GB News celebrates start of the Tour of Britain… by bemoaning “six days of traffic delays” (as readers complain about ‘road tax’); Is Mark Cavendish set to race for one more season? Probably not; Rubbish bike/planter lane slammed + more on the live blog

The new-look Tour of Britain Men finally gets underway this morning, as a peloton featuring headline acts Remco Evenepoel, Julian Alaphilippe, and Tom Pidcock navigates both an unusually early start (I dread to think what the footballers would say about a 10.30am kick off) and a lumpy 182km route in the Scottish Borders around Kelso.
And while you’d assume that GB News, of all things, would welcome the return of a race that puts Britain on the world stage and showcases and celebrates the country’s landscape and people, it turns out that the union flag-draped website is instead concerned with much more important things: motorists.
(Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)
“Drivers have been warned to expect six days of delays as The Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain cycling tournament kicks off affecting major roads,” GB News proclaimed in their solitary article about the race – not ‘tournament’, for goodness’ sake – which for some reason was illustrated by an image of commuters using a city cycle lane.
Bemoaning the opening stage’s use of the A68, “which about 9,200 vehicles use per day”, the article painstakingly notes all the roads affected by the six-day race, while also pointing out that, ahead of Sunday’s final, relatively flat stage from Lowestoft to Felixstowe, “parking suspension signs will be positioned in areas where on-street parking restrictions will apply this include ‘no waiting’ cones being put in position on Saturday September 7”.
(Yeah, I’m not sure punctuation or grammar is a massive concern at GB News, judging by that last sentence.)
> British cyclist to miss Tour of Britain after being hit by driver who tried to "squeeze huge 4x4 past at high speed" on country lane blind bend before returning to "verbally abuse and threaten" female rider
In any case, the slapdash ‘cyclists are causing disruption for you poor drivers’ story has had the desired effect, stoking some good ol’ anti-cycling sentiment among the ‘news’ outlet’s readerships.
“I feel sorry for all those people trying to get around, it’s a nightmare,” wrote Sheila in the comments. “Totally agree about road tax etc, they say they pay car tax so don’t need to, hmmm, you have two cars you pay twice, so that doesn’t mean you don’t. Although apparently cyclists, like labour can do what they want.”
Yep, that’s right, straight from the Tour of Britain to road tax in one comment. Classic.
(Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
“It’s time cyclists were forced to pay road tax and insurance,” added another commenter. “They must also be forced to step off the bike to let faster vehicles pass.”
You try telling that to Remco, mate.
Meanwhile, Styggen, demonstrating some in-depth knowledge of the UCI calendar, said: “Cycling clearly isn’t fun if it doesn’t cause maximum pain for road users – timed to coincide with the end of the summer holidays and when most kids are going back to school, parents back to work etc…”
(Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)
Yeah, David Lappartient, get it sorted! Obviously forget that the lines of flag-waving schoolkids cheering the bunch on provide some of the race’s most emblematic images…
“That should do wonders for the dwindling relationship between motorists and cyclists,” concluded Bob.
Oh, he means the race, not the silly article.
I think we should leave the last word on this, as usual, to Dave Walker:
Add new comment
36 comments
When are British Cycling and Cycling UK going to fight back.Enough is enough with this road tax and insurance bollocks.
Anyone being a member of either of those are insured,and I for one am bloody sick of gobshites spouting "They don't pay road tax and should be made too" then "they are not insured" these knackers need educating as it's getting worse each and every day.That bad I have bought front and rear cameras,after being knocked off twice in a year.First time hit and run and left me for dead.I was in hospital 10 days.Police appealed for witnesses and apparently loads were spouting I mustn't have been on a bike path and not wearing a helmet. I was in the country on a road I have ridden 1000s of times,( 4 times that week) I do wear a helmet.So all the bile was wrong.It's a bloody war out there now.So come on B.C.and Cycling UK and Fight back.TV advert would be good start,stating road tax was abolished in 1937.As for that mr arsehole he's another knacker.Rant over
Hmmm. I largely agree with you.
However.
At a time where a Road Safety review and quite a lot of positive change may be on the cards, I'd rather have the mouth-breathers ranting away in vain pursuit of arguments that they have already lost rather than coming up with anything coherent.
Mike Graham isn't going to ranting, he isn't going to stop jerking his right knee, and he isn't going to grow a brain any time soon.
I bet the planters in Cork are there to stop motorists "just sneaking through"…
6 days of delays!
So if the 1st stage in Kelso causes delays, is it still causing delays in Kelso 5 days later? or is it creating minor disruption as it usually does and nothing more for a small part of the road network elsewhere? I need this clearing up now I've got a gang of gammon faced retards banging at my door who need answers!
" An adventure which we did not enjoy however, was this ridiculous obstacle deep in the residential areas of Locks Heath. I would really like someone from
@FarehamBC
to explain who exactly they're trying to stop with this, while heavily reducing accessibility for people w/o cars. "
What a pointlessly aggressive piece of infrastructure!
Looks more like a livestock market!
WTAF is that!!!*
What on earth are they trying to stop?
Is that an 'official' cycle route, because if so then I think that the council may need to RTFM.
*Top picture. I can see that the bottom picture is a child and a cargo bike
Imagine logging on to a web site owned by a shadowy cabal of private investment hedge fund wankers (with Middle East oil money connections) to complain about people not paying taxes (and about the price of petrol.) It'd be like posting comments on here if the one thing you knew about Dave Atkinson was his passion for rolling coal monster trucks, and that Tony Farrelly has a secret addiction to parking in cycle lanes.
Essex Police continuing to fail
"August 2024 reports and outcomes for @EPRoadsPolicing
Extra Eyes service https://saferessexroads.org/extra-eyes/ Very disappointing compared to August 2023 when 67% of reports by cyclists resulted in a notice of intended prosecution being issued."
Look how bad it is for pedestrians - almost 80% NFA.
I wish they would give absolute numbers instead of percentages.
67% in 2023 could have been fewer in number than the 37% in 2024 if twice as many reports were made in 2024.
I intially read that as reports about, not reports from. It is difficult to judge without numbers of reports as well as perrcentages.
"Submission must be made within 48 hours of the incident" is a hell of a constraint.
OK, here are the numbers for context.
Source:https://x.com/CampaignCycling/status/1830896111147487359
Please tell me that the GB News link in the article went somewhere *other* than GB News?
More gammon foam from the usual red-faced, hysterical petrolheads. When will they learn that the golden age of the motor-car is long gone. Bicycles (and their like) are the future.Methinks one or two of these morons spouting off in the media have been hapless 'victims' of sneaky cyclists with helmet cams catching them in flagrante delicto, doing something illegal at the wheel of their wiener extension.
What is LEGOJ?
I need to know before I can decide if I will (or won't, as is my wont)
Land's End - Guilty OJ?
It's a long distance ride that gets cut short by a white Ford Bronco
It's JOGLE for them that want to go up hill.
Usual effort to find some garbage reporting elsewhere and use it to wind us up here, hoping for engagment. Poor.
Engagment? It certainly made me feel a bit queasy.
Drivers - don't moan about getting held up by the Tour of Britain! Simply slap on some team logos, advertising, rack of bikes on the roof or get your passenger to hold a camera or a mike. Hey presto - you can now drive through the event just like the rest of the motorcade!
“It’s time cyclists were forced to pay road tax and insurance,” added another commenter. “They must also be forced to step off the bike to let faster vehicles pass.”
Says it all. Nothing to do with RoAdTAx or insurance. Nothing to do with "respect" on the roads. It's all about not slowing down the almighty motorist under any circumstance.
You can introduce everything Mr Loophole & the right whinge meeja calls for (helmets, tax, insurance, reg plates) tomorrow & it would change aboslutely nothing. The same entitled motornormative low information muppets will still be frothing away in their metal boxes because they can't do at least the prevailing speed limit at all times.
So are they saying that any time a faster vehicle comes up behind, the slower one in front must move out of the way rather than the faster one simply overtaking?
How would that work with HGVs, buses, tractors, etc? Or even just with motorists who choose to obey the speed limit??
Let alone when I'm doing 52mph through central London......
All those cars stopped at red lights need to get out of the way so I can fly though them (is this right?).
You have a light aircraft I assume?
Hoverboard.
Nice. This is my stable.
I commute on the one in the middle - it contrasts well to the paint on CS7. The one at the bottom has been de-restricted (shhhhh don't tell plod...... or HMRC about my Deliveroo side hussle).
Nah but those HGVs, buses & tractors are all hard working people just trying to earn a living innit. Not sponging off society and contributing nothing like all those cyclists eh, so it's okay when they slow down the more important car drivers for a few moments. /s
Quite.
Compare that to cyclist slackers like me. I left home at 6am yesterday morning to cycle 25 miles to the office, left for home at 5.10pm, home about 6.50. (It was a pleasant evening with the sun going down over the Fens so I took it easy, I hope I can be excused for only averaging 14 mph, not the usual 52!)
It is incredible selfish of me, not only do I not pay road tax for my bike, but I also fail to contribute to the exchequer through duty and VAT on fuel.
Pages