"The road design hasn't stopped conflict yet": Cycle courier concerned by "dangerous driving" at notorious roundabout; Reaction to Campag's (very expensive) new groupset; Julian Alaphilippe's top secret Tour de France training + more on the live blog

You might have heard...

Campagnolo ditches iconic thumb shifter and goes wireless with new Super Record Wireless electronic groupset... and it'll cost you £4.5khttps://t.co/YLBIkbzoy4 — road.cc (@roadcc) May 30, 2023

> Campagnolo ditches iconic thumb shifter and goes wireless with new Super Record Wireless electronic groupset... and it'll cost you £4.5k

Something the vast majority of us will never part with the large wheelbarrow of cash required, but still won't stop us all having an opinion on...

Sevenfold: "Four and a half grand! For a groupset? Someone's having a 'tin bath'. And it weighs more than the wired predecessor too! Ok it's only 20 grams but it that 'progess'?"

Destroyer666 reckons the front mech looks like a bobblehead alien. Yep, that's the front derailleur that's attracting most of the aesthetics-related heat online...

Having said that the infamous grouse "likes the look of the rotors, lots of ventilation/clearing".

SimoninSpalding: "I do like Campag, but never really wanted to go the whole hog of Super Record, Chorus will do me nicely. I do like the thumb levers, but I am sure I would adapt, and I shall start saving my pennies for when the wireless Chorus arrives..."

a1white: "Let's be honest, this is a pro-level groupset so the price is largely irrelevant as most of us won't be buying this. Campag had to bring this out or face extinction on the pro-level peloton. in that respect it is a good move. Only tried the thumb shifer out once before and I can't reach it from the drops. Hope this will see, at least a partial, resurgence of Campag."

Off the back: "The price is still very relevant. Campag can't survive selling groupsets to pro teams alone. There has to be a large enough customer base and it has to be worth it more than just being Italian = cool. It's no longer a two-horse race with Shimano, Sram are really hurting Campagnolo. Shimano will always be comfortable with the knowledge they produce groupsets for nearly every bike going from world Tour bikes to £300 Halfords specials. That's not Campagnolo's game. They need top end sales and is this really over £1k better than Sram Red?

peted76: "It looks very pretty and the shifters look comfy.. Campag does that best IMO.. add in wireless and that'll be enough for the Campag tifosi to 'splode over it and I can see why in a money no object kind of way. Me, I'm happy with the famous fishing brand Shimano, widely available and comparatively cheap for parts in relation to SRAM or Campag."

We'll finish with some fan mail, it's a cycling website reports major groupset launch shocker...

"Yet more expensive nonsense tech promoted by road.cc who are only motivated by their cut, not the sport. It lightens the wallets of middle aged fools and puts cycling out of reach for young people. None of this idiocy makes you go faster."