Road rage driver arrested for firing shotgun at cyclists on US charity ride

Police arrested a motorist in the US who allegedly fired three shots at two cyclists participating in a charity event, having earlier tried to run the riders off the road during a road rage attack.

The incident happened on Saturday morning in Maryland, on Hardesty Road in Huntingtown, the two cyclists part of the Ride to End Hunger event based out of the town. According to the Calvert County Sheriff's Office, at around 10.10am officers were called to the scene following reports that shots had been fired.

Following preliminary investigation, the force explained that a 66-year-old man from Huntingtown, David Earl Bustin, had been arrested and charged on four counts in relation to the "road rage" incident.

It is believed the charity cyclists were cycling along the road when the motorist swerved around them and attempted to run them off the road. Bustin continued ahead and pulled into a driveway where he allegedly "retrieved a shotgun and fired three shots toward the cyclists".

Bustin was arrested shortly afterwards and is in custody having been charged with two counts of first-degree assault and two counts of reckless endangerment.

> Cyclist shot by hunter who says he mistook him for a rabbit

A search of the area where the shots were fired found three spent shotgun shells and a Winchester Model 1300 shotgun.

The force confirmed: "Preliminary investigation revealed, that two cyclists participating in the charity Ride to End Hunger bike ride were riding their bicycles on Hardesty Road when a pickup truck travelling behind them engaged in 'road rage'.

"The driver of the pickup truck, identified as David Earl Bustin, 66 of Huntingtown, swerved around the victims in an attempt to run them off the road. The truck continued driving on Hardesty Road and pulled into a driveway where Bustin retrieved a shotgun and fired three shots toward the cyclists. Contact was made with Bustin and he was placed into custody without further incident."

The Ride to End Hunger is a charity event with routes from "16-mile New Rider Group Ride" through to a 100km route, all based out of Huntingtown, and described by its organiser as "a day of cycling along the bay-front, marinas, farmland, and wineries of Southern Maryland, all while enjoying the company of friends who share your same passion for cycling and supporting our mission."

In 2021, a Texas cyclist shot a driver who had crashed into another rider – with the city's police department saying that he was justified in pulling the trigger, because he feared for his life.

After a motorist was alleged to have shouted at riders to get off the road before driving his vehicle at a woman, apparently on purpose, the man she was riding with opened fire on the driver, saying: "He was in fear of his life, and he was trying to defend himself."

The motorist, 26-year-old Jose Angel Hernandez, was taken to hospital for treatment for unspecified injuries and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon because of his driving.