Newly installed 'no cycling' signs on popular route "send out the wrong message"

Cyclists in Wootton Bassett have been left upset by the council's decision to put up 'no cycling' signs on a popular route many believed was an approved cycle path.

The signs appeared last week, with one resident saying the route in the Wiltshire town, had been a cycle path "for as long as I've known" and that nobody from the council had made them aware that it was not allowed.

However, signage has now been installed, Royal Wootton Bassett Town Council releasing a statement, reported by the Gazette & Herald, stating that the path was never an approved cycling route and that a complaint from a resident has prompted them to update the signs in the area.

"An old no cycling sign has simply been replaced with a new no cycling sign, following a complaint from a resident that the sign was not clear," Royal Wootton Bassett Town Council said.

A photo of a 'no cycling' sign was shared on Facebook by Luke Edwards who said it had replaced a previous cycle path sign, although this has been disputed by other locals who say the signs in question prohibited cycling, as the council has suggested.

"Is the town closing off more cycle paths than are being created?" Mr Edwards asked. "[I'd] Love to see a proper cycle path map for the town available for cyclists and tourists to use.

"There are hardly any cycle route signs in the town and this one is a posh town council sign not a bog-standard Wiltshire Council sign. Sends out wrong message and shows that priority is to prevent cycling in the town rather than support it."

Another local commented: "Strange that the council can spend money on signs stopping people cycling however I can't recall any signs promoting cycling routes in the town."

Dave Knight, a campaigner for proper cycling paths in the town, said the only reason people might cycle on pavements or footpaths is due to a lack of safe infrastructure.

"We have a proposal for a short section of (active travel) cycle route at this location which would take cyclists away from this narrow path," he explained. "I recently presented our plans for the network and two initial interventions, including this one, to the town's full council, which was very supportive.

"It is therefore quite disappointing that in all the years of campaigning and activity to put safe routes in place, the only actual thing that has changed on the ground is this no cycling sign.

"The town's Environment Trust supports a joined up approach that values the health, economic and environmental benefits of active travel, and invests in it, for the benefit of our community and generations to come."