“It’s too dangerous to cycle on the roads”: Conservative councillor’s call for cycling infrastructure in new housing developments branded “pathetic” by fellow party members

A local highways boss’s call for cycling and walking infrastructure to be introduced in all new build developments has been scathingly dismissed as “pathetic” by his fellow Conservative councillors, who have claimed that riding a bike is too dangerous in rural communities where much of the new housing is being built.

David Brazier, Kent County Council’s cabinet member for roads and transport, published a report this week looking into the local authority’s “involvement in the highway aspects of planning applications”, Kent Online reports.

In the report, the Conservative councillor argued that, “where possible”, the highways department is not “looking to amend the network to accommodate more cars”.

He continued: “Instead, they are looking to see how people could travel more sustainably from new development sites and are asking developers to provide the infrastructure to make this happen.

“The hope is that in the future it will be more inviting and easier to walk and cycle short trips than to use the private car and that public transport will be more accessible with reliable journey times.”

However, Brazier’s call for active travel infrastructure to be introduced in new housing developments was dismissed as “pathetic” by a fellow Conservative councillor.

Discussing the report yesterday at cross-party transport board, Gill Fort, a borough and parish councillor for the village of Leeds, said: “The idea is fine if you live within a mile of the shops. But in rural areas, no way.

“There is no way I would get on a bike in Leeds as it’s too dangerous on the roads. If you weren’t run over by a HGV being driven illegally through the village, a speeding car charging round the corner would get you.”

Meanwhile, Harrietsham Parish Council chairman Eddie Powell added: “There are certain parts of the A20 which are a death trap with the amount HGVs on it. It’s a single-track road and cyclists mean less room.

“With new housing, the population of Harrietsham has nearly doubled in ten years but [there has been] no investment in the roads. I would not allow my children to cycle to school, that’s for sure.”

Another Conservative on Maidstone Borough Council, Denis Spooner, also described the county council’s approach to road improvements as a “standing joke – nothing gets started, nothing gets done.”

However, Spooner was also distinctly noncommittal when it came to the need for active travel infrastructure, telling the meeting: “In fairness, it's the way the world is going – there is simply not the capacity to take all the cars. And it will take a massive sea change in public perception to make it happen.

“I support sustainable travel, but you cannot do the weekly shop at Tesco or pick the kids up from school on a bike.”

However, not all members of the cross-party board were as critical of the councillor’s report.

Labour councillor Paul Harper, a member of the Maidstone Cycle Campaign Forum, said that the plans to introduce cycling infrastructure in new housing developments would only work alongside broader schemes which created “good public transport, cycle paths, and decent walkways for pedestrians”.

Meanwhile, Maidstone Green Party borough councillor Stuart Jeffery added: “There has to be a fundamental rethink of how we get around in the future.

“I broadly welcome David Brazier’s comments because I hope they will prompt a level of debate.”