The Limar Air Pro Aero Road Helmet is lightweight, well ventilated and, if you accept Limar's claims, more aerodynamic than a traditional lightweight lid. However, it's expensive, and the fit won't suit everyone.

The Air Pro weighed in on the road.cc Scales of Truth at 233g; that's pretty light for any helmet and impressive for one with claimed aero benefits. A few grams' saving will probably not make any difference to your performance, but it's fairly well regarded that lighter helmets are often more comfortable.

The Air Pro features two carbon 'wings' that are structural rather than just for aesthetics. Limar claims that using carbon for the shell enables it to create a cage that not only performs well in terms of safety and ventilation but also aerodynamics.

More and more highly ventilated, lightweight helmets that are traditionally aimed for climbing now claim to also feature an aerodynamic benefit. Unfortunately, at road.cc we don't have a wind tunnel and Limar hasn't published any data comparing its helmet to other brands' offerings. However, it does claim that the new Air Pro is up to 1 second quicker per 10km over its Ultralight + helmet, which seems pretty reasonable given the CFD analysis, wind tunnel testing and collaboration with Astana Pro team during the development of this helmet.

Out on the road the Limar offers excellent ventilation and has coped well with the hot weather here in the UK. When I did eventually get sweaty, I was pleased to find that the sweat would trickle down the sides of my head rather than down my forehead and the insides of my glasses, as it does in some other helmets.

Speaking of glasses, the retention system at the rear is small and has a large range of position adjustment up and down, meaning that it didn't interfere with the arms of sunglasses. Limar has redesigned this area so that the rear section almost pivots rather than just translates up and down, with the aim of a more secure and comfortable fit. More of that is covered in the Limar launch video released in lieu of a physical launch due to Covid.

Sadly, I can't say that I found the Limar particularly comfortable, but it might suit your head perfectly. My head measures 55cm, which puts me right in the medium (54-58cm) on test, but my head is more rounded than some. The helmet has plenty of length, but applied an uncomfortable pressure to the sides of my head when on. (For reference, I've not had a problem with a Kask Protone/Valegro, MET Trenta 3K, Specialized Evade/Prevail or Lazer Genesis.)

Thankfully, during the testing period I haven't been required to test the safety of the Air Pro. As with all the helmets we test, the Limar meets the relevant standards for the countries where it's on sale. However, unlike many helmets at this price, there is no MIPS protection.

At £229.99 the Air Pro is at the top end of the helmet market, but it's by no means alone: the Abus Airbreaker is also a lightweight lid that combines aerodynamics and ventilation, costing the same but managing to save a few grams (233g vs 214g).

The Met Trenta 3K is more expensive at £265, but Mat reckoned it was exceptional in every other way – as well as pointing out that it's a pro-level helmet, and they don't come cheap.

If you're happy to go without the claimed aerodynamic boost, there are much cheaper options that don't weigh a lot more, such as the Lazer Z1 MIPS (261g).

Overall, the Air Pro manages to balance weight, ventilation and, if you accept Limar's claims, aerodynamics as well. If it fits – and we'd always recommend trying before you buy – then the Limar is worth considering if aerodynamics is high on your list.

Verdict

Lightweight and well ventilated, but with a large price tag

