Mirror breached Editors' Code by using telephoto pics alongside claims cyclists were breaking lockdown rules

The Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO) has concluded that mirror.co.uk breached the Editors' Code of Practice in an article from April 4 2020, headlined “Cyclists ignore UK coronavirus lockdown rules as they ride together in the sun.” The body upheld a complaint about the use of a photo that gave a distorted impression of the distance between cyclists, concluding it was clear they were actually at least two metres apart.
A number of newspapers were accused of distorting the truth through the use of misleading photos of cyclists during the first lockdown last year.
Images were published in the Mail Online and the Mirror that appeared to show groups of cyclists huddled closely together in London’s Regent’s Park.
The newspapers suggested cyclists were flouting strict social distancing rules, but the photos were taken with a long lens that foreshortens the shot and gives a false impression of proximity.
The Times subsequently did something similar with photos of cyclists on Box Hill.
A number of people reported publications to IPSO, including Cycling UK.
Speaking at the time, campaigns director Duncan Dollimore explained: “The effect and implications of using a telescopic lens would have been known to the photographer.
“It has been used to bolster an inaccurate story and dangerous narrative, namely that it is somehow wrong and in breach of guidance and regulations to cycle outside during the COVID-19 crisis, and that groups of cyclists are routinely breaching the social distancing guidelines. None of this is supported by the facts reported or the images used.”
IPSO this week upheld a complaint made by Glen Tarman, one of the cyclists who appeared in photographs accompanying the Mirror story.
Tarman said that he had been cycling for exercise with one other member of his household, as permitted by government guidelines at the time.
He said that he did not know or engage with any of the other cyclists pictured and always maintained a two-metre distance from them.
He went on to say that the angle of the photo gave a distorted impression of the distance between him and the other cyclists, making them appear closer in proximity than they actually were, and that road markings visible in the photo proved this.
The Mirror did not accept it had breached the Code. It maintained the photo did not distort the positions of the cyclists and provided additional photographs taken by the same photographer which it said demonstrated this.
Cycling campaigner Mark Treasure also highlighted a claim made by the British Press Photographers' Association, which said it was a “misconception” that telephoto lenses gave a more crowded view of a scene.
IPSO disagreed.
It ruled that the cyclists in the image had maintained a two-metre social distance, as required by the government’s guidelines at the time of publication, and that the suggestion Tarman was ignoring the lockdown rules was misleading.
It has asked mirror.co.uk to add a correction to the online article and also publish a standalone correction in the online corrections and clarifications column.
There has been further guidance on the applicaiton of the sentencing guidelines during Covid....
Lol, was going to recommend it - but then got side tracked as to why it's disappeared from the market! Hopefully your rash doesn't get as bad!
I was shocked by the cervelo price hike. It's a grand on the higher end models, which weren't cheap in the first place. However manufacturers can...
I don't have sympathy for him. The don't need to allow anyone to get past - it is polite for pedestrians to be aware of other path users and make...
Even if she is support staff, she has some (limited) responsibility for the image of the school and a duty of care. It would be interesting if the...
Indeed. I submit footage to ensure I don't get angry.
£60 and it's not even waterproof?! Sandwich bag + £100 phone for me ta!
Yep. People with a chip on their shoulder about e-bikes really ought to grow up a bit (or stop using the internet and stick to CBeebies)....
Except you wouldn't need an angle grinder at Cambridge's "secure railway cycle park" - reportedly, a lot of the Sheffield stands aren't even bolted...