news
Live blog

Backlash over Royal Parks 'Velodrome' tweet; the Mail gets weird over Harrison Ford + more on the live blog

It’s Wednesday (though who can really tell for sure?) and Ryan Mallon is here for his first stint in the live blog hotseat to guide you through the post-Christmas malaise…
Wed, Dec 29, 2021 13:17
13:13
Han Rides Solo – and the Daily Mail gets weird

We’re all used to the Daily Mail’s habit of describing – in sometimes uncomfortable detail – the clothing choices of the rich and famous (personally, I’m a big fan of the paper’s obsession with couples “matching” their outfits, but each to their own…). 

But when Indiana Jones himself Harrison Ford was spotted looking extremely cool on his Colnago during a weekend spin in Santa Monica, California, well… things got weird.

Mail Online described the actor as looking in “fantastic shape as he rocked a clinging black cycling jersey and bib combination from Pedal Mafia”. The article was also at pains to point out that Harrison “made sure to wear protection as he also sported a black helmet along with matching shades” and that he “completed the look with black cycling shoes which were clipped into his red road bike.”

I shudder to think of how the Mail would describe me slogging up the last hill home…

Maybe I’m just jealous, though I am looking forward to the next article featuring Ford doing some kind of exercise. I heard he’s a (Blade) runner. I’ll get my coat.

13:05
“People riding bikes in a park. Whatever next?”

Another day, another Richmond Park ‘bikes versus cars’ story. This time a Conservative councillor has come under fire for posting a video on Twitter of what he called ‘the Royal Parks velodrome’.

Two days ago we reported on a nasty incident between a motorist and a cyclist in the park, while instances of irresponsible and occasionally deliberately reckless driving since cars were readmitted earlier this year are regularly recounted on social media.

So it’s no surprise that Seamus Joyce’s tweet, originally posted two weeks ago, went down like a bad Christmas cracker joke.

Some were complexed by Joyce’s motivations, with Rendel Harris replying, “Two cyclists making an entirely safe and legal overtake on a car. Your problem with this is...”

Even non-cyclists were bemused, with Chris Hutber writing that “I'm no fan of a lot of cyclists, but they seemed to overtake perfectly safely.”

Others questioned Joyce’s own choice of transportation:

Joyce has since responded to the barrage of complaints, posting that he was driving his electric Nissan Leaf to a PSA blood test to check for prostate cancer (thankfully the results were negative).

The councillor, who is the opposition spokesperson for Transport, Street Scene and Air Quality in East Sheen, appeared in a Conservative campaign video just last month… riding a bike. 

On the day of Joyce's tweet, two drivers were involved in a head on collision in Richmond Park between Ham Gate and Kingston Gate, obstructing part of the road. 

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

