Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Crime & Legal

Near Miss of the Day 653: Van driver brushes past cyclist on Peak District climb

Our regular series featuring close passes from around the country - today it's Cheshire...
by Simon_MacMichael
Thu, Nov 04, 2021 12:00
2

A driver of a flatbed truck who attempted to overtake a cyclist on a climb, then had to swing back in due to an oncoming vehicle, brushing the cyclist’s arm as he did so, features in our Near Miss of the Day series today.

The incident happened on the Higher Lane climb out of Disley, Cheshire, in the Peak District National Park.

Jonathan, the road.cc reader who filmed the clip, said: “Actually a brush past rather than a near miss. On the Higher Lane climb out of Disley in the Peak District.

“He was in such a rush he decided to overtake me even though there was a parked van blocking the road and he couldn't see what was coming the other way.

“When he saw a car coming, he swung in and caught my sleeve,” he added.

“Maybe I need sideways cameras as well!”

> Near Miss of the Day turns 100 - Why do we do the feature and what have we learnt from it?

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.

If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.

If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).

Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.

> What to do if you capture a near miss or close pass (or worse) on camera while cycling

Near Miss of the Day
NMotD Cheshire
NMotD van
Simon MacMichael

Simon has been news editor at road.cc since 2009, reporting on 10 editions and counting of pro cycling’s biggest races such as the Tour de France, stories on issues including infrastructure and campaigning, and interviewing some of the biggest names in cycling. A law and languages graduate, published translator and former retail analyst, his background has proved invaluable in reporting on issues as diverse as cycling-related court cases, anti-doping investigations, and the bike industry. He splits his time between London and Cambridge, and loves taking his miniature schnauzer Elodie on adventures in the basket of her Elephant Bike.

Latest Comments