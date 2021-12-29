Backlash over Royal Parks 'Velodrome' tweet; the Mail gets weird over Harrison Ford + more on the live blog

Another day, another Richmond Park ‘bikes versus cars’ story. This time a Conservative councillor has come under fire for posting a video on Twitter of what he called ‘the Royal Parks velodrome’.
Two days ago we reported on a nasty incident between a motorist and a cyclist in the park, while instances of irresponsible and occasionally deliberately reckless driving since cars were readmitted earlier this year are regularly recounted on social media.
So it’s no surprise that Seamus Joyce’s tweet, originally posted two weeks ago, went down like a bad Christmas cracker joke.
Some were complexed by Joyce’s motivations, with Rendel Harris replying, “Two cyclists making an entirely safe and legal overtake on a car. Your problem with this is...”
Even non-cyclists were bemused, with Chris Hutber writing that “I'm no fan of a lot of cyclists, but they seemed to overtake perfectly safely.”
Others questioned Joyce’s own choice of transportation:
Joyce has since responded to the barrage of complaints, posting that he was driving his electric Nissan Leaf to a PSA blood test to check for prostate cancer (thankfully the results were negative).
The councillor, who is the opposition spokesperson for Transport, Street Scene and Air Quality in East Sheen, appeared in a Conservative campaign video just last month… riding a bike.
On the day of Joyce's tweet, two drivers were involved in a head on collision in Richmond Park between Ham Gate and Kingston Gate, obstructing part of the road.
