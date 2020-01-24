UCI boss backs Riis return; Ottilie Quince puts ultimate burn on Lance Armstrong’s $30k Mallorca cycling trip; Halfords staff help stricken cyclist; First Bus boss says delays due to cyclists … using buses; Council bike path ‘thornaggedon’ + more

There’s been a bit of trolling of Lance Armstrong the past couple of days after the news that the disgraced cyclist, banned from the sport for life and stripped of seven Tour de France titles for doping, was charging $30,000 a pop for the chance to join him and former US Postal team-mate (and confessed doper) George Hincapie) for a week’s cycling in Mallorca.

Top spot on the podium though goes to Ottilie Quince – who received a kidney from her mother after being diagnosed with a cancerous tumour, is an 11-time World Transplant Games champion, and runs a cycling coaching business in, of all places, Mallorca.

You can read her fascinating backstory here, and even if we had $30,000 going spare, we’d rather take her up on the offer of a cycling trip to the island in exchange for a bag of sand. We’re off to Weston-Super-Mare with our spades tomorrow.