The Limar Air Pro Aero Road Helmet is lightweight, well ventilated and, if you accept Limar's claims, more aerodynamic than a traditional lightweight lid. However, it's expensive, and the fit won't suit everyone.
The Air Pro weighed in on the road.cc Scales of Truth at 233g; that's pretty light for any helmet and impressive for one with claimed aero benefits. A few grams' saving will probably not make any difference to your performance, but it's fairly well regarded that lighter helmets are often more comfortable.
The Air Pro features two carbon 'wings' that are structural rather than just for aesthetics. Limar claims that using carbon for the shell enables it to create a cage that not only performs well in terms of safety and ventilation but also aerodynamics.
More and more highly ventilated, lightweight helmets that are traditionally aimed for climbing now claim to also feature an aerodynamic benefit. Unfortunately, at road.cc we don't have a wind tunnel and Limar hasn't published any data comparing its helmet to other brands' offerings. However, it does claim that the new Air Pro is up to 1 second quicker per 10km over its Ultralight + helmet, which seems pretty reasonable given the CFD analysis, wind tunnel testing and collaboration with Astana Pro team during the development of this helmet.
Out on the road the Limar offers excellent ventilation and has coped well with the hot weather here in the UK. When I did eventually get sweaty, I was pleased to find that the sweat would trickle down the sides of my head rather than down my forehead and the insides of my glasses, as it does in some other helmets.
Speaking of glasses, the retention system at the rear is small and has a large range of position adjustment up and down, meaning that it didn't interfere with the arms of sunglasses. Limar has redesigned this area so that the rear section almost pivots rather than just translates up and down, with the aim of a more secure and comfortable fit. More of that is covered in the Limar launch video released in lieu of a physical launch due to Covid.
Sadly, I can't say that I found the Limar particularly comfortable, but it might suit your head perfectly. My head measures 55cm, which puts me right in the medium (54-58cm) on test, but my head is more rounded than some. The helmet has plenty of length, but applied an uncomfortable pressure to the sides of my head when on. (For reference, I've not had a problem with a Kask Protone/Valegro, MET Trenta 3K, Specialized Evade/Prevail or Lazer Genesis.)
Thankfully, during the testing period I haven't been required to test the safety of the Air Pro. As with all the helmets we test, the Limar meets the relevant standards for the countries where it's on sale. However, unlike many helmets at this price, there is no MIPS protection.
At £229.99 the Air Pro is at the top end of the helmet market, but it's by no means alone: the Abus Airbreaker is also a lightweight lid that combines aerodynamics and ventilation, costing the same but managing to save a few grams (233g vs 214g).
The Met Trenta 3K is more expensive at £265, but Mat reckoned it was exceptional in every other way – as well as pointing out that it's a pro-level helmet, and they don't come cheap.
If you're happy to go without the claimed aerodynamic boost, there are much cheaper options that don't weigh a lot more, such as the Lazer Z1 MIPS (261g).
Overall, the Air Pro manages to balance weight, ventilation and, if you accept Limar's claims, aerodynamics as well. If it fits – and we'd always recommend trying before you buy – then the Limar is worth considering if aerodynamics is high on your list.
Verdict
Lightweight and well ventilated, but with a large price tag
Make and model: Limar Air Pro Aero Road Helmet
Tell us what the product is for
Limar says that the Air Pro is the latest development in a quest to push the envelope of safety and performance to its limits. It has been analyzed, tested, and developed in collaboration with the Astana Pro Cycling Team. This research and development doesn't come cheap, meaning that the Air Pro is likely to be used by riders who don't mind paying for marginal gains.
Limar has this to say about the Air Pro:
At 1st glance the Air Pro doesn't look like an aero helmet.
The design challenge was to design a fully vented helmet that kept the rider cool on the hottest of days and still worked aerodynamically.
Usually when you put a conventional fully vented helmet in the wind tunnel the vents just disrupt the air because they are there to let heat escape.
With the carbon coretech technology in the Air Pro we designed a fully vented helmet that works in the wind tunnel as well as keeping you cool.
The Air Pro is the most technological helmet on the market today and it enabled Astana to have a distinct advantage on the hottest mountainous days in the saddle.
CARBON CORETECH -
We have exploited the unique properties of carbon, coupling them with eps, to realize a maximum resistance core with minimum thickness.
Two structural wings merge with the side ribs of the shell, creating a highly performing cage in terms of safety, aerodynamics and ventilation.
Tell us some more about the technical aspects of the product?
From Limar:
TECHNOLOGY: Triple shell technology, in-mould carbon/eps double frame
AIR VENTS: 20 air vents, 8 longitudinal inner channels for extreme ventilation
SIZING SYSTEM: AirFit-System with vertical and horizontal adjustment and webbing connection
PADS: Antibacterial and washable comfort pads
FIT: Pro
SIZE (CM): S (53-56), M (54-58), L (57-61)
WEIGHT (G): S (230), M (250), L (270)
Rate the product for quality of construction:
8/10
The use of a carbon core coupled with eps helps the Limar in terms of ventilation and aerodynamics whilst keeping weight down. We've seen it before with the MET Trenta 3k and it results in a high performing helmet, albeit at a cost.
Rate the product for performance:
8/10
Ventilation was excellent and I'm happy to accept the aero claims as they seem reasonable.
Rate the product for durability:
8/10
Rate the product for fit:
5/10
According to Limar's size guide I'm right in the middle of a medium. It was plenty long enough but too narrow. Try before you buy.
Rate the product for sizing:
7/10
Rate the product for weight:
8/10
At 233g it's among the lightest claiming to give aero benefits as well.
Rate the product for comfort:
5/10
The pads are well placed and comfortable and the rear retention system is well designed. The straps avoid the ears well, but the helmet is designed for someone with a less rounded head than me.
Rate the product for value:
5/10
It's a pro-level aero helmet. You can, of course, buy helmets that offer the same level of protection at a fraction of the price.
How easy is the product to care for? How did it respond to being washed?
It's easy to wipe clean and won't stain easily; the pads are removable for hand washing.
Tell us how the product performed overall when used for its designed purpose
The ventilation is excellent and the helmet is very light. The fit let it down for me; try before you buy.
Tell us what you particularly liked about the product
Ventilation.
Tell us what you particularly disliked about the product
The price, and the fit.
How does the price compare to that of similar products in the market, including ones recently tested on road.cc?
Priced at £229.99, it's among the more expensive helmets out there. Many at roughly this price come with MIPS technology, although the £220 Catlike Kilauea and £265 MET Trenta 3K Carbon that we've reviewed don't.
Did you enjoy using the product? No
Would you consider buying the product? No
Would you recommend the product to a friend? Maybe
Use this box to explain your overall score
Although the helmet didn't fit my head shape, the low weight, excellent ventilation, and claimed aerodynamic benefit are very appealing features. However, it's more expensive than others that do a very similar job, at a similar weight. It's good – but try before you buy.
Age: 22 Height: 6ft Weight: 74kg
I usually ride: Specialized venge pro 2019 My best bike is:
I've been riding for: 5-10 years I ride: Every day I would class myself as: Expert
I regularly do the following types of riding: road racing, time trialling, cyclo cross, commuting, club rides, sportives, general fitness riding, mtb,
