London Conservative group claims LTNs "target the vulnerable" and "hard-working motorists" to make money and "benefit cycling campaigners"; Multiple abandons from huge Bessèges crash + more on the live blog

The Tottenham Conservatives are at it again...

The LTNs target the vulnerable, trades people & hard working motorists. All to raise revenue for the council & to benefit cycling campaigners. We will rip out all Haringey LTNs. Vote Conservative in the TH by-election #fightingfortottenham #haringeyltns pic.twitter.com/bAKsFFfz3Z — Tottenham Conservatives (@TottenhamConse1) February 2, 2023

This from the same Conservative London borough group that in September faced a backlash after posting images to social media likening low-traffic neighbourhoods to apartheid. No, really...

Then, in November, the local group was accused of scaremongering over a video showing a woman filmed from behind walking down a poorly-lit residential street that, while captions appear on screen, to the sound of the siren of a police car.

WATCH: LTNs create dead zones, areas with low traffic & footfall, perfect for crime to flourish. As the winter nights begin, don’t let your street become a dead zone den of crime. #scrapltns pic.twitter.com/iBwED2QdL6 — Tottenham Conservatives (@TottenhamConse1) November 11, 2022

Labour-run Haringey Council has rolled out three LTNs in the borough in recent months, in Bounds Green, Bruce Grove and, most recently, West Green. As with similar initiatives elsewhere, they are aimed at preventing rat-running drivers from using residential streets as a short cut, and thereby also making the area safer and more pleasant for people living there.

Introduced under the Haringey Streets for People initiative, the council has said that the LTNs were put in place following three rounds of engagement with the local community. It has also made exemptions available for a number of categories of people including Blue Badge holders.

And just like Katie Hopkins and Jordan Peterson in recent times (what company to be in, by the way) the local Conservative group has hit out at the clean air schemes. Anyway, the replies to their latest 'campaigning' were every bit as entertaining and insightful as you'd hope...

Allow me to explain something to you - and that’s at a discount rate for cars… pic.twitter.com/9RM2YTeH2D — Rory McCarron (@CyclingLawLDN) February 2, 2023