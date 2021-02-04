GoFundMe for NHS worker whose bike was stolen while she volunteered on Covid ICU; Ian Stannard's new job; First bike ride eight months after breaking back + more on the live blog

ANNOUNCEMENT! We are excited to announce Ian Stannard will be a DS for TRINITY racing going forward! More here - https://t.co/sR82gQkWtL pic.twitter.com/EJhM0xmQeK — TRINITY Racing (@TrinityRacing_) February 4, 2021

Ian Stannard is back in cycling, now from behind the wheel of the team car. Trinity Racing announced this morning that the popular former rider will join their team as a directeur sportif as they step up to UCI Continental level this season. Trinity has also registered as a UCI MTB team for the upcoming season. Stannard was forced to retire prematurely due to rheumatoid arthritis in November.

"I have been very impressed with the progression of Trinity Racing since the team’s inception in 2018. They have quickly become one of the leading development teams in Europe and I look forward to starting my new role for the coming season," Stannard said on the move.

"I am also very excited about getting stuck into the other sections of Trinity's calendar during the year, particularly gravel and MTB. As a WorldTour pro for so long, I only ever got to enjoy a small bit of mountain biking in the winter, but I have seen how the off road side of the sport has grown, how riders these days really benefit from mixing disciplines, and I look forward to immersing myself in these worlds to learn, and help our roster in the process."