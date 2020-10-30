Should Vuelta rider have been allowed to continue after crash that smashed helmet?

Caja Rural-Seguros rider Héctor Sáez finished Stage 9 of the Vuelta a España yesterday despite suffering a blow to the head that was sufficiently severe as to destroy his helmet.
The Spaniard fell in seemingly innocuous circumstance with around 100km to go. His team later revealed that, like Geraint Thomas at the Giro d’Italia, he had fallen victim to a loose water bottle.
The crash itself was not properly captured by TV footage, but the aftermath was and the 26-year-old could be seen lying groggily at the side of the road with a huge chunk of his helmet smashed off.
He was spoken to by medics, then remounted his bike in a fresh helmet to finish the stage.
A member of team staff was later seen brandishing the broken helmet out of the window a team car so that viewers could see the scale of the damage.
“It was a hard impact in which his helmet prevented the worst," said the team in a later statement. "The Albacete rider was able to get going again and finish the day, despite suffering from abrasions to his shoulder. We'll see how it progresses."
No mention was made of whether or not Saez had undergone concussion tests.
Earlier this year, AG2R La Mondiale team boss, Vincent Lavenu, lauded Romain Bardet’s “admirable courage” after he “fought like a lion” to finish after crashing midway through Stage 13 of the Tour de France.
Footage had shown the Frenchman trying to stand up in the aftermath of the crash before immediately collapsing again. He was later pulled from the race having been diagnosed with concussion.
In 2017, Cannondale-Drapac’s Tom Skujins was helped back onto his bike after a heavy crash at the Tour of California, even though it was clear to most onlookers that he was extremely dazed.
Even more alarmingly, former Cervelo-Bigla rider Doris Schweizer said she was pressured to start a stage with concussion during the 2015 Giro Rosa.
“I could barely ride straight because I had huge problems with my vision,” she recalled. “I was miserable. I was misjudging myself with distances and speeds. Total loss of control. Somehow I managed to finish the stage.”
Much too kind to call them "stupid"...
I concur 100%, and I guess many would too...tho, if only the vulnerable brave cyclist victim had survived to see justice had been done against that...
Oh yes, that'll be it...
This is a good point, but while many councils declared a climate emergency and/or commited to LTNs a while ago, others didn't bother. I suspect...
Gaciron and Towild lights on AliExpress are very good and cheap compared to the same lights we get here that are made by those companies. Long wait...
Our bicycles don't have minds of their own, and we don't let them run free.
I added ours to the house insurance. Bikes up to £500 are included anyway. Over that you need to register the details and value of the bike. Cost...
It seems to be hard wired into Stagecoach drivers to bully cyclists. I've had loads of run ins with them, usually with a punishment pass from them...
Kids gain experience riding in a TT position using TT bars, not resting their elbows on the tops of road bars which the pro's do because TT bars...
I caught the Chris Boardan desert island discs this morning, quite lovely it was and less anti cycling than eBurts BBC normally is. I was a bit...