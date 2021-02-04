Support road.cc

GoFundMe for NHS worker whose bike was stolen while she volunteered on Covid ICU; Ian Stannard's new job; First bike ride eight months after breaking back + more on the live blog

It's Thursday and Dan Alexander is in the hot seat for all your live blog needs...
Thu, Feb 04, 2021 09:07
NHS worker stolen bike (GoFundMe)
10:49
First bike ride eight months after back-breaking fall
09:49
Ian Stannard joins Trinity racing as directeur sportif

Ian Stannard is back in cycling, now from behind the wheel of the team car. Trinity Racing announced this morning that the popular former rider will join their team as a directeur sportif as they step up to UCI Continental level this season. Trinity has also registered as a UCI MTB team for the upcoming season. Stannard was forced to retire prematurely due to rheumatoid arthritis in November.

"I have been very impressed with the progression of Trinity Racing since the team’s inception in 2018. They have quickly become one of the leading development teams in Europe and I look forward to starting my new role for the coming season," Stannard said on the move.

"I am also very excited about getting stuck into the other sections of Trinity's calendar during the year, particularly gravel and MTB. As a WorldTour pro for so long, I only ever got to enjoy a small bit of mountain biking in the winter, but I have seen how the off road side of the sport has grown, how riders these days really benefit from mixing disciplines, and I look forward to immersing myself in these worlds to learn, and help our roster in the process."

08:51
GoFundMe for NHS worker whose bike was stolen while she volunteered on Covid ICU

Humayra is the second NHS worker at University College London (UCLH) to have their bike stolen as they worked on a Covid ICU ward in the past week. On Tuesday, we brought you the news that the first theft victim's bike had been returned. Now, Humayra's friends and colleagues have set up a GoFundMe page to help raise funds for a new bike. Shockingly, hers was stolen while she was working voluntary extra shifts on weekends to help the ICU look after Covid patients. During the first wave she volunteered to help at London's Nightingale Hospital too.

The hospital security didn't get any identifiable footage of the thieves so the police have said there isn't much they can do. However, the thieves apparently spent several minutes cutting through her lock before taking the Trek Domane AL3 with frame number Trek-047-RD. Yesterday the London Cycling Campaign found several cut locks scattered outside UCLH's bike parking area. The GoFundMe page has already raised £974 of the £1,000 target.

NHS stolen bike
Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been a keen cyclist ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England on two wheels. 

