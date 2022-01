Clip-in carnage: Tricky transition troubles triathletes; New year, same bad driving caught on camera by Jeremy Vine (+ cop defends not using 'murder strip'); Aero wizard Dan Bigham joins Ineos; Marvellous memes + more on the live blog

I'm guessing not many of you took a dip onto the Express' website this morning, but if you have you might have seen this 'personal finance' story...

It centres around Dragons' Den's Peter Jones taking issue with John Readman's cycling pitch for Ride25, a trip allowing riders to cycle from the UK to Australia in 25 individual chunks. The article highlighted Jones' issues with the £1,250 trip, which includes food, accommodation and any medical expenses. The problem? The pitch was from 2015...

We're not really sure why it's been dug up now...someone must have been watching repeats over Christmas. However, the Express shared Jones' views on the trip...which turned into a rant about cyclists more generally..."I find it difficult enough living out in the country as it is.

"When I see and go through groups of like 50 going down the road, it drives me up the wall. You could have a stream of eight hours long worth of cyclists travelling from here to Amsterdam. I think that’s bloody annoying."

So what did we learn about personal finance? Not much.