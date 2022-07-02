Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Racing
Alejandro Valverde in hospital after hit-and-run incident during training

Alejandro Valverde in hospital after hit-and-run incident during training

Movistar confirmed their rider has no fractures or serious injuries but will stay in hospital for observation
by Dan Alexander
Sat, Jul 02, 2022 15:37
0

Veteran rider Alejandro Valverde has been taken to hospital after a hit-and-run motorist drove into him as he trained with teammates at home in Spain, his Movistar team has confirmed.

The incident happened in Alcantarilla near Murcia and, despite fortunately suffering no fractures or serious injuries, Valverde will remain under observation for 24 hours. His training partners were uninjured.

Full details of the incident remain unclear but according to VeloNews, a witness said a driver close passed the group at speed, with one of the trio remonstrating with them for putting them in danger. The driver then allegedly reversed into the group, damaging Valverde's bike in the process.

Movistar confirmed the news on Twitter: "We confirm that @alejanvalverde has no fractures or serious injuries after suffering an incident this Saturday when he was riding with a teammate in Alcantarilla. Bala will remain under observation for 24 hours and will later be discharged. Your partner is also OK."

Valverde later took to Instagram, saying: "I want to thank you all for the support and affection I received today. Luckily everything has been in a scare and I'm fine."

The 42-year-old is preparing for the final Grand Tour of his career, the Vuelta a España, where he will be hoping to add to his 12 stage wins at the race.

Valverde finished the Giro d'Italia 11th on GC, but was unable to add to his two wins in 2022.

Alejandro Valverde
Movistar
Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

Latest Comments