Welsford, Chris Hamilton, Matthew Dinham and Alex Edmondson), have clearly had plenty to talk about on the bus this July.

So much in fact, yesterday John Degenkolb was complaining he's now getting cricket ads popping up during his browsing...

No need to tell you who was very quiet on the team bus last night... there were four of them and they're praying for rain this weekend... 

08:45
Specialized Tarmac SL8 LEAKED with new pictures

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

