Live blog

"The road design hasn't stopped conflict yet": Cycle courier concerned by "dangerous driving" at notorious roundabout; Reaction to Campag's (very expensive) new groupset; Julian Alaphilippe's top secret Tour de France training + more on the live blog

It's Wednesday and Dan Alexander is here to take you through the middle of the week on the live blog...
Wed, May 31, 2023 09:13
"The road design hasn't stopped conflict yet": Cycle courier concerned by "dangerous driving" at notorious roundabout; Reaction to Campag's (very expensive) new groupset; Julian Alaphilippe's top secret Tour de France training + more on the live blogThe Plain roundabout (Pedal & Post/Twitter)
09:06
"The road design hasn't stopped conflict yet": Cycle courier concerned by "dangerous driving" at notorious roundabout

The Plain roundabout in Oxford has sadly been the centre of plenty of coverage here on road.cc in the past year or so. Last September, Robert Whiting, an unlicensed HGV driver was jailed for eight years for killing cyclist Dr Ling Felce while under the influence of cocaine as he drove his lorry at the roundabout.

> "White lines do not work": Oxford campaigners call for urgent action after cyclist is killed at notorious junction

Subsequent campaigning has led to a series of safety changes being implemented at The Plain — the council making amendments to road markings and traffic signs and installing light bike lane segregation, road studs, bollards, and cycle stands, as well as banning peak-hour deliveries.

That's the context for this video from Oxford cycle couriers Pedal & Post, who said while they "do like the new lanes, dangerous driving does highlight the road design hasn't stopped this conflict yet"...

One bus driver from the city said: "The Plain is just a nightmare. The safest thing anyone can do is just don't overtake or undertake there, that taxi got impatient and how much time did it save them? Maybe a couple of seconds, not worth it."

Pedal & Post confirmed: "Not even a few seconds. Our courier (who's speed limited to 15.5mph) was right there with [the] taxi driver until the rider turned off onto East Avenue for deliveries. Do like the new lanes, dangerous driving does highlight the road design hasn't stopped this conflict yet."

08:57
It's those pesky cycle lanes causing congestion hell again...
08:40
Your thoughts on Campag's (very expensive) new groupset

You might have heard...

> Campagnolo ditches iconic thumb shifter and goes wireless with new Super Record Wireless electronic groupset... and it'll cost you £4.5k 

Something the vast majority of us will never part with the large wheelbarrow of cash required, but still won't stop us all having an opinion on...

Sevenfold: "Four and a half grand! For a groupset? Someone's having a 'tin bath'. And it weighs more than the wired predecessor too! Ok it's only 20 grams but it that 'progess'?"

Destroyer666 reckons the front mech looks like a bobblehead alien. Yep, that's the front derailleur that's attracting most of the aesthetics-related heat online...

Having said that the infamous grouse "likes the look of the rotors, lots of ventilation/clearing".

SimoninSpalding: "I do like Campag, but never really wanted to go the whole hog of Super Record, Chorus will do me nicely. I do like the thumb levers, but I am sure I would adapt, and I shall start saving my pennies for when the wireless Chorus arrives..."

a1white: "Let's be honest, this is a pro-level groupset so the price is largely irrelevant as most of us won't be buying this. Campag had to bring this out or face extinction on the pro-level peloton. in that respect it is a good move. Only tried the thumb shifer out once before and I can't reach it from the drops. Hope this will see, at least a partial, resurgence of Campag."

Off the back: "The price is still very relevant. Campag can't survive selling groupsets to pro teams alone. There has to be a large enough customer base and it has to be worth it more than just being Italian = cool. It's no longer a two-horse race with Shimano, Sram are really hurting Campagnolo. Shimano will always be comfortable with the knowledge they produce groupsets for nearly every bike going from world Tour bikes to £300 Halfords specials. That's not Campagnolo's game. They need top end sales and is this really over £1k better than Sram Red? 

peted76: "It looks very pretty and the shifters look comfy.. Campag does that best IMO.. add in wireless and that'll be enough for the Campag tifosi to 'splode over it and I can see why in a money no object kind of way. Me, I'm happy with the famous fishing brand Shimano, widely available and comparatively cheap for parts in relation to SRAM or Campag."

We'll finish with some fan mail, it's a cycling website reports major groupset launch shocker...

"Yet more expensive nonsense tech promoted by road.cc who are only motivated by their cut, not the sport. It lightens the wallets of middle aged fools and puts cycling out of reach for young people. None of this idiocy makes you go faster."

Kenny Were The Millers GIFfrom Kenny GIFs

 

08:04
Julian Alaphilippe's TOP SECRET Tour de France intervals — time to add these to your training?

Top secret, but not so top secret that we don't have live blog coverage... Patrick Lefevere is going to be furious we've got access to this...

Want to get in yellow jersey-taking, stage-winning shape by the start of July? Apparently all you need is a kid and a bike trailer (if starting from scratch the latter plus equivalent weight in non-child items might be an easier solution)...

Add the weight, find a climb, push a big gear, you'll be flying once the kids are back in school. Alternatively, leave the kid and trailer at home, find a hill, ride up it as hard as you can... à la this mind-boggling Alaphilippe training footage from a few years back...

Directeur sportif blaring horn at start and end of interval is optional... but then again I guess it is good training for those of you riding on British roads...

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

