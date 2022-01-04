Van driver who left a cyclist unable to move for two months is fined £550 for ‘driving without due care’

A driver who hit a cyclist with his van, leaving him unable to move unaided for two months, has received a £550 fine and six penalty points on their license.

The motorist, driving a van and trailer, knocked the rider off his bike just outside Wimborne in August, reports the Bournemouth Echo.

The cyclist sustained fractures to the shoulder, leg and pelvis in the incident, and was unable to walk for two months.

The van driver, who was adjudged by attending police to have driven without due care, pleaded guilty in court before Christmas. He was fined £550 and received six points.

“We are never pleased to see adversity inflicted on others no matter what they have done,” a spokesperson for Dorset Traffic Police said. “But we hope this outcome improves the driver involved and goes some way to repairing the damage done to the cyclist's life.”

In the same month that this incident took place, the Mail Online and Metro published articles criticising the installation of an 11ft-wide cycle lane in Wimborne – dubbed ‘Britain’s biggest bike lane’ – which (some) locals claimed was a “shambles”.