London Conservative group claims LTNs "target the vulnerable" and "hard-working motorists" to make money and "benefit cycling campaigners"; Multiple abandons from huge Bessèges crash + more on the live blog

It's Friday, the weekend is just around the corner and Dan Alexander is bringing another week of live blogs home...
Fri, Feb 03, 2023 09:02
London Conservative group claims LTNs "target the vulnerable" and "hard-working motorists" to make money and "benefit cycling campaigners"; Multiple abandons from huge Bessèges crash + more on the live blogSouthfields LTN in LB Ealing (picture Simon MacMichael)
09:53
Patch of the Day
08:51
London Conservative group claims LTNs "target the vulnerable" and "hard-working motorists" to make money and "benefit cycling campaigners"

The Tottenham Conservatives are at it again...

This from the same Conservative London borough group that in September faced a backlash after posting images to social media likening low-traffic neighbourhoods to apartheid. No, really...

Old Apartheid New Apartheid

 Then, in November, the local group was accused of scaremongering over a video showing a woman filmed from behind walking down a poorly-lit residential street that, while captions appear on screen, to the sound of the siren of a police car.

Labour-run Haringey Council has rolled out three LTNs in the borough in recent months, in Bounds Green, Bruce Grove and, most recently, West Green. As with similar initiatives elsewhere, they are aimed at preventing rat-running drivers from using residential streets as a short cut, and thereby also making the area safer and more pleasant for people living there.

Introduced under the Haringey Streets for People initiative, the council has said that the LTNs were put in place following three rounds of engagement with the local community. It has also made exemptions available for a number of categories of people including Blue Badge holders.

And just like Katie Hopkins and Jordan Peterson in recent times (what company to be in, by the way) the local Conservative group has hit out at the clean air schemes. Anyway, the replies to their latest 'campaigning' were every bit as entertaining and insightful as you'd hope...

09:33
He's not the Messiah, he's a very naughty boy! Or is he?

Giulio Ciccone's shades-scattering celebration hit our screens again yesterday...

And after the first reactions we saw called it epic and the second the behaviour of a spoilt brat...(that's Twitter for you)... we decided to put it to the people to decide Giulio's fate forever... 

Live blog poll result 2/2/2023

 

09:23
Multiple abandons due to huge Bessèges crash

The damage from yesterday's Étoile de Bessèges crash which caused the stage to be neutralised is being counted this morning, with a few riders being forced to abandon due to their injuries...

We'll find out the full abandon list in a few hours time when the peloton departs for stage three. 

09:09
Council makes U-turn on "discriminatory" ban on cyclists at recycling centres

An update to one of our big live blog stories from earlier in the week... 

Recycling Centre (Love Essex)

> Council makes U-turn on "discriminatory" ban on cyclists at recycling centres

09:08
Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc in 2020, and spent most of his first year (hopefully) keeping you entertained on the live blog. At the start of 2022 he took on the role of news editor. Before joining road.cc, Dan wrote about various sports, including football and boxing for the Daily Express, and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been 'enjoying' life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends making bonk-induced trips to the petrol stations of the south of England.

