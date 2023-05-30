Five cool things for your head, ass and tyres from Trek, Ekoi, Silca, Schwalbe and Ass Magic

This week's edition of Five Cool Things is a bit of everything cycling tech-related, from futuristic tech to, erm, Ass Magic. We also have a £125 mini pump from Silca, Trek's "lightest road helmet" and some glueless patches from Schwalbe to help minmise the fuss of fixing a tube.

Ekoi Electronic Lenses

£305.98

Up first we have Ekoi's Electric Lenses which are automatic darkening cycling sunglasses that are said to be "mounted with the best LED lens in the world".

Ekoi says that there is a continuous and fully automated tint adjustment that adapts to light conditions by darkening or brightening the lens.

They are powered by solar energy and the lens comes with a 2 year warranty.

ekoi.com

Silca Pocket Impero II Pump

£125

Silca's Pocket Impero II Pump is on the expensive side for a mini pump, but Silca claims that it's one of the most efficient mini pump on the market, reducing energy loss from heat compared with other models.

It's primarily made from metal alloy and features a leather piston gasket and a slide-lock silicone sleeve, which are said to improve your grip on the body of the pump.

The pump is 8" in length and weighs in at 169g on the road.cc scales of truth. Check back in a couple of weeks to see if Hollis agrees that this is one of the most efficient mini pumps out there...

www.silca.cc

Ass Magic Chamois Cream Tub

£17.99

Many cyclists swear by chamois cream to enhance comfort when they're out riding, and this 200ml tub from Ass Magic is said to be "the finest anti-chafe cream".

Ass Magic Chamois Cream is said to be suitable for men and women as an anti-chafe cream, made from essentials oils, Lanolin and Synthetic Beeswax.

It can be applied directly to the skin or chamois, and Ass Magic recommend anywhere between 5ml and 10ml per ride.

www.assmagic.com

Trek Velocis Mips Road Bike Helmet

£229.99

The Velocis Mips Road Bike Helmet is said to be "an all-around, road-racing helmet that is light, cool, fast and features the added protection of Mips".

This is Trek's lightest road helmet, which it says is now even lighter. George is currently testing this in a medium which weighs in at a competitive 235g.

There is also said to be improved ventilation and the Mips Air System is said to be designed to improve comfort and protection.

The helmet also features a single-lace BOA fit system which is fully adjustable and there is a rubberised sunglasses docking port for "secure and easy-to-use storage".

It's available in three sizes - S (51-57cm), M (54-60cm), L (58-63cm) and comes with a Crash Replacement Guarantee which provides a free helmet replacement if involved in a crash within the first year of ownership.

www.trekbikes.com

Schwalbe Glueless Patches

£5.99

Following on from some of the puncture repair products we've featured the past couple of weeks, these self-adhesive patches from Schwalbe claim to allow you to repair a flat tube "fast and without any difficulty".

Schwalbe says that the patch will stick to the tube "in the blink of an eye" after sanding around the hole. Come back in a couple of weeks to see if John agrees.

Each pack contains six patches.

www.schwalbe.com

