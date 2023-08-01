Locals slam "disgrace" of "100-mile diversion" to cross town during UCI Cycling World Championships Gran Fondo

It wouldn't be a major cycling event visiting the United Kingdom without complaints from locals unable to access the usual road network for a few hours, this time with road closures for the Gran Fondo causing concerns, some residents plotting a "100-mile diversion" they would need to take just to cross town during the event.

The finish of the Gran and Medio Fondo events in Perth, which are set to take place on 4 August, has already been moved due to complaints, but now with just days to go residents elsewhere on the route have taken to the internet to hit out at the road closures they will be subject to this Friday.

The Daily Record notes that an Aberfeldy community Facebook page has been the site of much complaining about the situation as the main road through the market town will be shut for a few hours between 10.45am and 14.30pm.

And while some residents were keen to point out the information around road closures "has been circulating for months" and accused their fellow townsfolk of just "liking to moan about anything these days", others were quick to speak their mind about the event cutting the town in two.

One suggested: "Yes we've known about it for a while but that doesn't help the workers or businesses who can't do their usual Friday shifts, including carers who can't get to their vulnerable clients."

Another said: "It doesn't matter how you dress it up it's a disgrace in my opinion to have the town completely closed down so a bunch of cyclists yet again can punish their backsides to give their legs a treat. I'm not in favour of it. If they want a race it doesn't have to be so disruptive to so many places."

The Record noted that one resident had even worked out a 100-mile diversion that would be required to drive from one side of town to the other during the road closures. And while the circular route would appear to prevent any driving from one side to the other during the noted hours, taking into account the different closure times at other points of the 100-mile route, it does appear this could be the diversion in question, crossing out of the circuit once the earlier road closures have finished an hour before Aberfeldy's.

"The town is cut in two, I make it about a 100-mile diversion to get from Breadalbane Terrace to Kenmore Street given all the other road closures," one local suggested.

"I'm annoyed at the council, mostly, for their lack of engagement, lack of consideration of people who own a business, last-minute changes to routes and no bus diversions etc," another added.

Bus operator Stagecoach has already warned that "a number of our services will be diverted, delayed or will not be able to operate due to road closures".

The UCI penned a statement to residents that has been on the event website for some time, thanking "residents and businesses for your engagement over the last couple of months".

"While we understand there is some concern regarding the associated road closures, we have been delighted to hear there is excitement and support to welcome the event to the area. During the planning phase, we have been working hard to design routes which will maximise the experience for cyclists and visitors, and showcase Perth & Kinross on the global stage, while minimising the impact on local communities," it suggests.

Road closures have been a controversial topic during the build-up to this year's event. In May, residents in Dumfries said they were being "locked down" during the Para-Cycling event due to be hosted in the area.