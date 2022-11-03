Bianchi will return to the WorldTour next year with France’s Arkéa-Samsic, taking over from Canyon as the team’s bike supplier. The partnership also includes a Pro Continental women's and Development Team line-up.

Bianchi was last represented in the WorldTour by Team BikeExchange in 2021 but the Australian squad switched to Giant for 2022.

Arkéa-Samsic riders will use the brand new Oltre RC aero road bike that Bianchi announced a fortnight ago.

Production versions of the Oltre RC features ‘Air Deflector’ aero tech – devices attached to the head tube designed to channel airflow and create a low-pressure zone at the rear of the tube – although that’s academic as far as Arkéa-Samsic is concerned because the Air Deflectors aren't UCI-legal. It looks like they've been removed from the team bike pictured here.

> Bianchi unveils radical new Oltre road bike with ‘Air Deflector’ aero tech

Bianchi claims a frame weight of 915g (size 55) and 420g for the fork. This compares with a claimed frame weight of 990g for the Bianchi Oltre XR4.

The Oltre RC features an integrated cockpit which is designed “to generate low-pressure air vortices directed towards the legs of the moving athlete through a centrally located hole” (pictured on a bike, above, that does have the Air Deflectors fitted to the head tube).

Arkéa-Samsic riders will also use the Bianchi Specialissima lightweight road bike and the Aquila time trial bike, while the Zolder Pro will return to the international stage of World Cup cyclocross.

The captain of Team Arkéa-Samsic’s WorldTour squad is the experienced Warren Barguil, winner of two Tour de France stages. The team will count on Nacer Bouhanni for sprint finishes while strength is added to the squad by young riders such as Clément Champoussin.

Bianchi will also support Team Arkéa-Samsic’s Development team and the women’s team that features Amandine Fouquenet, the French U23 road champion.

Team Arkéa-Samsic bikes will feature these components: