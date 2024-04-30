"Intimidating" cyclist angered by close passes should be investigated by police, claim mum and daughter... who both admit close passing rider

A mother and daughter who both admit having close passed the same cyclist two months apart, the younger of the two motorists accepting a training course following her driving "without reasonable consideration", believe the cyclist on the receiving end should be investigated by the police for "intimidating, aggressive and abusive behaviour".
Tracy Haigh and her 21-year-old daughter both close passed the same cyclist on the same stretch of Ecclesall Road South at Whirlow, in Sheffield, the mother telling The Star she "pulled in a bit" to avoid a traffic island. Two months later her daughter was involved in an apparently identical incident, for which she was reported and South Yorkshire Police sent a letter offering a training course or a fine and penalty points for the "driving a vehicle without reasonable consideration to others — close pass on a cyclist" which was "recorded on camera".
However, they have now accused the rider on the receiving end of their close passes of "intimidating, aggressive and abusive behaviour", for which they believe he should also be investigated by the police.
> Police force that prosecuted one driver from 286 close pass reports now taking action in 97% of cyclist submissions
Tracy said that after her close pass the rider had "screamed and shouted" at her after catching up at a set of traffic lights and had told her he "had it on camera" and she would get six points and a £1,000 fine. Her daughter said the rider was "furiously verbalising" after she close passed him as well.
"I'm a cyclist myself and when a car passes at less than 1.5m it can be scary. But his behaviour was despicable. He was very intimidating and aggressive, there are much better ways of getting your message across. If he hadn't been like that I would have apologised," Tracy said, accusing the man of "targeting motorists".
She went on to claim that close passes "should work both ways" and questioned: "How many times have cyclists 'close passed' cars to get in front at lights?"
"Under UK law, aggressive behaviour, intimidation, and harassment, including shouting at females, can fall under various laws depending on the circumstances and therefore merits an appropriate investigation to ensure another female isn't abused," she said.
> Here's what to do if you capture a near miss, close pass or collision on camera while cycling
Responding to the request for an investigation, South Yorkshire Police confirmed that no offence had been committed by the cyclist.
"Although you perceived the male's behaviour to be aggressive, this on its own would not be an offence in these circumstances and no threats, abuse or insults were made," the force explained in a written reply which also stated that the number of complaints made by the cyclist against motorists, and how many were against women, could not be disclosed as it would breach the Data Protection Act 2018.
Yesterday, we shared a video reported by a cyclist in Scotland showing the moment a motorist earned themself a £300 fine and six penalty points on their driving licence after blaring the horn at a pair of cyclists riding two-abreast before overtaking across solid double white lines and cutting back across one of the riders.
A 2023 survey, conducted on behalf of Cycling Scotland found that 97 per cent of drivers agree that close passes of cyclists put lives at risk, however over a third admit that they don't think of someone cycling as a person, being more focused on getting past and getting on with their journey.
> The real impact of close passes on cyclists — my children were nearly left fatherless due to the actions of one callous driver
Eight out of ten drivers said they worry they could seriously injure someone cycling if they do not give them enough space. However, again, 30 per cent said they did not agree that people cycling have equal rights on the roads as drivers, while 83 per cent confessed to feeling frustration when trying to overtake people on bikes.
Add new comment
23 comments
I've had a variation of this behaviour a couple of times with female cyclists, who have pulled out in front of me when cycling and forced me to brake sharply to avoid hitting them. Each time I yelled "woah" (or something similar) as I tried to avoid the collision, and they then make out like I'm the scary evil man for shouting.
If you have to explain to a motorist that filtering through traffic at 4mph isn't the same as being close passed at 30+ mph your wasting your breath.
You could offer to swap places. I'd be tempted to say "How about YOU ride a bike to work along this busy road and I'll be the impatient arsehole driving a car. Though there may be more than one."
When a cyclist leans on a car, e.g. when receiving service in a race, it is in fact exactly the same as if a car leans on a cyclist.
That's a race not some person commuting to work is it? It's hardly the same thing!!!!!
Irony alert!!!!
Are you looking at it from the car's point of view or the cyclist's?
Is the car sentient?
Is the cyclist?
If a bear sh!ts in the woods and nobody is there to smell it, is the pope catholic?
ChatGPT says no...
"I'm a cyclist myself"
Enough said. She's full of sh1t & her account can be ignored.
"I almost killed someone to save a couple of seconds and then they got mad at me over it and I think that's very unfair and I am the victim here."
If you can't cope with being told you are a cunt, don't behave like a cunt.
And then there's the 'I had to pull in to avoid a traffic island' crap, which should read 'I had to wait behind the cyclisty because there wasn't enough room to pass due to a traffic island in the road'.
Ah, the classic 'I'm a cyclist myself' absolution.
Oh do fuck off!
If Tracy Haig is indeed a cyclist herself and finds it scary when a car passes her close by, then she will know that there is a gulf of difference in danger between it and a cyclist passing a car while filtering. Take the offer of a course and move on is my advice to Tracy, you are making yourself look foolish.
"Sticks and stones (and cars) may break my bones but words will never hurt me."
That said, I do think that shouting and foul language always looks awful, though I know I've let fly a few times when I've been genuinely scared.
Then why on earth would you close pass a cyclist?
If she really was a "cyclist herself" she'd understand the difference.
I'm guessing physics wasn't her best subject at school.
I don't think she had any 'best' subjects at school.
This just highlights how oblivious/ignorant a lot of motorists are towards vulnerable road users.
Yup. It's a bit like "well *I* wasn't scared by shooting the gun so why should someone at the other end of the barrel make a fuss? Besides I do it every day and no one has been shot yet"...
But allegedly this cyclist was deliberately "targeting motorists", presumably by riding on the road!