GB News celebrates start of the Tour of Britain… by bemoaning “six days of traffic delays” (as readers complain about ‘road tax’); Is Mark Cavendish set to race for one more season? Probably not; Rubbish bike/planter lane slammed + more on the live blog

Wout van Aert’s sensational Vuelta a España, which saw the Belgian win three stages and appear destined to win both the points and mountains classifications, has come to an abrupt and sickening end, after he crashed while descending in the breakaway, badly injuring his knee.

Van Aert was riding near the front of the day’s large breakaway on the early part of the descent of the Collada Llomena, after taking the sprint for the mountains points at the climb’s summit.

However, with the rain making the road decidedly sketchy, Filippo Zana lost control on a fast left hander, causing Van Aert to crash hard into the banking.

La cara cruel del ciclismo 💔 Los gritos de dolor de Van Aert tras caerse y verse obligado a abandonar. #LaVuelta24 | #LaCasadelCiclismo pic.twitter.com/41ADoz0tEx — Eurosport.es (@Eurosport_ES) September 3, 2024

The Visma-Lease a Bike star, whose spring and summer was derailed by a horrific crash at Dwars door Vlaanderen, initially got back on a new bike, but was soon seen gingerly riding on, one foot unclipped from the pedals.

The extent of Van Aert’s injuries soon became clear when he pulled over once again to the team car and got off his bike, with blood dripping from his right knee – which he seems to have bashed hard against the banking – and the 29-year-old looking increasingly faint as he awaited treatment.

The crash and unexpected exit from the Vuelta – just moments after he was toying with the break in the battle for the KOM jersey, in a microcosm of the ups and downs that have defined his career – will come as a bitter blow to Van Aert, who proved he was back to his imperious best with a string of staggeringly strong performances across all terrain at the Spanish grand tour.

It will also almost certainly spell the end of his world championship hopes in Zurich at the end of the month, barring a quick recovery.

After a crash and injury-ravaged 2024, Van Aert will certainly be hoping now that next season will bring some much-needed luck for one of cycling’s greatest, and unfortunate, talents.