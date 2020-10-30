Endura updates popular Windchill clothing range

Scottish bike clothing brand Endura has updated core items in its longstanding Windchill range, designed to keep you comfortable and warm when riding in winter conditions.

Made from a stretchy, windproof thermal grid-back fabric, the Windchill Jacket II (£89.99) reportedly provides “360 degree wind protection”, although it does include large, zipped underarm vents to aid temperature regulation.

Cut in a “road, gravel or trail friendly fit”, this jacket is a relaxed top layer that will go some way to keeping you safe on low light rides with its reflective trims. Added to this, the jacket’s silicone grip hems should prevent it from riding up.

Endura have also modernised the aesthetics: for the men there’s now a choice of hi-viz yellow and grey, bold rust red and subtle black, while the women’s is stocked in pacific blue and black. The Windchill Gilet II (£64.99) boasts the same qualities as the jacket but is only available in black.

Unlike the upper layer, it is only the front of the Windchill Bibtights II that features windproof panels. Instead the back is made from "brushed back thermal fabrics". Endura claims this combination “optimises wind cheating and moisture beating properties”.

The brand’s 600 Series Pad has been fitted which Endura says is a “high stretch pad with integrated gel inserts for added comfort”—an antibacterial layer has also been applied.

Coated with a PFC Free DWR M™ treatment to repel water and finished with reflective prints, these bib tights promise versatility for wetter and darker days.

We last tested the Windchill bibs in 2015 and back then our reviewer Shaun Audane found “water repellency is good, with even relatively heavy rain beading up and rolling away”.

All products are available in a wide range of sizes from S-XXXL. There is a women’s specific cut, but only for the Windchill Jacket II.

