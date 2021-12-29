Backlash over Royal Parks 'Velodrome' tweet; the Mail gets weird over Harrison Ford + more on the live blog

Harrison Ford, 79, still looks every bit the action man as he dons clinging cycling jersey and bib on bike ride https://t.co/6mlNYMl5SI — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) December 29, 2021

We’re all used to the Daily Mail’s habit of describing – in sometimes uncomfortable detail – the clothing choices of the rich and famous (personally, I’m a big fan of the paper’s obsession with couples “matching” their outfits, but each to their own…).

But when Indiana Jones himself Harrison Ford was spotted looking extremely cool on his Colnago during a weekend spin in Santa Monica, California, well… things got weird.

Mail Online described the actor as looking in “fantastic shape as he rocked a clinging black cycling jersey and bib combination from Pedal Mafia”. The article was also at pains to point out that Harrison “made sure to wear protection as he also sported a black helmet along with matching shades” and that he “completed the look with black cycling shoes which were clipped into his red road bike.”

I shudder to think of how the Mail would describe me slogging up the last hill home…

Maybe I’m just jealous, though I am looking forward to the next article featuring Ford doing some kind of exercise. I heard he’s a (Blade) runner. I’ll get my coat.