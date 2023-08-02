Furious locals blast “absolutely ridiculous” decision to close car parks for UCI Cycling World Championships time trials

With the inaugural multi-discipline UCI Cycling World Championships set to officially get underway tomorrow, it seems as if every day this week has seen a new batch of locals complain about the event’s temporary impact on their ability to drive their cars. Today sees the turn of residents in Stirling, who have taken to social media to criticise the decision to close the car park at the city’s iconic medieval castle, the site of the finish of the time trials at the upcoming worlds.

Earlier this week, Historic Environment Scotland, the public body which manages Stirling Castle, confirmed that the castle will be shut to tourists between 9 and 11 August, the days the road time trials will conclude at the top of the old town’s famous cobbled climb.

It was also confirmed that there will be no visitor parking on the castle esplanade from today until Wednesday 16 August, to allow for the preparation and deconstruction of the event’s infrastructure.

Tourists hoping to visit the castle over the next two weeks have been advised to park elsewhere, such as the multi-storey car park at the Thistles shopping centre, a roughly ten-minute walk to the castle, while a dedicated shuttle bus service will be provided from Forthside Way.

Not long to go until Stirling plays host to the Road Time Trials as part of the @CyclingWorlds 🚲 We're so exited to see the riders face the final cobbled climb up to the castle!#GlasgowScotland2023 #PowerOfTheBike https://t.co/FnAHrRMQzH — Stirling Castle (@stirlingcastle) August 2, 2023

However, some locals and tourists still aren’t happy, despite the measures put in place, that the esplanade car park will remain shut for two weeks.

“So the rest of the summer holidays and you close the car park to visitors. Awesome,” wrote one, presumably sarcastic, person under Stirling Castle’s post about the car park closure on Facebook.

Meanwhile, another said the car park closure was a “shame for any passing tourists”, while one local – who clearly ignored the alternative transport measures put in place for visitors – said: “So how are people who rely on their car with poor mobility supposed to get about, never mind the people who work in the areas that can’t park or TOURISTS who the town rely on to keep it open. RIDICULOUS.”

One Facebook user also noted that another nearby car park was shut due to the upcoming championships, and wrote: “People do work in Stirling, absolutely ridiculous for both tourists and workers.”

However, not everyone was fuming about the car park closure in the social media comments section.

“One of the biggest events in the world is happening here and some people are moaning – unreal,” wrote Chris, while Fionnlagh said they “can’t wait for the events. Great advert for the castle and the larger Stirling area.”

Responding to the complaints, a spokesperson for Historic Environment Scotland said: “The car park at Stirling Castle is temporarily closed for two weeks to allow for the event build of the UCI Cycling World Championships. However, we have continued to provide vehicular access for people with additional access needs in order for them to access the castle.

“There is also a free shuttle bus service being operated from Forthside Way, and the Castleview Park and Ride is accessible for anyone with limited mobility. We would advise visitors to check our website for further details on travel to and from the castle during this time.

“We have tried to mitigate the impact as much as possible to ensure that visitors can continue to access the castle as easily and safely as possible, and stewards will be available to provide information and help visitors locate safe pedestrian routes.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for Scotland to host the inaugural Cycling World Championships. As well as providing an opportunity for people to engage with our heritage in a new and exciting way, this event will showcase Scotland, as well as Stirling, to a global audience, which is expected to provide a number of benefits to the local and wider Scottish economy.”

The storm in a teacup at Stirling Castle is the latest in a long line of local complaints concerning the brief, fleeting impact of the multi-discipline world championships across Scotland.

Yesterday, we reported that the proposed road closures for the Gran Fondo events were causing concern in Perth, where some residents plotted an apparent “100-mile diversion” they would need to take just to cross town during the event.

The finish of the Gran and Medio Fondo races in Perth, which are set to take place on 4 August, has already been moved due to complaints, but this week residents on other parts of the route have taken to the internet to hit out at the road closures they will be subject to this Friday.

The Aberfeldy community Facebook page has been the site of much complaining about the situation as the main road through the market town will be shut for a few hours between 10.45am and 2.30pm. And while some residents were keen to point out that the information around road closures “has been circulating for months” and accused their fellow townsfolk of just “liking to moan about anything these days”, others were quick to speak their mind about the event “cutting the town in two”.

Meanwhile, politicians, pothole campaigners, a taxi federation chairman, as well as numerous locals in Glasgow hit out at the city council on Monday over its “selective” last-minute repair work on roads set to be used by the event, while they claim others nearby in the city remain “appalling” and “dangerous”.

And in June, residents of a Dumfries street who complained that they were facing “unacceptable, impractical, and ridiculous” traffic restrictions during the para-cycling time trial events at the championships – which they were claimed were effectively “locking down” the town” – secured a compromise from the council, which will allow them to access their road by car on the day of the races.