British Cycling suspends all activities in England from midnight as national restrictions kick in

British Cycling has announced that it will suspend all cycling activities and events in England from midnight tonight due to the new National Restrictions to combat the spread of coronavirus coming into force.

The national governing body expressed disappointment that its request to the government to continue to allow group rides of up to six people as well as training sessions, especially for youngsters and people with disabilities, had not been granted.

The suspension will last until Thursday 3 December, and British Cycling said in a statement: “We are currently providing support to event organisers and volunteers who have events and activities planned during the suspension period, and our full guidance for the sport can be found here.

“All suspension dates are subject to change, and we will continue to monitor the situation closely over the coming weeks.

“While activity is suspended, British Cycling will continue to offer ways and encouragement for people to keep cycling – both outdoors and virtually – to ensure that as many people as possible can continue to stay healthy and active over the challenging weeks ahead.”

British Cycling Chief Executive, Julie Harrington, said: “Whether riding alone, joining a group ride, racing in an event or enjoying a coaching session, we know that cycling has played a vital role in helping people to boost their physical and mental wellbeing, in what has been an incredibly challenging year for all of us.

“We are naturally disappointed, not least because we know the efforts that our clubs, volunteers and event organisers have gone to over recent months to show that our events and activities can be delivered in a safe and Covid-secure manner.

“While we fully respect the pressure which the Government is under to limit the spread of the virus, we maintain our belief that the wellbeing benefits gained through small group activities – particularly for less confident riders, young and disabled people – vastly outweigh the very limited risks entailed, and we will continue to make that case alongside colleagues from other sports.

“In the darker and colder days ahead staying active will prove to be an even greater challenge than in the spring, however our team is ready to offer support through a variety of means to help us to come through this challenging period together,” she added.

British Cycling said that in accordance with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport’s elite sport guidance, the Great Britain Cycling Team is allowed to continue racing and training during the four-week period.

The national governing body also summarised what the new rules are for cyclists in England, as follows: