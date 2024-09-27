David Attenborough encourages boy to stage anti-cycle lane protest, as veteran broadcaster weighs in on plans to “sacrifice 26 irreplaceable trees” for new bike route

A campaign to put an immediate stop to the final phase of a cycle lane project in Coventry has garnered support from an unexpected quarter, after Sir David Attenborough wrote to an 11-year-old boy advising him on how to stage a protest to halt the protected bike lane’s construction and save 26 trees that are earmarked to be felled along the proposed route.
The veteran broadcaster and environmental campaigner was responding to a letter from a Coventry schoolchild, who said it would be a “shame” if the city council went ahead with plans to cut down 26 trees on Clifford Bridge Road, to make way for construction work on the last stretch of the Binley Cycleway.
According to the local authority, the 6km-long protected cycleway, which will link the city centre to University Hospital Coventry, was “developed and designed to accommodate the needs of people that do not usually cycle” by reducing concerns about safety and lack of confidence.
However, despite the council’s ambitions to promote sustainable travel in Coventry, the project has been the subject of intense scrutiny and criticism from locals in recent months.
In fact, the council has been forced to redesign the scheme three times, after feedback from locals revealed concerns about reduced parking provisions along the road, the proposed narrowing of lanes for motorists, and the potential danger for drivers “reversing blindly” across the bike route.
> Hundreds sign petition slamming decision to “sacrifice 26 irreplaceable trees” to make way for “dangerous, little used” cycle lane that “adds to pollution” – but council says more trees will be planted in their place
Last month, we reported that a petition was launched (which has now been signed over 1,200 times) urging the local authority to stop the cycleway scheme “immediately” to save the “irreplaceable” trees on Clifford Bridge Road, despite the council pointing out that, if the plans are approved, the 26 felled trees are set to be replaced by 32 saplings and a range of low growing plants.
One of the locals opposed to the scheme is 11-year-old Reuben, who wrote to Blue Planet narrator Attenborough in the hope that he could influence the council’s decision, the BBC reports.
“They’ve been there for a long, long time,” Reuben told the 98-year-old broadcaster, biologist, and natural historian. “It would be a shame to see them go.”
To the schoolboy’s surprise, Attenborough sent him a handwritten response, wishing him every success in his bid to save the trees.
“I can well understand your reaction on hearing of the council’s plan to fell the trees you describe,” the 98-year-old told Reuben, before suggesting that he contact the Warwickshire Wildlife Trust for help with his campaign.
“They may be able to advise you on how to organise a protest,” Attenborough concluded.
Despite Reuben admitting that he was unable to read the broadcaster’s “olden days” handwriting, the boy’s dad Gopal said they were “taken aback” by Attenborough’s response.
“He generally likes writing letters to football players and he thought he could use those transferrable skills to contact somebody with a lot of influence,” Gopal told the BBC.
“We were really taken aback and really proud of Reuben when he received that response. He’s such a kind, caring boy and he shows so much humility.”
> Residents oppose cycle lane plans that would make cyclists “sitting ducks” for motorists accessing driveways
Gopal also claimed that residents on Clifford Bridge Road were really “passionate” about saving the trees, and that they were “just really worried the impact it will have, not only on the natural environment, but also on the residents as well”.
As noted above, earlier this year Coventry City Council announced a revised set of plans for the final Clifford Bridge Road stretch of the Binley cycleway, following feedback from locals which has led to the scheme being redesigned three times.
The latest revised proposals for the Clifford Bridge Road section mean that the road will no longer be narrowed to accommodate the cycling infrastructure, while more parking spaces will be made available in comparison to the original plan, with a kerb now separating the cycle lane from the pavement for much of the route.
However, after residents again raised concerns in January about the prospect of cyclists riding into drivers reversing out of their homes, another petition was launched in August calling for an “immediate” halt to the project in order to save the 26 trees earmarked to be cut down as part of the scheme.
Will Delieu, who set up the change.org petition, argued that the plan to cut down the trees as part of the cycleway’s construction comes at “too high a cost” and will “cause irreversible damage to the local environment”.
“These trees have stood for decades, providing shade, cleaner air, and natural beauty to our community. Removing them would not only destroy the green character of our neighbourhood but also cause irreversible damage to the local environment,” he said.
“The proposed cycle lane may seem like a step forward for sustainable transport, but it comes at too high a cost. The loss of these trees would have long-lasting negative effects on our ecosystem, local wildlife, and the well-being of residents.”
One of the signatories to Delieu’s petition, Ann Wilson, the vice chair of Coventry Tree Wardens, also claimed the trees along Clifford Bridge Road are “irreplaceable”.
“These trees and the benefits they provide to local people are irreplaceable,” Wilson wrote. “They should not be sacrificed for a cycleway that is already dangerous, causing traffic congestion, adding to pollution, and is little used.”
> “Our roads will be safer if we all look a bit more”: Cycle lane plans “a recipe for disaster,” say residents – because reversing motorists can’t see cyclists “aiming at you at 30”… due to parked cars on road
The petition to save the tree isn’t, of course, the first public attempt to halt the cycle lane’s construction on Clifford Bridge Road.
In January, resident Dawn McCann launched another petition against the revised plans, which she said was based on safety concerns about the lane’s proximity to homes on the road – claiming that cyclists “aiming at you at 30mph” would pose a threat to motorists reversing out of their drives.
“I think they keep tweaking it to try and fob us off and not tackle the actual issue of safety,” McCann said at the time.
“No one who lives on Clifford Bridge wants to run a cyclist over, nobody would intentionally injure anybody, but the way the cycleway is being designed at the moment, all of those cyclists are sitting ducks.”
But while opponents of the scheme are vocal in their concerns about cyclists riding at 30mph and potentially crashing into unsuspecting drivers, perhaps the most shocking incident to have taken place on the Binley cycleway so far involved a Ford Puma driver undertaking another motorist by speeding along the protected bike lane last July.
> "Traffic on road? Just use a cycle lane": Motorist facing court after speeding through segregated bike lane
Responding to Reuben and Attenborough’s intervention, Coventry City Council have said that their consultation into the scheme closed on 12 September, and that a meeting will be held later this year to address the concerns raised in the public petition and consider feedback from the consultation.
“No work will commence on the project until a final decision is made at the cabinet member meeting,” the spokesperson said.
Meanwhile, Gopal added that he and Rueben have emailed the Warwickshire Wildlife Trust to ask for support and are currently waiting to hear about dates for a residents’ meeting on the matter.
looking on streetview i see an unused wasteland of parking spaces outside of people's driveways.
filling those gaps in with trees would do a lot psychologically to slow people down, as well as providing a more significant amount of shade and cooling than what's provided by the isolated trees.
i also see a median that encourages people to speed without fear of crashing into oncoming traffic. bringing the car lanes together would reduce speeds as well as perhaps giving enough space for a cycle track.
Close the road permanently, turn it into a cycle only lane, save the trees. Job done.
They are not very worried about the trees being removed - I wonder how many trees were cut down to build their homes, it's their car parking space being removed that they are concerned about.
I'm confused about the issue of people dangerously reversing out of their drive into cyclists. They're clearly doing it wrong in the first place?
Highway code 201:
Do not reverse from a side road into a main road. When using a driveway, reverse in and drive out if you can.
Try telling my wife! There's noticeably less fuel used by starting forwards instead of reverse. It's obviously safer for everyone. But local police, various Internet sites, and neighbourhood WhatsApp all say having to reverse out discourages car thieves.
I wonder if crashing while reversing out of drive, which, as you say, is contrary to HCd, affects insurance claim? Once she has a bee in her bonnet, I can't say otherwise!
I used to have a big heavy duty chain and padlock wrapped round the base of the seat and steering wheel once parked up. This was recommended by the local RUC at the time and was an effective deterrent. On moving to Scotland you could tell which cars were owned by folk originally from Belfast as they had a big F off chain wrapped round the steering wheel.
Bet you they don't complain/protest when they chop down trees for a new road. Shameless hypocrisy
They would. That's the sort of comment that riles them as rude and wrong and reinforces the aggressive and unreasonable cyclist stereotype
I couldn't find any detail on what kind of trees they are which is surprising given how much people supposedly care about them.
Trees don't live forever. Cherry blossom trees for example which are planted in my street last for 15-30 years so definitely not "irreplaceable:", and the council would have to fell them and replant anyway soon.
Causis-trees?
Sophis-trees?
Whatabou-trees?
Bigotrees.
Motornormativitrees.
Nim-beeches.
I don't think Reuben's appeal to elder statesmen such as Attenborough is particularly effective. They just look like a pear of idiots. I think the cycle lane is a lot more poplar than they think.
Maybe he was hoping he'd teak charge and 'elm the campaign, rather than just saying 'I'm right behind yew'.
We've had good crops of pears two years running. Our 3-variety pear tree is in front garden next to pavement so folk can help themselves. Great conversation piece
While having sympathy with the tree folk, tree preservation and protection orders have hit a sort of religion status. It can cripple councils from doing what a big majority of people want... until trees are mentioned, when many change their minds. They don't trust councils to plant and maintain replacemts
Good to see from the pictures that the local residents are so concerned about the environment and the beneficial effects of trees that virtually all of them have...um...paved over their front gardens to make more parking space...
Good spot. Our 1930s road of semis had a few overgrown front gardens when we moved here in 2013. Last few just gone on market as residents die off or go into sheltered housing. Used to have hundreds of sparrows and other small birds.
Looking at the photos of the road I would guess that when the houses were built there were trees at the roadside all the way along it, was there a similar fuss when they were chopped down to provide the current parking spaces?
I pretty much agree that we shouldn't be felling established trees to build cycle lanes. It's a bad look. Just reduce the current road to a single lane contraflow and convert the other lane to cycling infrastructure. I'm sure Sir David will be happily wait at the lights.
Why not put in some extra planting at one end to form a modal filter and a 20mph speed limit - with no through traffic moving at lower speeds you wouldn't need the cycle lane at all!
Excellent suggestion!
In general nothing says "I support trees and nature" like buying a big ol' motor vehicle to park next to them or drive by them. (And occasionally run into them - it's astonishing the number of "irreplaceable" trees jumping in front of cars which are peaceably seeking shelter in hedges or across verges).
But perhaps we shouldn't be so hard on people just taking advantage of the fact we've already knocked down vast numbers of trees to make room for buildings and the acres of tarmac needed to serve them. And maybe we should be leery of more building. Councils are often quite happy to see more green space go and not always "for the people" (as the changes Labour is trying to bring in will no doubt be couched). (And especially if it's their mates involved with the "development" - not that I'm suggesting it's the case here but if you read the likes of Private Eye it seems rather common).
FWIW here's an interesting "tree is saved" tale from NL showing that it's possible to both keep trees and provide improvements for cycling - if authorities are minded.
While we at it, let's plant more trees on the other lane.
A voice of reason in the comments.