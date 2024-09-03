Support road.cc

GB News celebrates start of the Tour of Britain… by bemoaning “six days of traffic delays” (as readers complain about ‘road tax’); Is Mark Cavendish set to race for one more season? Probably not; Rubbish bike/planter lane slammed + more on the live blog

With the first stage of the Tour of Britain and an epic Vuelta stage on Lagos de Covadonga on the schedule, Ryan Mallon’s got the popcorn ready for a busy day of racing on the Tuesday live blog
Tue, Sep 03, 2024 09:45
14:30
Wout van Aert crashes out of 2024 Vuelta (Eurosport)
Wout van Aert out of Vuelta a España after badly injuring knee in shocking crash on descent

Wout van Aert’s sensational Vuelta a España, which saw the Belgian win three stages and appear destined to win both the points and mountains classifications, has come to an abrupt and sickening end, after he crashed while descending in the breakaway, badly injuring his knee.

Van Aert was riding near the front of the day’s large breakaway on the early part of the descent of the Collada Llomena, after taking the sprint for the mountains points at the climb’s summit.

However, with the rain making the road decidedly sketchy, Filippo Zana lost control on a fast left hander, causing Van Aert to crash hard into the banking.

The Visma-Lease a Bike star, whose spring and summer was derailed by a horrific crash at Dwars door Vlaanderen, initially got back on a new bike, but was soon seen gingerly riding on, one foot unclipped from the pedals.

The extent of Van Aert’s injuries soon became clear when he pulled over once again to the team car and got off his bike, with blood dripping from his right knee – which he seems to have bashed hard against the banking – and the 29-year-old looking increasingly faint as he awaited treatment.

Wout van Aert crashes out of 2024 Vuelta (Eurosport)

The crash and unexpected exit from the Vuelta – just moments after he was toying with the break in the battle for the KOM jersey, in a microcosm of the ups and downs that have defined his career – will come as a bitter blow to Van Aert, who proved he was back to his imperious best with a string of staggeringly strong performances across all terrain at the Spanish grand tour.

It will also almost certainly spell the end of his world championship hopes in Zurich at the end of the month, barring a quick recovery.

After a crash and injury-ravaged 2024, Van Aert will certainly be hoping now that next season will bring some much-needed luck for one of cycling’s greatest, and unfortunate, talents.

14:57
Woman who drank “five pints and measure of spirit” before killing cyclist on drive home from pub jailed for six years

A drink-driver who drank “five pints and a measure of spirit” during an evening-long pub session before driving home, hitting and killing a cyclist while speeding at 38mph on a 30mph road, has been sentenced to six years in prison.

Police tape (CC licensed by freefotouk on Flickr)

Read more: > Woman who drank “five pints and measure of spirit” before killing cyclist on drive home from pub jailed for six years

13:51
Paul Magnier wins stage one, 2024 Tour of Britain Men (Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)
Paul Magnier’s meteoric rise continues with impressive victory in chaotic Kelso sprint on opening Tour of Britain stage

If the inherent unpredictability of the Tour of Britain Men needed underlining any further, the chaotic attacking that characterised much of the last 40km into Kelso ultimately resulted in a sprint from reasonably-sized bunch on the town’s cobbled streets, as Soudal Quick-Step’s next big sprinter Paul Magnier secured arguably the biggest win of his pro career in impressive fashion.

The 20-year-old neo-pro, who joined Soudal Quick-Step from British development team Trinity Racing at the start of 2024, survived the wave of attacks that took place on Scott’s View and Dingleton, where his teammate Julian Alaphilippe stretched things out from the bottom, before Remco Evenepoel briefly launched over the top.

Soudal Quick-Step, stage one, 2024 Tour of Britain Men (Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

(Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

However, a brief lull in proceedings as the Ineos Grenadiers took control, working for British champion Ethan Hayter, saw a large group bridge back up to the front, resulting in a fast, frenetic, and at times chaotic run-in to Kelso.

With Evenepoel and then an elbow-swinging Alaphilippe providing lead-out duties for Magnier, the young French prodigy was placed perfectly heading into the decisive final corner, where the equally well-positioned Hayter’s chances blew up in smoke, as the Ineos rider inexplicably drifted well wide, losing 20 places and any hopes of winning in the process.

Back at the front, Ethan Vernon’s Israel-Premier Tech took control, but there was no stopping Magnier, who added to his Baby Giro and Tour of Oman wins this year with another big sprint victory.

Paul Magnier wins stage one, 2024 Tour of Britain Men (Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

(Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

Launching with just under 200m to go on Kelso’s cobbles, the 20-year-old easily saw off Vernon, Trinity’s Bob Donaldson, and Tom Pidcock to underscore his status as one of the sport’s fastest, most exciting young sprinters, while taking his first pro leader’s jersey to boot on a typically chaotic day at the Tour of Britain.

What a way to prove that you’re worthy of having two former world champions in Alaphilippe and Evenepoel to lead you out…

13:31
Boom! Remco goes in gold

It was only a matter of time, but Remco Evenepoel – clad in the most gold helmet and bike combo you’re ever likely to see – has just launched his first concerted attack of the Tour of Britain, counterattacking off a Wout Poels acceleration over the top of the final climb of the day at Dingleton, as captured beautifully by Q36.5’s social media person on the ground in Kelso:

The Olympic champion’s attack briefly dragged clear Mark Donovan and Jake Stewart, but it’s all back together now, with more chaos expected from the small leading group on the run-in. It’s going to be cracker (once ITV4 stop showing ads for funerals, of course…).

13:08
Tour of Britain 2024, stage one (Will Palmer,SWpix.com)
Tour of Britain splits to pieces on Scott’s View climb, as Wout van Aert takes off (again) at the Vuelta in pursuit of mountains points

We assumed it wouldn’t take long, thanks to the front-loaded nature of the route, for the GC battle at the Tour of Britain to erupt – and we haven’t been disappointed, as after a fast, attritional stage on heavy Scottish roads, pressure from the Ineos Grenadiers on the draggy Scott’s View climb has unleashed wave after wave of attacks off the front of the bunch.

The British team’s impetus dragged clear an elite group of favourites briefly clear with just under 40km to go, including Soudal Quick-Step’s headline duo Remco Evenepoel and Julian Alaphilippe, along with Oscar Onley, Stevie Williams, and Ben Turner – though notably Tom Pidcock was missing as the gaps opened.

That move effectively killed off the break, with the impressively strong Julius Johansen hanging on to take enough points to lead that particular classification, as fellow escapee Callum Thornley dropped back.

Calm has briefly been restored before the Dingleton hill, where things may explode once again, however.

Meanwhile, down in Spain, Wout van Aert is busy doing Wout van Aert things, playing with mountains jersey rival Jay Vine in the sprint atop the Mirador del Fito climb – before just continuing himself on the descent, quickly opening a minute gap on the large breakaway he simply rode away from.

He may not win later this afternoon on the iconic Lagos de Covadonga, but the man’s scarily strong.

12:47
Iconic British cycling images: Julian Alaphilippe in front of a Greggs

Can’t wait for tomorrow’s photo of Remco lounging outside a Spoons… 

08:07
Stage eight of the 2023 Tour of Britain neutralised following non-racing incident (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
“That should do wonders for the dwindling relationship between motorists and cyclists”: GB News celebrates start of the Tour of Britain… by bemoaning “six days of traffic delays” (as readers complain about ‘road tax’)

The new-look Tour of Britain Men finally gets underway this morning, as a peloton featuring headline acts Remco Evenepoel, Julian Alaphilippe, and Tom Pidcock navigates both an unusually early start (I dread to think what the footballers would say about a 10.30am kick off) and a lumpy 182km route in the Scottish Borders around Kelso.

And while you’d assume that GB News, of all things, would welcome the return of a race that puts Britain on the world stage and showcases and celebrates the country’s landscape and people, it turns out that the union flag-draped website is instead concerned with much more important things: motorists.

2023 Tour of Britain stage seven (Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)

(Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)

“Drivers have been warned to expect six days of delays as The Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain cycling tournament kicks off affecting major roads,” GB News proclaimed in their solitary article about the race – not ‘tournament’, for goodness’ sake – which for some reason was illustrated by an image of commuters using a city cycle lane.

Bemoaning the opening stage’s use of the A68, “which about 9,200 vehicles use per day”, the article painstakingly notes all the roads affected by the six-day race, while also pointing out that, ahead of Sunday’s final, relatively flat stage from Lowestoft to Felixstowe, “parking suspension signs will be positioned in areas where on-street parking restrictions will apply this include ‘no waiting’ cones being put in position on Saturday September 7”.

(Yeah, I’m not sure punctuation or grammar is a massive concern at GB News, judging by that last sentence.)

> British cyclist to miss Tour of Britain after being hit by driver who tried to "squeeze huge 4x4 past at high speed" on country lane blind bend before returning to "verbally abuse and threaten" female rider

In any case, the slapdash ‘cyclists are causing disruption for you poor drivers’ story has had the desired effect, stoking some good ol’ anti-cycling sentiment among the ‘news’ outlet’s readerships.

“I feel sorry for all those people trying to get around, it’s a nightmare,” wrote Sheila in the comments. “Totally agree about road tax etc, they say they pay car tax so don’t need to, hmmm, you have two cars you pay twice, so that doesn’t mean you don’t. Although apparently cyclists, like labour can do what they want.”

Yep, that’s right, straight from the Tour of Britain to road tax in one comment. Classic.

Matthew Walls, Bora-Hansgrohe, stage 8, 2023 Tour of Britain (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

 (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

“It’s time cyclists were forced to pay road tax and insurance,” added another commenter. “They must also be forced to step off the bike to let faster vehicles pass.”

You try telling that to Remco, mate.

Meanwhile, Styggen, demonstrating some in-depth knowledge of the UCI calendar, said: “Cycling clearly isn’t fun if it doesn’t cause maximum pain for road users – timed to coincide with the end of the summer holidays and when most kids are going back to school, parents back to work etc…”

Stage one, 2024 Tour of Britain Women (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

 (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Yeah, David Lappartient, get it sorted! Obviously forget that the lines of flag-waving schoolkids cheering the bunch on provide some of the race’s most emblematic images…

“That should do wonders for the dwindling relationship between motorists and cyclists,” concluded Bob.

Oh, he means the race, not the silly article.

I think we should leave the last word on this, as usual, to Dave Walker:

12:06
Stage eight of the 2023 Tour of Britain neutralised following non-racing incident (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
Tour of Britain “shouldn’t have too much of an impact” on traffic, say race organisers – after GB News claim race will lead to “six days of delays”

Well, so much for GB News’ doom-mongering warnings about “six days of traffic delays” and disruption caused by the ghastly, non-road tax paying sight of a hundred-odd professional cyclists rattling around the British countryside.

Because this morning British Cycling allayed concerns about traffic disruption for Thursday’s third stage of the Tour of Britain in South Yorkshire, promising that the race “shouldn’t have too much of an impact” on people’s travel arrangements.

Referring to the hilly 166km route, which will likely prove decisive in the battle for the overall win, British Cycling’s Andy Hawes told the BBC that the Tour of Britain’s rolling road closure policy will lead to minimal disruption for locals.

Tom Pidcock, stage six, 2023 Tour of Britain (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Come on Tom, get a move on, little Jimmy has guitar practice at four… (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

“The road closures are really only in place within Sheffield and Barnsley at the start and the finish,” he said.

“Everything else is done under a rolling road closure, so just a minimal amount of time hopefully. A little bit of delay, but not much.”

Meanwhile, the City of Doncaster Council says roads will be closed for a “short period in which it takes for the race to pass by, usually about 15 to 20 minutes”, while Barnsley Council noted parts of the route could be shut for “up to half an hour and reopened as soon as possible after the race”.

So, 30 minutes max then. Hardly days of delays, is it? But won’t someone please think of the motorists?

11:33
Cyclist-specific traffic light (copyright Simon MacMichael)
New AI-powered sensor technology being tested on key cycle route in Solihull to give cyclists “smoother, uninterrupted journey” through traffic lights and “greater priority” over motorists

In news that I’m sure will make the journos at the Telegraph apoplectic, new smart sensor technology is currently being tested at a set of traffic lights in Solihull, which the local authority says will detect cyclists and turn green faster, affording people on bikes a smoother, “uninterrupted” journey and giving them “greater priority” over motor vehicles.

The sensors, developed by VivaCity, have been installed by Transport for West Midlands (TfWM) and Solihull Council at a toucan crossing near Blythe Valley. The AI-powered sensors are able to detect cyclists 20 to 30 metres away, with the early detection enabling the traffic signals to go green quicker, “giving cyclists a smoother, uninterrupted journey on their bikes”.

> “Game changing” device allows cyclists to control traffic lights so children stay safe

According to TfWM, the trial project aims to tackle several challenges around the need to accurately detect different road users approaching the crossing at varying speeds, and forms part of a “broader effort to promote active travel and offer them greater priority over motor vehicles” in the area.

VivaCity’s sensors use intelligent video analytics and advanced algorithms to accurately and anonymously classify users and avoid false detections, which could otherwise disrupt traffic flow. By detecting cyclists earlier, TfWM says, the sensors help reduce both the chance of collisions and reduce waiting times at crossings.

“Road safety is a top priority for me, and I want everyone to feel secure when cycling or walking,” West Midlands mayor Richard Parker said in a statement announcing the pilot scheme.

> Greater Manchester to roll out ‘smart’ junctions prioritising cyclists and pedestrians

“This project gives us a chance to see how Artificial Intelligence can make our roads safer by detecting cyclists and pedestrians and manage traffic signals to give them more time to cross safely.

“This is just one part of my plan to make our streets safer and encourage more people to cycle, meaning improved fitness, fewer traffic jams and cleaner air.”

The pilot is the first of its kind in the region and is expected to serve as a model for future projects aimed at reducing vehicle dependency and improving road safety in the West Midlands.

11:09
GB News sends presenter to Tour of Britain to report on traffic delays

Oh, wait, sorry – that’s just Quick-Step at the Vuelta. You can see why I was confused though…

10:43
Lachlan Morton - Photo Credit Grubers 04
Strewth! Lachlan Morton set to take on longest solo ride yet, with epic 14,200km lap of Australia record attempt

EF Education-EasyPost’s all-terrain adventurer Lachlan Morton has decided to up the ante when it comes to his epic long-distance rides – by riding 400km a day for at least five weeks around his home country of Australia.

The 32-year-old, who in recent years has ditched the rigours of the WorldTour for a more varied, off-beat racing and riding schedule, won Unbound Gravel in June and has completed similar solo tours in the past, including his ‘Alt Tour’ in 2021, which saw him ride every stage of that year’s Tour de France (plus transfers, and sometimes in sandals) ahead of the peloton, clocking 5,509km in 18 days, while he also covered 1,000km non-stop in a fundraising ride for Ukraine in 2022.

Lachlan Morton - Photo Credit Grubers 03

> Rising from the Dust - the Lachlan Morton interview

But ‘the Lap’ will arguably be his biggest task yet.

Australia’s most prestigious distance cycling record (like a Down Under LEGOJ, if you will) and formally known as the Around Australia Record, it was first set in 1899 when Arthur Richardson covered the continent’s entire circumference by bike in 245 days.

To qualify for the record, riders must cover at least 14,200km (easy!) and pass through six of the following cities and towns, Adelaide, Brisbane, Broome, Darwin, Esperance, Melbourne, Perth, and Sydney, with the rest of the route left up to them.

The current record stands at 37 days, 20 hours, and 45 minutes, set in 2011 by Brisbane-based Dave Alley. Strewth.

Lachlan Morton - Photo Credit Grubers 06

To beat the record, Morton must ride a whopping 400km a day, which he hopes to do entirely during daytime hours, while grabbing eight hours’ sleep a night. He’ll also be supported by friends and family driving behind him, as he navigates some of Australia’s remotest roads on his Cannondale complete with clip-on bars.

“I'm excited to be back in Australia,” Morton said in a statement before his ride, which kicks off on Thursday. “I grew up in Australia. I am from Australia and this is the biggest ride you could do there.

“The last time I did a big trip in Australia was with my brother when we rode to Uluru. Through experiences like that you realise that you don’t know all of Australia.

“Australia is big. There are all these amazing people who live out in remote areas who you won’t cross paths with unless you go out on a big trip like this.”

As part of his record attempt, Morton is also raising funds for the Indigenous Literacy Foundation, an organisation which helps children in remote Australian communities gain access to stories and books, especially those in their native languages.

10:19
Pro-Palestine group confronts Israel-Premier Tech at Tour of Britain, accusing staff of “sportswashing” and “supporting genocide”
Pro-Palestine protesters at Tour of Britain Sept 2024 (Scottish Palestine Solidarity Campaign)

Read more: > Israel-Premier Tech cycling team confronted by pro-Palestine group at Tour of Britain, with more protests planned this week

09:54
Why don’t cyclists use the cycle lane? Because it lasts for three yards and leads you headfirst into a planter

And the award for ‘Rubbish cycling infrastructure of the day’ goes to…

MacCurtain Street public realm scheme, with planter on cycle lane (What if Cork)

I can just imagine the conversation that went on in Cork City Council when the city’s MacCurtain Street Public Realm scheme – which aims to provide “significantly improved options for walking, cycling, and public transport” – was being planned.

‘So, we’ll stick a cycle lane in, but we’ll make it the smallest cycle lane imaginable, and then all of a sudden, boom, you’re back on the footway. Oh, and we should stick a giant planter right at the end of the tiny cycle lane, just for laughs.’

And even without the obstacle course planters, I’m not even sure what this is supposed to be:

MacCurtain Street public realm scheme (What if Cork)

While local account ‘What If Cork’ described the overall scheme as being of “high quality”, they note the section in the photos “really lets it down though”.

“A complete afterthought covered in clutter, concrete, and ugly drain covers, while the placement of the trees lets us know what the City thinks of cyclists,” they wrote.

A number of cyclists have also been in touch with the council to get the offending planter removed, with one even calling for locals to take matters into their own hands last night and move it themselves.

In any case, as others have suggested, Cork is definitely proving that a few signs and road markings do not make a cycle lane…

08:47
Mark Cavendish Tour de France 2024 (ASO/Billy Ceusters)
Don’t get too excited: Reports from Italy claim Mark Cavendish is set to race for Astana in 2025 (but are swiftly rubbished)

Is Cav Comeback 3.0 on the cards?

Probably not, but reports emerging from Italy this morning – from sources allegedly close to Astana – have claimed that the 35-time Tour de France stage winner Mark Cavendish will race on for one more season at the Kazakh team which delivered the Manx Missile to that record-breaking triumph in July.

However, as it stands, Cavendish – who said at the end of the Tour that it would “likely” be his last race – will take part in the ceremonial Tour de France Prudential crit in Singapore in November, before hanging up his wheels for good.

And those Italian reports of another season for the 39-year-old, and a possible tilt at extending his Tour stage win record, have already been refuted by the Cycling Podcast and ITV’s Daniel Friebe, who dismissed them this morning as “not true, according to my sources” (which may or may not be currently based on the Isle of Man).

Mark Cavendish after stage 15 of Tour de France 2024 (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

 (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

And if the idea of Cavendish, having achieved everything he set out to during his victory-laden 18 years in the peloton, signing up for another season of pain and suffering wasn’t already strange enough, British Cycling this morning provided yet more evidence to back up the thesis that the Manx Missile has raced in anger for the last time, by announcing that it will celebrate Cavendish’s career at the final stage of the Tour of Britain in Felixstowe on Sunday.

Cavendish will attend the stage with his family and friends, as the governing body marks his “contribution to the sport”.

“Mark is one of the greatest British riders of all time and we’re honoured that he will be joining us for the final stage of the 2024 Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Men,” British Cycling’s CEO Jon Dutton said today.

Mark Cavendish wins record 35th Tour de France stage, 2024 Tour de France, stage 5 (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

 (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

“We have been proud to support Mark from his early days on the Great Britain Cycling Team academy to his final Tour de France. His passion for the sport has been a real inspiration to so many, not least the next generation of road and track champions. 

“It is truly special to have him return with his family to celebrate his remarkable career at a race where he has left such a significant mark, and we hope he enjoys what is set to be an incredibly exciting final stage, from the other side of the barriers.” 

Now, that doesn’t sound like something you’d do for a rider who’ll be lining up at the Tour of Turkey next year. But you never know…

09:35
Suspended sentence for drunk cyclist who knocked pedestrian unconscious, as Mr Loophole uses case to call for new laws and bicycle number plates
TalkTV segment follows sentencing of drunk cyclist for injuring pedestrian

> Suspended sentence for drunk cyclist who knocked pedestrian unconscious, as Mr Loophole uses case to call for new laws and bicycle number plates

